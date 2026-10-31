منذ أشهر، وأنا أتابع بدهشة وفضول متزايدَين ما ينشره معالي المستشار تركي آل الشيخ على حسابه الشخصي في إنستغرام. وليس ما يستوقفني مجرّد اختياراته الموسيقية، بل ذلك الجانب من شخصيته الذي يبدو وكأنه يكشف عن نفسه، بهدوء، من خلال هذه الاختيارات.

مؤخرًا، نشر تسجيلًا لفلاديمير هوروفيتز يعزف «أحلام اليقظة» لشومان، وقبلها كونشرتو البيانو الثالث لراخمانينوف، وقبل ذلك تسجيلًا تاريخيًا بالأبيض والأسود يجمع هربرت فون كارايان ويهودي مينوهين في كونشرتو الكمان الخامس لموتسارت. ثم فيليب هيرشهورن يعزف باغانيني، وقبله مكسيم فينغيروف، أحد أبرز عازفي الكمان في عصرنا.

هذه ليست أسماء عابرة في تاريخ الموسيقى، ولا اختيارات من الذاكرة الموسيقية الشائعة. فما يستوقفني أكثر هو عودته إلى تسجيلات تاريخية، بعضها بالأبيض والأسود، وبعضها من زمن سبق الثورة الرقمية، إلى أداءات تُعدّ من العلامات الفارقة في تاريخ التفسير الموسيقي في القرن العشرين، ولا يزال أثرها ممتدًا إلى يومنا هذا.

إنّ اختيار عمل لشومان أو راخمانينوف أو موتسارت أمر، والعودة إلى هوروفيتز أو مينوهين أو كارايان في تسجيلات بعينها أمر آخر. ففي هذه التسجيلات لا نستمع إلى المؤلَّفات وحدها، وإنما إلى شخصيات موسيقية استثنائية أعادت، من خلال أدائها، الكشف عن إمكانات تلك المؤلَّفات، وتركت لنا قراءات أصبحت بدورها جزءًا من تاريخ الموسيقى.

ولعلّ ما يضاعف دهشتي أن هذه الكنوز الموسيقية، على عظمتها، لا تعيش اليوم في الذاكرة السمعية الواسعة. يعرفها الموسيقيون والمتخصصون وبعض المتذوّقين الذين رافقوا تاريخ التسجيلات الكبرى، فيما قد تمرّ على أجيال كاملة من دون أن تتاح لها فرصة اكتشافها. وليس في ذلك ما ينتقص من استعداد هذه الأجيال للتذوّق؛ فالإنسان لا يستطيع أن يختار الإصغاء إلى ما لم يعرف بوجوده أصلًا.

ومن هنا يثير فضولي أن يعود رجل ارتبط اسمه بصناعة الترفيه الجماهيري المعاصر إلى هذه اللحظات البعيدة من تاريخ الأداء الموسيقي، وأن يختار مشاركتها مع ملايين المتابعين. فما الذي يجذبه، وسط هذا العالم المتسارع، إلى تلك التسجيلات التي تتطلب إصغاءً مختلفًا، وإلى موسيقيين لم تكن عظمتهم مرتبطة بحجم المشهد الذي أحاط بهم، بل بما تركوه في تاريخ الموسيقى نفسه؟

وأمام هذه التسجيلات التي عبرت عقودًا من التحوّلات الموسيقية والتقنية، أجدني أتساءل عن عصرنا نحن. لقد امتلكنا من وسائل الإنتاج والتسجيل والانتشار ما لم يكن متاحًا لأولئك الموسيقيين، لكن هل نمنح الإبداع اليوم الشروط والطموح اللذين قد يتيحان له أن يترك للأجيال المقبلة أعمالًا تعود إليها كما نعود نحن إلى تلك التسجيلات؟ وهل نفكّر، وسط قدرتنا الهائلة على صناعة الحاضر، في القيمة الفنية التي يمكن أن نورّثها للمستقبل؟

فما أبقى هذه الأداءات حيّة لم يكن تقدّم الوسائل التي سُجّلت بها، وإنما ما أودعه فيها عظماء الموسيقيين من رؤى جمالية وعمق إنساني، جعل من لحظة الأداء حدثًا يتجاوز زمنه. وربما كان التحدّي الذي يواجه عصرنا أن تتناسب عظمة ما نطمح إلى إبداعه مع عظمة الإمكانات التي أصبحنا نمتلكها.

وأعود إلى تركي آل الشيخ، حيث بدأ هذا التأمّل، وإلى ما تثيره اختياراته الموسيقية من فضول يتجاوز الموسيقى نفسها.

فثمّة مسافة تستوقفني بين الشخصية العامة لتركي آل الشيخ التي تصنع المشهد الجماهيري، وذائقته الخاصة التي تكشف عنها اختياراته من أعماق الذاكرة الموسيقية، حيث تكمن عظمة لا تقيسها الجماهيرية، ولا يحدّها الزمن.

وأن تستوقفه في أداء هوروفيتز عوالم متباعدة، من راخمانينوف حيث تكاد الطاقة الإنسانية تبلغ أقصى حدودها، إلى «أحلام اليقظة» لشومان حيث تبلغ العبقرية ذروتها في الاقتصاد والتجرّد، يفتح أمامي سؤالًا عن تلك الحساسية التي تستطيع أن تتلقّى القوّة والهمس بوصفهما وجهَين لحقيقة جمالية واحدة.

وأجدني أتساءل عمّا وراء الصورة المعروفة لتركي آل الشيخ؛ عن ذلك الحيّز الداخلي الذي لا ترويه الإنجازات العامة، ولا تكشفه الأضواء، بل قد تبوح به قطعة موسيقية يختار الإنسان أن يتقاسمها مع الآخرين.

ولم تكن هذه الاختيارات الموسيقية وحدها ما استوقفني.

فقد استعدتُ أيضًا مؤتمر الموسيقى العربية الذي ترأّسه تركي آل الشيخ في الرياض عام 2025، وما أثاره لديّ من اهتمام خاص بمشروع توثيق التراث الموسيقي العربي، ولا سيما التراث الموسيقي للمملكة العربية السعودية، التي تشغل القسم الأكبر من مساحة الجزيرة العربية، وتختزن في امتداد مناطقها وتنوّع بيئاتها ثراءً استثنائيًا في المقامات والإيقاعات وأساليب الأداء.

فمن يتتبّع هذا الإرث الموسيقي عبر مناطق المملكة يكاد يعبر قارة من التعبيرات الموسيقية المختلفة، تتكشّف فيها طبقات من التاريخ والذاكرة الموسيقية التي تناقلتها الأجيال، وتطوّرت عبر التفاعل بين البيئات والثقافات.

ولطالما رأيتُ في الجزيرة العربية أحد الجذور الكبرى للذاكرة الموسيقية العربية، وفي تراثها الشفهي والمسموع طبقات من التاريخ الموسيقي لم تُستكشف بعد بما يكفي. فما انتقل عبر الأجيال من ألحان وأنماط إيقاعية وأساليب أداء لم يبقَ على حاله؛ لقد تحوّل وتفاعل مع ثقافات وأقاليم أخرى، وأسهم في تكوين ملامح متعددة مما نعرفه اليوم بالموسيقى العربية.

غير أنّ قضية التدوين تتجاوز تراث المملكة إلى التراث الموسيقي العربي في مختلف أقاليمه. فمن الجزيرة العربية إلى بلاد الشام والعراق ووادي النيل والمغرب العربي، ظلّت مساحات واسعة من هذا الإرث تنتقل شفهيًا، في ذاكرة المؤدّين والممارسات الحيّة، من دون أن تحظى بما يكفي من الجمع والتدوين والتحليل العلمي.

وكم من خصوصيات مقامية، وبنى إيقاعية مركّبة، وأساليب أداء فقدناها أو أصبحنا لا نعرف عنها إلا شذرات، لأنّها لم تُوثَّق في زمن كانت لا تزال فيه حيّة على ألسنة أصحابها وفي ممارساتهم.

ومن هنا تحديدًا تتجلّى أهمية المبادرة التي أطلقها تركي آل الشيخ عبر مؤتمر الموسيقى العربية. فهي تضع قضية التوثيق العلمي في صلب الاهتمام، وتفتح أمام الباحثين والموسيقيين إمكان العمل على مادة تراثية واسعة، تحتاج إلى الجمع والتصنيف والتحليل قبل أن تضيع بعض ملامحها مع تعاقب الأجيال.

إنّ تدوين هذا التراث وتوثيقه علميًا إنجاز حضاري بحدّ ذاته، لأنه يحوّل الذاكرة المتوارثة إلى معرفة متاحة للبحث والتعليم، ويمنح الأجيال المقبلة القدرة على فهم ما وصل إليها، لا الاكتفاء بترديده.

غير أنّ لهذا العمل أفقًا آخر يستوقفني بوصفي مؤلّفة موسيقية: أن تصبح هذه المادة الموثّقة، بما تختزنه من أنظمة مقامية وبنى إيقاعية وطاقات تعبيرية، من منابع التأليف الجديد، وأن تدخل في بناء أعمال سيمفونية وأوبرالية ومسرحية وسينمائية كبرى، تنطلق من خصوصية الذاكرة العربية إلى فضاءات الإبداع العالمي.

ففي أعماق هذا التراث تكمن إمكانات إبداعية لم تُستنفد بعد، تنتظر من يكتشف منطقها الموسيقي، ويطلق طاقاتها في لغة تأليفية قادرة على الإضافة إلى الفكر الموسيقي العالمي.

ومن هنا، يعود بي التأمّل إلى تركي آل الشيخ، وإلى سؤال يتجاوز الموسيقى نحو أفق أوسع للوعي العربي:

ماذا لو كانت المرحلة المقبلة في مسيرة تركي آل الشيخ هي الانتقال من صناعة الترفيه الذي يصل إلى الملايين، إلى صناعة عمقٍ فكري وجمالي يصل إلى الملايين أيضًا؟

لا أتحدّث عن تحويل الترفيه إلى خطاب نخبوي، ولا عن وضع الفكر في مواجهة المتعة، بل عن ابتكار سيناريو ثقافي وموسيقي جديد، يجعل من العمق نفسه تجربة جماهيرية آسرة، ومن المعرفة والجمال والخيال عناصر حيّة في تكوين الإنسان.

لقد ترك تركي آل الشيخ بصمة واضحة في صناعة الترفيه في منطقتنا، وهذه القدرة على الوصول والتأثير تجعلني أتساءل: ألا يمكن للقوّة نفسها التي أعادت تشكيل مفهوم الترفيه أن تفتح أفقًا جديدًا لصناعة الوعي؟

وهنا أصل إلى ما أراه جوهر الفكرة.

فنحن، كشعوب عربية، بحاجة إلى ما يتجاوز اتّساع خيارات الترفيه والاستهلاك الثقافي. نحن بحاجة إلى نهضة في الوعي نفسه؛ إلى أن تتّسع قدرتنا على التفكير والتخيّل والتساؤل، وأن نستعيد علاقتنا بالمعرفة والجمال بوصفهما قوّتَين في بناء الإنسان.

فالأمم لا تصنع تاريخًا جديدًا بمجرّد تغيير ما تنتجه وتستهلكه، بل حين يتغيّر مستوى الوعي الذي تفكّر به، ونوعية الأسئلة التي تطرحها، والآفاق التي تصبح قادرة على تخيّلها.

وأرى هنا أمام المملكة العربية السعودية فرصة ومسؤولية وطنية وحضارية استثنائية: أن تمتدّ ريادتها في صناعة المشهد إلى المساهمة في صناعة تحوّل ثقافي وفكري، لا يقتصر أثره على مجتمعها، بل يتّسع إلى محيطها العربي.

أن يصبح الارتقاء بالوعي مشروعًا وطنيًا، وأن تتحوّل صناعة الجمال والمعرفة إلى قوّة من قوى بناء الإنسان، لا تقلّ في أهميتها عن بناء المدن والمؤسسات والاقتصادات.

فالجماهيرية ليست نقيض العمق. وربما لم تكن المشكلة يومًا في استعداد الناس لتلقّي الجمال الرفيع، بل في عجزنا أحيانًا عن ابتكار الأشكال التي تتيح لهم اكتشافه.

وقد علّمتني تجربتي الموسيقية، من خلال أعمالي التي حملتُها إلى مسارح العالم، ومن خلال مسؤوليتي عن مؤسسة موسيقية وطنية وأوركستراتها، أن ما نسمّيه «الجمهور» ليس كتلة بشرية محدودة الحساسية الجمالية، كما تفترض أحيانًا بعض التصنيفات السائدة في الصناعات الثقافية.

لقد رأيتُ مرارًا كيف يستقبل مستمعون يكتشفون الموسيقى السيمفونية للمرة الأولى أعمالًا بالغة التعقيد، بدهشة وانفعال قد لا يقلّان عمّا يختبره أكثر المتذوّقين خبرة.

وما يُصنَّف فنًا نخبويًا قد لا تكون نخبويته كامنة في طبيعته، وإنما في تاريخ الوصول إليه. فكثيرًا ما تُقدَّم الفنون الكبرى ضمن أطر تفترض معرفة سابقة بها، فيجد القادم إليها للمرة الأولى نفسه أمام عالم لا يعرف مفاتيحه. وقد يحدث العكس تمامًا: أن يفاجئه العمل الموسيقي بقدرة على ملامسة شيء فيه لم يكن يعرف أنه موجود.

ومن هنا، فإن توسيع دائرة التذوّق لا يتحقّق بتبسيط الأعمال العظيمة حتى تفقد خصوصيتها، وإنما بابتكار التجربة التي تتيح للإنسان أن يدخل إليها، وأن يجد فيها ما يخصّه. فالفارق كبير بين أن نصنع منتجًا ثقافيًا على قياس الذائقة القائمة، وأن نفتح أمام تلك الذائقة إمكانات لم تختبرها بعد.

ولعلّ التحدّي الأجمل هو ألّا نكتفي بتقديم ما يرغب فيه الجمهور اليوم، بل أن نفتح أمامه آفاقًا لم يعرف بعد أنّه قادر على الرغبة فيها. أن نخلق شغفًا بما لم يكن حاضرًا في المخيّلة الجماعية، وأن نجعل اكتشاف العمق نفسه مصدرًا للدهشة والمتعة.

وما يشغلني في هذا الاحتمال هو تلك القدرة على تحويل الأفكار إلى واقع جماهيري واسع، وعلى نقل مشاريع كانت تبدو بعيدة عن اهتمام الجمهور إلى قلب المشهد.

ماذا لو امتدت هذه الطاقة التنفيذية نفسها إلى ابتكار مسارات جديدة تجعل من المعرفة والفنون الرفيعة والفكر العميق جزءًا من التجربة الجماهيرية، لا بوصفها موادّ للترفيه، بل بوصفها آفاقًا لاكتشاف الإنسان لقدراته على التذوّق والتفكير والتخيّل؟

إن حرية الاختيار الجمالي لا تكتمل بتعدّد ما يُعرض علينا، وإنما باتّساع ما أصبحنا قادرين على معرفته وتذوّقه.

وإذا انطلقت من المملكة العربية السعودية تجربة بهذا الطموح، فإن أثرها لن يُقاس بعدد الفعاليات أو بحجم جمهورها وحدهما، بل بما يمكن أن تضيفه إلى التكوين الثقافي لأجيال كاملة، وبما تتيحه للمبدعين العرب من فرص للانتقال بإرثهم ومعارفهم إلى فضاءات موسيقية وفنية عالمية.

وهكذا يمكن لهذه التجربة أن تضيف بُعدًا جماهيريًا جديدًا إلى النهضة الثقافية التي تقودها وزارة الثقافة السعودية، وأن توسّع امتدادها إلى المحيط العربي، فتغدو القدرة على صناعة المشهد قدرةً على توسيع آفاق الوعي.

ومن هنا، أعود إلى تلك التسجيلات الموسيقية التي أثارت فضولي منذ البداية.

ربما لا تعني أكثر من ذائقة شخصية جميلة، لكنني أحبّ أن أرى فيها احتمالًا آخر: أن تلتقي تلك الحساسية الجمالية التي تلوح في اختيارات تركي آل الشيخ الخاصة، مع قدرته المعروفة على ابتكار المشهد الجماهيري الكبير، فتولد فكرة ثقافية جديدة لم تختبرها منطقتنا بعد.

وربما تكون بصمته المقبلة، بعد أن غيّر حجم المشهد، أن يغيّر عمقه.

وما أجمل أن يصبح من استطاع جمع الملايين حول حدث، قادرًا على جمعهم حول فكرة؛ لا لأنّها سهلة أو مبسّطة، بل لأنّه ابتكر لها شكلًا يجعل عمقها قابلًا لأن يُعاش، لا أن يُشرح فحسب.

فالتاريخ الذي يستحقّ أن نصنعه ليس فقط تاريخ ما أنجزناه، بل تاريخ الوعي الذي سنتركه للأجيال المقبلة.

وربما تكون أعظم لحظة في صناعة التاريخ، تلك التي لا نكتفي فيها بتغيير العالم من حول الإنسان، بل نمنح الإنسان قدرة جديدة على تخيّل العالم نفسه.