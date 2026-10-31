For months, I have been following with increasing amazement and curiosity what His Excellency, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, shares on his personal Instagram account. What captivates me is not just his musical selections, but that aspect of his personality that seems to quietly reveal itself through these choices.

Recently, he posted a recording of Vladimir Horowitz playing "Dreams of a Summer Night" by Schumann, and before that, the Third Piano Concerto by Rachmaninoff, and prior to that, a historic black-and-white recording featuring Herbert von Karajan and Yehudi Menuhin in Mozart's Fifth Violin Concerto. Then there was Philip Hirschhorn playing Paganini, and before him, Maxim Vengerov, one of the most prominent violinists of our time.

These are not fleeting names in the history of music, nor are they selections from common musical memory. What strikes me more is his return to historical recordings, some of which are in black and white, and some from a time before the digital revolution, to performances considered landmark interpretations in the history of musical interpretation in the twentieth century, whose impact still resonates today.

Choosing a work by Schumann, Rachmaninoff, or Mozart is one thing, but returning to Horowitz, Menuhin, or Karajan in specific recordings is another. In these recordings, we do not only listen to the compositions, but to exceptional musical personalities who, through their performances, revealed the potential of those compositions, leaving us with interpretations that have become part of music history themselves.

Perhaps what amplifies my astonishment is that these musical treasures, despite their greatness, do not live today in the broad auditory memory. They are known to musicians, specialists, and some connoisseurs who have accompanied the history of major recordings, while entire generations may pass without having the opportunity to discover them. This does not detract from these generations' readiness to appreciate; a person cannot choose to listen to what they did not even know existed.

From here, it piques my curiosity that a man whose name is associated with contemporary mass entertainment would return to these distant moments in the history of musical performance and choose to share them with millions of followers. What attracts him, amidst this fast-paced world, to those recordings that require a different kind of listening, and to musicians whose greatness was not tied to the scale of the scene surrounding them, but to what they left in the history of music itself?

In front of these recordings that have traversed decades of musical and technical transformations, I find myself questioning our own era. We possess means of production, recording, and dissemination that were not available to those musicians, but do we grant creativity today the conditions and ambitions that might allow it to leave works for future generations to return to, just as we return to those recordings? Do we think, amidst our immense capacity to create the present, about the artistic value we can bequeath to the future?

What has kept these performances alive is not the advancement of the means by which they were recorded, but what the great musicians infused into them in terms of aesthetic visions and human depth, making the moment of performance an event that transcends its time. Perhaps the challenge facing our era is that the greatness we aspire to create matches the greatness of the possibilities we now possess.

And I return to Turki Al-Sheikh, where this reflection began, and to what his musical choices evoke in terms of curiosity that transcends music itself.

There is a distance that captivates me between the public persona of Turki Al-Sheikh, which shapes the mass scene, and his private taste revealed through his choices from the depths of musical memory, where a greatness exists that is not measured by popularity, nor limited by time.

That he is captivated in Horowitz's performance by distant worlds, from Rachmaninoff where human energy seems to reach its utmost limits, to Schumann's "Dreams of a Summer Night" where genius peaks in economy and abstraction, opens before me a question about that sensitivity which can receive power and whisper as two faces of a single aesthetic truth.

I find myself wondering what lies beyond the well-known image of Turki Al-Sheikh; about that inner space that public achievements do not narrate, nor do the lights reveal, but may be disclosed by a piece of music that a person chooses to share with others.

These musical selections were not the only thing that caught my attention.

I also recalled the Arab Music Conference chaired by Turki Al-Sheikh in Riyadh in 2025, and what it sparked in me regarding the special interest in documenting Arab musical heritage, particularly the musical heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which occupies the largest part of the Arabian Peninsula and holds within its diverse regions and environments an exceptional richness in maqamat, rhythms, and performance styles.

Those who trace this musical legacy across the regions of the Kingdom almost traverse a continent of different musical expressions, revealing layers of history and musical memory that have been passed down through generations and evolved through interaction between environments and cultures.

I have always seen the Arabian Peninsula as one of the major roots of Arab musical memory, and in its oral and audible heritage lie layers of musical history that have yet to be sufficiently explored. What has been passed down through generations in melodies, rhythmic patterns, and performance styles has not remained unchanged; it has transformed and interacted with other cultures and regions, contributing to the formation of the multiple features of what we know today as Arab music.

However, the issue of documentation extends beyond the heritage of the Kingdom to the Arab musical heritage across its various regions. From the Arabian Peninsula to the Levant, Iraq, the Nile Valley, and the Maghreb, vast areas of this heritage have continued to be transmitted orally, in the memory of performers and live practices, without receiving enough collection, documentation, and scientific analysis.

How many specific maqamat, complex rhythmic structures, and performance styles have we lost or now know only fragments of, because they were not documented at a time when they were still alive on the lips of their bearers and in their practices?

From here, the importance of the initiative launched by Turki Al-Sheikh through the Arab Music Conference becomes evident. It places the issue of scientific documentation at the core of interest and opens up possibilities for researchers and musicians to work on a vast heritage material that needs to be collected, classified, and analyzed before some of its features are lost with the passage of generations.

Documenting and scientifically archiving this heritage is a civilizational achievement in itself, as it transforms inherited memory into knowledge available for research and education, granting future generations the ability to understand what has reached them, rather than merely repeating it.

However, this work has another horizon that captivates me as a musical composer: that this documented material, with its embedded systems of maqamat, rhythmic structures, and expressive energies, becomes a source for new compositions, entering into the construction of major symphonic, operatic, theatrical, and cinematic works that spring from the specificity of Arab memory to the spaces of global creativity.

Within the depths of this heritage lie creative potentials that have yet to be exhausted, waiting for someone to discover their musical logic and unleash their energies in a compositional language capable of adding to global musical thought.

From here, my reflection returns to Turki Al-Sheikh, and to a question that transcends music towards a broader horizon of Arab consciousness:

What if the next phase in Turki Al-Sheikh's journey is the transition from creating entertainment that reaches millions to creating intellectual and aesthetic depth that also reaches millions?

I am not talking about transforming entertainment into elitist discourse, nor about placing thought in opposition to pleasure, but about innovating a new cultural and musical scenario that makes depth itself a captivating mass experience, and knowledge, beauty, and imagination living elements in the formation of a person.

Turki Al-Sheikh has left a clear mark on the entertainment industry in our region, and this ability to reach and influence makes me wonder: Can the same power that reshaped the concept of entertainment open a new horizon for the creation of awareness?

Here, I arrive at what I see as the essence of the idea.

As Arab peoples, we need something that goes beyond the expansion of entertainment options and cultural consumption. We need a renaissance in awareness itself; for our capacity to think, imagine, and question to expand, and for us to restore our relationship with knowledge and beauty as two forces in building a person.

Nations do not create a new history merely by changing what they produce and consume, but when the level of awareness with which they think changes, and the quality of the questions they pose, and the horizons they become capable of imagining.

Here, I see an exceptional opportunity and national and civilizational responsibility for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: to extend its leadership in shaping the scene to contribute to the creation of a cultural and intellectual transformation, the impact of which does not stop at its own society, but expands to its Arab surroundings.

To elevate awareness into a national project, and to transform the creation of beauty and knowledge into a force in building a person, no less important than building cities, institutions, and economies.

Popularity is not the opposite of depth. Perhaps the problem has never been the readiness of people to receive high beauty, but our occasional inability to innovate forms that allow them to discover it.

My musical experience, through the works I have carried to stages around the world, and through my responsibility for a national musical institution and its orchestras, has taught me that what we call "the audience" is not a mass of people with limited aesthetic sensitivity, as some prevailing classifications in cultural industries sometimes assume.

I have repeatedly seen how listeners discovering symphonic music for the first time receive highly complex works with amazement and excitement that may not be less than what the most experienced connoisseurs experience.

What is classified as elitist art may not have its elitism inherent in its nature, but rather in the history of access to it. Often, great arts are presented within frameworks that assume prior knowledge of them, leaving the newcomer facing a world whose keys they do not know. The opposite can also happen: a musical work may surprise them with its ability to touch something within them that they did not know existed.

From here, expanding the circle of appreciation is not achieved by simplifying great works until they lose their specificity, but by innovating the experience that allows a person to enter into them and find what belongs to them. There is a significant difference between creating a cultural product tailored to existing tastes and opening up possibilities for those tastes that have yet to be tested.

Perhaps the most beautiful challenge is not to settle for presenting what the audience desires today, but to open before them horizons they do not yet know they are capable of desiring. To create a passion for what has not been present in the collective imagination, and to make the discovery of depth itself a source of wonder and pleasure.

What occupies my mind in this possibility is that ability to transform ideas into a wide mass reality, and to bring projects that seemed distant from public interest to the heart of the scene.

What if this same executive energy extended to innovating new paths that make knowledge, fine arts, and deep thought part of the mass experience, not as materials for entertainment, but as horizons for the human discovery of their capacities for appreciation, thinking, and imagination?

The freedom of aesthetic choice is not complete with the multiplicity of what is presented to us, but with the breadth of what we have become capable of knowing and appreciating.

If an experience with this ambition were to emerge from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its impact would not be measured merely by the number of events or the size of its audience, but by what it can add to the cultural formation of entire generations, and by what it offers to Arab creators in terms of opportunities to transition their heritage and knowledge to global musical and artistic spaces.

Thus, this experience can add a new mass dimension to the cultural renaissance led by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and expand its reach to the Arab surroundings, making the ability to shape the scene a capacity to expand the horizons of awareness.

From here, I return to those musical recordings that sparked my curiosity from the beginning.

They may mean no more than a beautiful personal taste, but I like to see in them another possibility: that the aesthetic sensitivity hinted at in Turki Al-Sheikh's personal selections meets his well-known ability to innovate the grand mass scene, giving birth to a new cultural idea that our region has yet to test.

Perhaps his next imprint, after he has changed the scale of the scene, will be to change its depth.

How beautiful it would be for someone who has managed to gather millions around an event to be able to gather them around an idea; not because it is easy or simplified, but because he has innovated a form that makes its depth livable, not just explainable.

The history we deserve to create is not only the history of what we have accomplished but the history of the awareness we will leave for future generations.

Perhaps the greatest moment in making history is that in which we do not merely change the world around a person, but grant the person a new ability to imagine the world itself.