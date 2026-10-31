قد يمتلك الإنسان وظيفة مستقرة ومنزلاً مريحاً، ويقضي أوقاتاً ممتعة في السفر والترفيه، ويشعر بالسعادة في معظم أيامه، لكنه قد يجد نفسه أمام تساؤل أعمق: ما القيمة التي أضيفها إلى الحياة؟ وما الأثر الذي سأتركه خلفي؟

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته مجلة «فوربس» الأمريكية، فإن السعادة لا تكفي وحدها لتحقيق الرضا العميق عن الحياة، إذ يشير علماء النفس إلى أهمية الشعور بالمعنى، الذي يرتبط بإدراك الإنسان أن لحياته قيمة وهدفاً يتجاوزان المتعة والراحة المؤقتتين.

نوعان من الرفاه النفسي

ويميز علماء النفس بين نوعين من الرفاه؛ أولهما الرفاه القائم على المتعة، الذي يرتبط بالمشاعر الإيجابية والراحة والرضا اللحظي، وثانيهما رفاه تحقيق الذات، الذي يقوم على الإحساس بأن الإنسان يعيش حياة ذات معنى وقيمة، وهو مفهوم تمتد جذوره إلى الفلسفة الأرسطية.

ورغم وجود تداخل بين النوعين، فإن الأبحاث تشير إلى أن الشعور بالسعادة لا يعني بالضرورة امتلاك حياة ذات معنى.

وأظهرت دراسات عالم النفس الاجتماعي روي باوميستر أن السعادة ترتبط غالباً بتلبية الحاجات الشخصية والاستمتاع بالحاضر، بينما يتصل الشعور بالمعنى بالأهداف طويلة المدى والإسهام في حياة الآخرين.

وبينما تركز السعادة على مدى شعور الإنسان بالراحة والمتعة، يرتبط المعنى بالسؤال عن قيمة حياته وتأثيره في محيطه.

لماذا قد تتحول السعادة إلى فخ؟

ويحذر متخصصون في علم النفس من جعل السعادة الهدف الوحيد للحياة، إذ قد يؤدي ذلك إلى مطاردة المشاعر الإيجابية باستمرار، والبحث عن وسائل مؤقتةً لتحقيقها، مثل الإفراط في الاستهلاك أو تجنب التجارب والمشاعر غير المريحة.

ومع تراجع تلك المشاعر، وهو أمر طبيعي في الحياة اليومية، قد يتسلل الإحساس بالفراغ إلى الإنسان، حتى وإن كان يتمتع بالاستقرار المادي ومقومات الحياة المريحة.

المعنى يمنح الرضا حتى في الأوقات الصعبة

وفي المقابل، يمكن للشعور بالمعنى أن يمنح الإنسان إحساساً مستمراً بالرضا، حتى خلال فترات التعب والضغوط والتحديات.

فتربية الأطفال، أو تأسيس مشروع، أو رعاية أحد الوالدين المسنين، قد تتطلب جهداً كبيراً ولا تمنح شعوراً بالسعادة في كل لحظة، لكنها قد تعزز الإحساس بالمسؤولية والقيمة والهدف.

ويرى علماء النفس أن هذه التجارب توضح الفرق بين المتعة المؤقتة والرضا العميق، إذ لا يشترط أن تكون التجربة مريحة أو ممتعة حتى يشعر الإنسان بأنها تستحق الجهد.

كيف تجعل حياتك أكثر معنى؟

ويشير المتخصصون إلى أن بناء حياة ذات معنى لا يتطلب بالضرورة تحقيق إنجازات استثنائية، بل يمكن أن يبدأ من ممارسات يومية بسيطة تمنح الإنسان شعوراً بأن وجوده يحدث فرقاً في حياة الآخرين.