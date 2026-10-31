A person may have a stable job and a comfortable home, enjoy pleasant times traveling and entertaining, and feel happy most days, but they may find themselves facing a deeper question: What value do I add to life? What impact will I leave behind?

According to a report published by the American magazine "Forbes," happiness alone is not enough to achieve deep satisfaction with life, as psychologists point to the importance of feeling meaning, which is related to a person's realization that their life has value and a purpose that transcends temporary pleasure and comfort.

Two Types of Psychological Well-Being

Psychologists distinguish between two types of well-being; the first is pleasure-based well-being, which is associated with positive feelings, comfort, and momentary satisfaction, and the second is self-actualization well-being, which is based on the feeling that a person is living a life of meaning and value, a concept that has its roots in Aristotelian philosophy.

Although there is overlap between the two types, research indicates that the feeling of happiness does not necessarily mean having a meaningful life.

Studies by social psychologist Roy Baumeister have shown that happiness is often linked to meeting personal needs and enjoying the present, while the feeling of meaning is connected to long-term goals and contributing to the lives of others.

While happiness focuses on how comfortable and pleasurable a person feels, meaning is related to the question of the value of their life and their impact on their surroundings.

Why Can Happiness Become a Trap?

Psychology specialists warn against making happiness the sole goal of life, as this may lead to a constant pursuit of positive feelings and seeking temporary means to achieve them, such as excessive consumption or avoiding uncomfortable experiences and emotions.

As those feelings decline, which is a natural occurrence in daily life, a sense of emptiness may creep in, even if one enjoys financial stability and the components of a comfortable life.

Meaning Provides Satisfaction Even in Difficult Times

In contrast, the feeling of meaning can provide a person with a continuous sense of satisfaction, even during times of fatigue, stress, and challenges.

Raising children, starting a project, or caring for an elderly parent may require significant effort and may not provide a sense of happiness at every moment, but they can enhance the feeling of responsibility, value, and purpose.

Psychologists believe that these experiences illustrate the difference between temporary pleasure and deep satisfaction, as it is not necessary for the experience to be comfortable or enjoyable for a person to feel it is worth the effort.

How to Make Your Life More Meaningful?

Experts indicate that building a meaningful life does not necessarily require achieving extraordinary accomplishments, but can begin with simple daily practices that give a person the feeling that their existence makes a difference in the lives of others.