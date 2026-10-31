The Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, announced that his country is considering the possibility of joining the Mecca defense agreement, which was signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey. Al-Shibani stated during his participation in the "Manama Dialogue" forum in the Bahraini capital today, Saturday, that "there are ongoing discussions to assess Syria's entry into the Mecca alliance."

Al-Shibani emphasized that the stability of the region is contingent upon ending the tragedy in Gaza and finding a path that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Syrian news agency (SANA) reported Al-Shibani as saying during a session on the foundations of regional security within the framework of the 22nd session of the Manama Dialogue Forum 2026: "Our lands have been subjected to more than a thousand Israeli attacks in less than two years, resulting in the deaths of dozens. How can the demand for border control and arms limitation be justified while Syrian sovereignty is violated and targeted daily?"

Al-Shibani condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, calling for "a return to the lines that existed before December 8, 2024, and the activation of the disengagement agreement of 1974."

He stressed that the Golan is Syrian land, and Resolution 497 is the reference point, noting that the extent of the suffering of the Syrians places the international community before a shared moral and historical responsibility to succeed in the path of Syrian recovery, and we look forward to our partners being a support for us in this path.

Al-Shibani pointed out the need to lift extensive sanctions and remove Syria from terrorism lists, saying: "Our hope remains pinned on transforming this positive political climate into economic reality and partnerships that yield results on the ground."

The Foreign Minister noted that Syria has moved away from the trenches of conflicts to take its place at the table of security-making, as when Damascus rises and regains its vitality, the region returns to its balance and regional security regains its true meaning.