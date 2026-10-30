Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Faisal, Prince Faisal bin Sultan Al Faisal, and a number of officials and dignitaries expressed their condolences to the family of Dr. Zuhair Hamid Faiz, who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty on the evening of the day before yesterday (Wednesday), after a professional career filled with contributions and achievements in the fields of architecture, engineering, and engineering consultancy.



The deceased is considered one of the most prominent names in the engineering sector in the Kingdom, as his professional journey spanned more than five decades, during which he contributed to the development of the architectural and engineering consultancy sector and project management, leaving a significant mark on the urban development journey in the Kingdom.

The passing of the deceased represents a loss for the architecture, engineering, and business communities, due to his pioneering professional experience that blended academic knowledge with practical expertise and developmental vision, contributing to solidifying the status of national competencies in the engineering consultancy industry and expanding their presence in major projects both within the Kingdom and abroad.

The late individual combined specialized academic qualifications with professional experience; he obtained bachelor's degrees in architecture and engineering, followed by a master's degree in urban design from the University of Colorado, before earning a doctorate from the University of Michigan, where his research addressed topics related to housing and urban analysis in the Saudi context.



This academic formation served as a foundation for his professional journey, which focused on linking architectural design, urban planning, and community needs, at a time when Saudi cities were witnessing rapid transformations and significant urban expansion.

His experience contributed to enhancing the comprehensive perspective of urban projects, considering them as an integrated system that goes beyond building construction to include the requirements of use, the quality of the built environment, and sustainability.



The late individual's career extended to national and educational fields, as he participated in the Shura Council during its first term and was a member of the Makkah Region Council.

He also paid attention to education and supported academic institutions, through his presidency of the Board of Trustees of Dar Al-Hekma University and his membership in the Board of Directors of Dar Al-Fikr Schools, in addition to his participation in academic and advisory councils, reflecting his interest in enhancing the relationship between professional experience and education and preparing competencies.

These milestones highlight another aspect of his biography, which is his interest in knowledge and the development of human capacities, and the role of educational institutions in preparing generations capable of keeping pace with scientific and professional transformations and participating in the national development journey.



The Secretary of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, mourned Dr. Zuhair Faiz, recalling his contributions to Saudi architecture and the impact he left on the urban scene, as well as his role in inspiring generations of architects.

He said: “Today, we lost one of the most prominent pioneers of Saudi architecture, Dr. Zuhair Faiz, may God have mercy on him, who left a clear impact on our city, with an architectural fingerprint present in its buildings, and his contributions extended to generations of architects who learned from him and followed in his footsteps.”

He added: “I ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy and to make his contributions weigh in his favor.”

With his passing, the professional circles recall a journey that combined engineering specialization, institutional work, and community participation, while feelings of sympathy continue for his wife, children, family, relatives, loved ones, and colleagues.

It is worth mentioning that tomorrow (Saturday) is the second day of mourning at the home of Sheikh Saleh Kamel, may God have mercy on him, in the Al-Shate' neighborhood on Prince Faisal bin Fahd Street in Jeddah.