واسى الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فيصل بن عبدالله الفيصل والأمير فيصل بن سلطان الفيصل، وعدد من المسؤولين والأعيان، أسرة الدكتور زهير حامد فايز، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى مساء أمس الأول (الأربعاء)، بعد مسيرة مهنية حافلةً بالعطاء والإنجازات في مجالي العمارة والهندسة والاستشارات الهندسية.
ويُعد الفقيد، أحد أبرز الأسماء في القطاع الهندسي بالمملكة، إذ امتدت مسيرته المهنية لأكثر من خمسة عقود، أسهم خلالها في تطوير قطاع الاستشارات المعمارية والهندسية وإدارة المشاريع، وترك بصمةً بارزةً في مسيرة التنمية العمرانية بالمملكة.
وشكّل رحيل الفقيد خسارةً لأوساط العمارة والهندسة والأعمال، لما مثّله من تجربة مهنية رائدةً امتزجت فيها المعرفة الأكاديمية بالخبرة العملية والرؤية التطويرية، وأسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة الكفاءات الوطنية في صناعة الاستشارات الهندسية، وتوسيع حضورها في المشاريع الكبرى داخل المملكة وخارجها.
وجمع الراحل بين التأهيل الأكاديمي المتخصص والخبرة المهنية؛ إذ حصل على درجتي البكالوريوس في العمارة والهندسة، ثم درجة الماجستير في التصميم الحضري من جامعة كولورادو، قبل أن ينال درجة الدكتوراه من جامعة ميشيغان، حيث تناولت أبحاثه موضوعاتٍ مرتبطةً بالإسكان والتحليل العمراني في السياق السعودي.
ومثّل هذا التكوين العلمي رافداً لمسيرته المهنية، التي ارتكزت على الربط بين التصميم المعماري والتخطيط الحضري وحاجات المجتمع، في وقتٍ شهدت فيه المدن السعودية تحولاتٍ متسارعةً وتوسعاً عمرانياً كبيراً.
وقد أسهمت خبرته في تعزيز النظرة الشاملة للمشاريع العمرانية، باعتبارها منظومةً متكاملةً تتجاوز تشييد المباني إلى مراعاة متطلبات الاستخدام وجودة البيئة المبنية والاستدامة.
وامتدت مسيرة الفقيد إلى مجالات العمل الوطني والتعليمي، إذ شارك في عضوية مجلس الشورى خلال دورته الأولى، كما كان عضواً في مجلس منطقة مكة المكرمة.
كما أولى الراحل اهتماماً بالتعليم ودعم المؤسسات الأكاديمية، من خلال رئاسته مجلس أمناء جامعة دار الحكمة وعضويته في مجلس إدارة مدارس دار الفكر، إلى جانب مشاركاته في مجالس أكاديمية واستشارية، بما يعكس اهتمامه بتعزيز العلاقة بين الخبرة المهنية والتعليم وإعداد الكفاءات.
وتبرز هذه المحطات جانباً آخر من سيرته، يتمثل في اهتمامه بالمعرفة وتطوير القدرات البشرية، ودور المؤسسات التعليمية في إعداد أجيالٍ قادرةٍ على مواكبة التحولات العلمية والمهنية والمشاركة في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية.
ونعى أمين منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف، الدكتور زهير فايز، مستذكراً إسهاماته في العمارة السعودية وما تركه من أثرٍ في المشهد العمراني، ودوره في إلهام أجيالٍ من المعماريين.
وقال بن عياف: «فقدنا اليوم أحد أبرز رواد العمارة السعودية، د. زهير فايز رحمه الله، الذي ترك أثراً واضحاً في مدينتنا، وبصمةً معماريةً حاضرةً في مبانيها، وامتد عطاؤه إلى أجيالٍ من المعماريين الذين تعلموا منه وساروا على خطاه».
وأضاف: «أسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يجعل ما قدمه من إسهاماتٍ في ميزان حسناته».
وبرحيله، تستذكر الأوساط المهنية مسيرة شخصية جمعت بين التخصص الهندسي والعمل المؤسسي والمشاركة المجتمعية، فيما تتواصل مشاعر المواساة لزوجته وأبنائه وأسرته وذويه ومحبيه وزملائه.
يذكر أن غداً (السبت) ثاني أيام العزاء في منزل الشيخ صالح كامل رحمه الله بحي الشاطئ شارع الأمير فيصل بن فهد في جدة.
Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Faisal, Prince Faisal bin Sultan Al Faisal, and a number of officials and dignitaries expressed their condolences to the family of Dr. Zuhair Hamid Faiz, who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty on the evening of the day before yesterday (Wednesday), after a professional career filled with contributions and achievements in the fields of architecture, engineering, and engineering consultancy.
The deceased is considered one of the most prominent names in the engineering sector in the Kingdom, as his professional journey spanned more than five decades, during which he contributed to the development of the architectural and engineering consultancy sector and project management, leaving a significant mark on the urban development journey in the Kingdom.
The passing of the deceased represents a loss for the architecture, engineering, and business communities, due to his pioneering professional experience that blended academic knowledge with practical expertise and developmental vision, contributing to solidifying the status of national competencies in the engineering consultancy industry and expanding their presence in major projects both within the Kingdom and abroad.
The late individual combined specialized academic qualifications with professional experience; he obtained bachelor's degrees in architecture and engineering, followed by a master's degree in urban design from the University of Colorado, before earning a doctorate from the University of Michigan, where his research addressed topics related to housing and urban analysis in the Saudi context.
This academic formation served as a foundation for his professional journey, which focused on linking architectural design, urban planning, and community needs, at a time when Saudi cities were witnessing rapid transformations and significant urban expansion.
His experience contributed to enhancing the comprehensive perspective of urban projects, considering them as an integrated system that goes beyond building construction to include the requirements of use, the quality of the built environment, and sustainability.
The late individual's career extended to national and educational fields, as he participated in the Shura Council during its first term and was a member of the Makkah Region Council.
He also paid attention to education and supported academic institutions, through his presidency of the Board of Trustees of Dar Al-Hekma University and his membership in the Board of Directors of Dar Al-Fikr Schools, in addition to his participation in academic and advisory councils, reflecting his interest in enhancing the relationship between professional experience and education and preparing competencies.
These milestones highlight another aspect of his biography, which is his interest in knowledge and the development of human capacities, and the role of educational institutions in preparing generations capable of keeping pace with scientific and professional transformations and participating in the national development journey.
The Secretary of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, mourned Dr. Zuhair Faiz, recalling his contributions to Saudi architecture and the impact he left on the urban scene, as well as his role in inspiring generations of architects.
He said: “Today, we lost one of the most prominent pioneers of Saudi architecture, Dr. Zuhair Faiz, may God have mercy on him, who left a clear impact on our city, with an architectural fingerprint present in its buildings, and his contributions extended to generations of architects who learned from him and followed in his footsteps.”
He added: “I ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy and to make his contributions weigh in his favor.”
With his passing, the professional circles recall a journey that combined engineering specialization, institutional work, and community participation, while feelings of sympathy continue for his wife, children, family, relatives, loved ones, and colleagues.
It is worth mentioning that tomorrow (Saturday) is the second day of mourning at the home of Sheikh Saleh Kamel, may God have mercy on him, in the Al-Shate' neighborhood on Prince Faisal bin Fahd Street in Jeddah.