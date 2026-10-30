واسى الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فيصل بن عبدالله الفيصل والأمير فيصل بن سلطان الفيصل، وعدد من المسؤولين والأعيان، أسرة الدكتور زهير حامد فايز، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى مساء أمس الأول (الأربعاء)، بعد مسيرة مهنية حافلةً بالعطاء والإنجازات في مجالي العمارة والهندسة والاستشارات الهندسية.


ويُعد الفقيد، أحد أبرز الأسماء في القطاع الهندسي بالمملكة، إذ امتدت مسيرته المهنية لأكثر من خمسة عقود، أسهم خلالها في تطوير قطاع الاستشارات المعمارية والهندسية وإدارة المشاريع، وترك بصمةً بارزةً في مسيرة التنمية العمرانية بالمملكة.

وشكّل رحيل الفقيد خسارةً لأوساط العمارة والهندسة والأعمال، لما مثّله من تجربة مهنية رائدةً امتزجت فيها المعرفة الأكاديمية بالخبرة العملية والرؤية التطويرية، وأسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة الكفاءات الوطنية في صناعة الاستشارات الهندسية، وتوسيع حضورها في المشاريع الكبرى داخل المملكة وخارجها.

وجمع الراحل بين التأهيل الأكاديمي المتخصص والخبرة المهنية؛ إذ حصل على درجتي البكالوريوس في العمارة والهندسة، ثم درجة الماجستير في التصميم الحضري من جامعة كولورادو، قبل أن ينال درجة الدكتوراه من جامعة ميشيغان، حيث تناولت أبحاثه موضوعاتٍ مرتبطةً بالإسكان والتحليل العمراني في السياق السعودي.


ومثّل هذا التكوين العلمي رافداً لمسيرته المهنية، التي ارتكزت على الربط بين التصميم المعماري والتخطيط الحضري وحاجات المجتمع، في وقتٍ شهدت فيه المدن السعودية تحولاتٍ متسارعةً وتوسعاً عمرانياً كبيراً.

وقد أسهمت خبرته في تعزيز النظرة الشاملة للمشاريع العمرانية، باعتبارها منظومةً متكاملةً تتجاوز تشييد المباني إلى مراعاة متطلبات الاستخدام وجودة البيئة المبنية والاستدامة.


وامتدت مسيرة الفقيد إلى مجالات العمل الوطني والتعليمي، إذ شارك في عضوية مجلس الشورى خلال دورته الأولى، كما كان عضواً في مجلس منطقة مكة المكرمة.

كما أولى الراحل اهتماماً بالتعليم ودعم المؤسسات الأكاديمية، من خلال رئاسته مجلس أمناء جامعة دار الحكمة وعضويته في مجلس إدارة مدارس دار الفكر، إلى جانب مشاركاته في مجالس أكاديمية واستشارية، بما يعكس اهتمامه بتعزيز العلاقة بين الخبرة المهنية والتعليم وإعداد الكفاءات.

وتبرز هذه المحطات جانباً آخر من سيرته، يتمثل في اهتمامه بالمعرفة وتطوير القدرات البشرية، ودور المؤسسات التعليمية في إعداد أجيالٍ قادرةٍ على مواكبة التحولات العلمية والمهنية والمشاركة في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية.


ونعى أمين منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف، الدكتور زهير فايز، مستذكراً إسهاماته في العمارة السعودية وما تركه من أثرٍ في المشهد العمراني، ودوره في إلهام أجيالٍ من المعماريين.

وقال بن عياف: «فقدنا اليوم أحد أبرز رواد العمارة السعودية، د. زهير فايز رحمه الله، الذي ترك أثراً واضحاً في مدينتنا، وبصمةً معماريةً حاضرةً في مبانيها، وامتد عطاؤه إلى أجيالٍ من المعماريين الذين تعلموا منه وساروا على خطاه».

وأضاف: «أسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يجعل ما قدمه من إسهاماتٍ في ميزان حسناته».

وبرحيله، تستذكر الأوساط المهنية مسيرة شخصية جمعت بين التخصص الهندسي والعمل المؤسسي والمشاركة المجتمعية، فيما تتواصل مشاعر المواساة لزوجته وأبنائه وأسرته وذويه ومحبيه وزملائه.

يذكر أن غداً (السبت) ثاني أيام العزاء في منزل الشيخ صالح كامل رحمه الله بحي الشاطئ شارع الأمير فيصل بن فهد في جدة.