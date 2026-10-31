A number of French cities witnessed large demonstrations today (Saturday), with 320,000 people participating on the third day of protests against the rising cost of living over the past three weeks.

The French Ministry of the Interior confirmed the participation of 320,000 people in the protests, including 70,000 who demonstrated in Paris.

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The French police took several security measures to prevent a repeat of the disturbances on October 17, which involved looting and vandalism, amid government warnings of a significant risk of violence breaking out.

The third day of protests organized by labor unions, students, and activists from the "Yellow Vests" movement saw a smaller turnout in Paris compared to the previous weekend, when around 110,000 people demonstrated.

Thousands of demonstrators, some dressed as clowns or witches for Halloween, took to the streets of Paris and other cities, while a helicopter flew overhead.

The protesters carried signs that read, "No need for tear gas to make our future bleak" and "Dressed as an angry citizen for Halloween."

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Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the candidate of the "France Unbowed" party in the presidential elections, participated in the demonstration organized in Paris, accompanied by European Parliament member Rima Hassan, and parliamentary member Aurélie Trouvé, along with other members of the party.

The "Yellow Vests" coordination had earlier today called for a "meeting of associations" at the end of November, aiming to unify what they call "struggles," following the turning point and tremendous success achieved on October 17, according to spokespeople for the movement.

The movement stated in a statement: "October 17, 2026, which came in response to popular spontaneity, and outside traditional and union frameworks, was a tremendous success and marked a turning point in the French social movement. We will expand the mobilization for our freedoms and for achieving actual equality, and we will intensify pressure by disrupting the economy of the country and calling for a general strike."

Grégoire Doucet, the mayor of Lyon, reported to the judicial authorities about an unauthorized nighttime gathering of far-right members in front of the town hall of the eighth district of the city last night, condemning what he described as "intimidation tactics."