شهد عدد من المدن الفرنسية اليوم (السبت)، مظاهرات كبيرة شارك فيها 320 ألف شخص في ثالث يوم من الاحتجاجات على غلاء المعيشة خلال ثلاثة أسابيع.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية الفرنسية مشاركة 320 ألف شخص في الاحتجاجات منهم 70 ألفاً تظاهروا في باريس.

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واتخذت الشرطة الفرنسية عدداً من التدابير الأمنية لمنع تكرار اضطرابات 17 أكتوبر والتي تخللها نهب وتخريب، وسط تحذيرات حكومية من خطر كبير لاندلاع أعمال عنف.

وشهد اليوم الثالث من الاحتجاجات التي نظمتها نقابات عمالية وطلاب ونشطاء حركة «السترات الصفراء»، حشداً أقل عدداً في باريس مقارنة بعطلة نهاية الأسبوع السابقة، حين تظاهر نحو 110 آلاف شخص.

خرج آلاف المتظاهرين، بعضهم يرتدي أزياء مهرجين أو ساحرات لمناسبة عيد هالووين، إلى شوارع باريس ومدن أخرى، وسار آلاف الأشخاص بينما حلقت مروحية فوق رؤوسهم.

وحمل المتظاهرون لافتات كتب عليها، «لا حاجة للغاز المسيل للدموع لجعل مستقبلنا قاتماً» و«متنكر في زي مواطن غاضب في عيد هالووين».

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وشارك في المظاهرات مرشح حزب «فرنسا الأبية» في الانتخابات الرئاسية جون لوك ميلنشون ضمن المظاهرة المنظمة في باريس، كما رافقه كل من النائبة في البرلمان الأوروبي ريما حسن، والنائبة في البرلمان أورويلي تروفي، إلى جانب أعضاء آخرين من هذا الحزب.

وكانت تنسيقية «السترات الصفراء»، دعت في وقت سابق اليوم إلى عقد «ملتقى للجمعيات» في نهاية شهر نوفمبر، بهدف توحيد ما يطلقون عليه بـ«النضالات»، وذلك في أعقاب المنعطف والنجاح الهائل الذي تحقق في 17 أكتوبر، وفقاً لما أعلنه متحدثون باسم الحركة.

وأوضحت الحركة في بيان: «لقد كان يوم 17 أكتوبر 2026 الذي جاء استجابة لعفوية شعبية، وخارج الأطر التقليدية والنقابية، نجاحاً هائلاً وشكل منعطفاً في الحراك الاجتماعي الفرنسي، وسنوسع نطاق التعبئة من أجل حرياتنا ومن أجل تحقيق المساواة الفعلية، وسنكثف الضغط من خلال تعطيل الاقتصاد في البلاد والدعوة إلى إضراب عام».

وكان غريغوار دوسيه، عمدة مدينة ليون، أبلغ السلطات القضائية عن تجمع ليلي غير مصرح به لأعضاء من أقصى اليمين أمام مقر بلدية الدائرة الثامنة في المدينة، مساء أمس، منداً بما وصفه بـ«أساليب الترهيب».