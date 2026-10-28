أعلن رئيس حزب "الديمقراطيين" الإسرائيلي، يائير غولان، نائب رئيس أركان الجيش السابق، أن المعسكر المناوئ لرئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو يمتلك أغلبية برلمانية تبلغ 65 مقعداً مقابل 55 لمعسكره، داعياً إلى تشكيل حكومة جديدة بمشاركة المواطنين العرب في إسرائيل.


تشكيل حكومة جديدة


وقال في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس"، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن نتنياهو خسر الأغلبية في الكنيست، المؤلف من 120 عضواً. وأضاف: نتنياهو خسر. أعرف كيف أعد حتى 120. العدد 65 أكبر من 55. هكذا تعمل الديمقراطية الإسرائيلية.


ولم يقدم غولان في منشوره تفصيلاً لتوزيع المقاعد على الأحزاب، فيما تعكس الأرقام التي طرحها حساباته للمعسكرات السياسية، ولا تعني بالضرورة وجود اتفاق بين جميع الأطراف على تشكيل حكومة مشتركة.


دعوة لمشاركة العرب في الحكومة


وانتقد غولان ما وصفه بمحاولات نتنياهو التمييز بين أصوات الناخبين اليهود والعرب عند احتساب الأغلبية السياسية. وقال إن صوت المواطن الإسرائيلي الذي يدلي بصوته في مدينة الطيبة العربية يساوي تماماً صوت الناخب في مدينة غفعات شموئيل. وأضاف أن استبعاد أصوات المواطنين العرب من الحسابات السياسية يمثل، بحسب تعبيره، خضوعاً لمنطق نتنياهو وتراجعاً عن مبدأ المساواة بين المواطنين. وشدد على ضرورة تجاوز الانقسامات، داعياً إلى تشكيل حكومة تغيير بالشراكة مع المواطنين العرب في إسرائيل.


جدل حول الأغلبية الصهيونية


وتطرق غولان في منشوره إلى تركيبة معسكر نتنياهو، مشيراً إلى وجود 16 عضواً في الكنيست ينتمون إلى أحزاب يهودية متشددة دينياً "حريدية"، وصفها بأنها غير صهيونية. وانتقد موقف هذه الأحزاب من الخدمة العسكرية، متهماً إياها بتشجيع التهرب الواسع من التجنيد، في وقت يشارك فيه آخرون في القتال. وقال إنه إذا أصر نتنياهو على احتساب ما يسميه الأغلبية الصهيونية فقط، فعليه أولاً استبعاد هؤلاء النواب من حسابات معسكره.

ووفق الأرقام التي قدمها غولان، يمتلك معسكر التغيير أغلبية صهيونية بواقع 49 مقعداً مقابل 39، إلى جانب أغلبية برلمانية أوسع تبلغ 65 مقعداً مقابل 55. وأكد أن المعارضة تمتلك، وفق تقديره، الأغلبية والمسؤولية والفرصة لتشكيل حكومة جديدة تخدم جميع المواطنين الإسرائيليين. وقال: «لدينا أغلبية. لدينا مسؤولية. ولدينا فرصة لتشكيل حكومة تغيير بالشراكة مع المواطنين العرب في إسرائيل».


من هو غولان؟


يعد غولان، المولود عام 1962، من أبرز القادة العسكريين السابقين الذين انتقلوا إلى العمل السياسي. فقد شغل منصب نائب رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي بين عامي 2014 و2017، بعدما تولى قيادة الجبهة الداخلية والقيادة الشمالية. ودخل الحياة السياسية عام 2019، وانتُخب عضواً في الكنيست، كما تولى منصب نائب وزير الاقتصاد بين عامي 2021 و2022. وفي مايو 2024، انتُخب رئيساً لحزب العمل، قبل أن يقود اندماجه مع حزب ميرتس لتأسيس حزب «الديمقراطيين» في يوليو من العام نفسه.