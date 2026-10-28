أعلن رئيس حزب "الديمقراطيين" الإسرائيلي، يائير غولان، نائب رئيس أركان الجيش السابق، أن المعسكر المناوئ لرئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو يمتلك أغلبية برلمانية تبلغ 65 مقعداً مقابل 55 لمعسكره، داعياً إلى تشكيل حكومة جديدة بمشاركة المواطنين العرب في إسرائيل.
تشكيل حكومة جديدة
وقال في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس"، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن نتنياهو خسر الأغلبية في الكنيست، المؤلف من 120 عضواً. وأضاف: نتنياهو خسر. أعرف كيف أعد حتى 120. العدد 65 أكبر من 55. هكذا تعمل الديمقراطية الإسرائيلية.
ولم يقدم غولان في منشوره تفصيلاً لتوزيع المقاعد على الأحزاب، فيما تعكس الأرقام التي طرحها حساباته للمعسكرات السياسية، ولا تعني بالضرورة وجود اتفاق بين جميع الأطراف على تشكيل حكومة مشتركة.
دعوة لمشاركة العرب في الحكومة
وانتقد غولان ما وصفه بمحاولات نتنياهو التمييز بين أصوات الناخبين اليهود والعرب عند احتساب الأغلبية السياسية. وقال إن صوت المواطن الإسرائيلي الذي يدلي بصوته في مدينة الطيبة العربية يساوي تماماً صوت الناخب في مدينة غفعات شموئيل. وأضاف أن استبعاد أصوات المواطنين العرب من الحسابات السياسية يمثل، بحسب تعبيره، خضوعاً لمنطق نتنياهو وتراجعاً عن مبدأ المساواة بين المواطنين. وشدد على ضرورة تجاوز الانقسامات، داعياً إلى تشكيل حكومة تغيير بالشراكة مع المواطنين العرب في إسرائيل.
جدل حول الأغلبية الصهيونية
وتطرق غولان في منشوره إلى تركيبة معسكر نتنياهو، مشيراً إلى وجود 16 عضواً في الكنيست ينتمون إلى أحزاب يهودية متشددة دينياً "حريدية"، وصفها بأنها غير صهيونية. وانتقد موقف هذه الأحزاب من الخدمة العسكرية، متهماً إياها بتشجيع التهرب الواسع من التجنيد، في وقت يشارك فيه آخرون في القتال. وقال إنه إذا أصر نتنياهو على احتساب ما يسميه الأغلبية الصهيونية فقط، فعليه أولاً استبعاد هؤلاء النواب من حسابات معسكره.
ووفق الأرقام التي قدمها غولان، يمتلك معسكر التغيير أغلبية صهيونية بواقع 49 مقعداً مقابل 39، إلى جانب أغلبية برلمانية أوسع تبلغ 65 مقعداً مقابل 55. وأكد أن المعارضة تمتلك، وفق تقديره، الأغلبية والمسؤولية والفرصة لتشكيل حكومة جديدة تخدم جميع المواطنين الإسرائيليين. وقال: «لدينا أغلبية. لدينا مسؤولية. ولدينا فرصة لتشكيل حكومة تغيير بالشراكة مع المواطنين العرب في إسرائيل».
من هو غولان؟
يعد غولان، المولود عام 1962، من أبرز القادة العسكريين السابقين الذين انتقلوا إلى العمل السياسي. فقد شغل منصب نائب رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي بين عامي 2014 و2017، بعدما تولى قيادة الجبهة الداخلية والقيادة الشمالية. ودخل الحياة السياسية عام 2019، وانتُخب عضواً في الكنيست، كما تولى منصب نائب وزير الاقتصاد بين عامي 2021 و2022. وفي مايو 2024، انتُخب رئيساً لحزب العمل، قبل أن يقود اندماجه مع حزب ميرتس لتأسيس حزب «الديمقراطيين» في يوليو من العام نفسه.
The head of the Israeli "Democrats" party, Yair Golan, a former Deputy Chief of Staff of the army, announced that the camp opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a parliamentary majority of 65 seats compared to 55 for his camp, calling for the formation of a new government with the participation of Arab citizens in Israel.
Formation of a New Government
In a post on his account on the "X" platform today (Wednesday), he stated that Netanyahu lost the majority in the Knesset, which consists of 120 members. He added: Netanyahu lost. I know how to count up to 120. The number 65 is greater than 55. This is how Israeli democracy works.
Golan did not provide details on the distribution of seats among the parties in his post, while the numbers he presented reflect his calculations of the political camps and do not necessarily indicate an agreement among all parties to form a joint government.
Call for Arab Participation in the Government
Golan criticized what he described as Netanyahu's attempts to differentiate between the votes of Jewish and Arab voters when calculating the political majority. He stated that the vote of an Israeli citizen casting their ballot in the Arab city of Tayibe is equal to the vote of a voter in the city of Givat Shmuel. He added that excluding the voices of Arab citizens from political calculations represents, in his words, submission to Netanyahu's logic and a retreat from the principle of equality among citizens. He emphasized the need to overcome divisions, calling for the formation of a change government in partnership with Arab citizens in Israel.
Debate Over the Zionist Majority
In his post, Golan addressed the composition of Netanyahu's camp, noting that there are 16 members in the Knesset belonging to ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, which he described as non-Zionist. He criticized the stance of these parties on military service, accusing them of encouraging widespread evasion of conscription while others are participating in combat. He stated that if Netanyahu insists on counting what he calls the Zionist majority only, he should first exclude these members from his camp's calculations.
According to the numbers presented by Golan, the change camp holds a Zionist majority of 49 seats compared to 39, in addition to a broader parliamentary majority of 65 seats compared to 55. He affirmed that the opposition possesses, in his estimation, the majority, responsibility, and opportunity to form a new government that serves all Israeli citizens. He said: "We have a majority. We have a responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a change government in partnership with Arab citizens in Israel."
Who is Golan?
Golan, born in 1962, is one of the prominent former military leaders who transitioned into political work. He served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Israeli army from 2014 to 2017, after leading the Home Front Command and the Northern Command. He entered political life in 2019, was elected as a member of the Knesset, and served as Deputy Minister of Economy from 2021 to 2022. In May 2024, he was elected president of the Labor Party, before leading its merger with the Meretz party to establish the "Democrats" party in July of the same year.