The head of the Israeli "Democrats" party, Yair Golan, a former Deputy Chief of Staff of the army, announced that the camp opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a parliamentary majority of 65 seats compared to 55 for his camp, calling for the formation of a new government with the participation of Arab citizens in Israel.



Formation of a New Government



In a post on his account on the "X" platform today (Wednesday), he stated that Netanyahu lost the majority in the Knesset, which consists of 120 members. He added: Netanyahu lost. I know how to count up to 120. The number 65 is greater than 55. This is how Israeli democracy works.



Golan did not provide details on the distribution of seats among the parties in his post, while the numbers he presented reflect his calculations of the political camps and do not necessarily indicate an agreement among all parties to form a joint government.



Call for Arab Participation in the Government



Golan criticized what he described as Netanyahu's attempts to differentiate between the votes of Jewish and Arab voters when calculating the political majority. He stated that the vote of an Israeli citizen casting their ballot in the Arab city of Tayibe is equal to the vote of a voter in the city of Givat Shmuel. He added that excluding the voices of Arab citizens from political calculations represents, in his words, submission to Netanyahu's logic and a retreat from the principle of equality among citizens. He emphasized the need to overcome divisions, calling for the formation of a change government in partnership with Arab citizens in Israel.



Debate Over the Zionist Majority



In his post, Golan addressed the composition of Netanyahu's camp, noting that there are 16 members in the Knesset belonging to ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, which he described as non-Zionist. He criticized the stance of these parties on military service, accusing them of encouraging widespread evasion of conscription while others are participating in combat. He stated that if Netanyahu insists on counting what he calls the Zionist majority only, he should first exclude these members from his camp's calculations.

According to the numbers presented by Golan, the change camp holds a Zionist majority of 49 seats compared to 39, in addition to a broader parliamentary majority of 65 seats compared to 55. He affirmed that the opposition possesses, in his estimation, the majority, responsibility, and opportunity to form a new government that serves all Israeli citizens. He said: "We have a majority. We have a responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a change government in partnership with Arab citizens in Israel."



Who is Golan?



Golan, born in 1962, is one of the prominent former military leaders who transitioned into political work. He served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Israeli army from 2014 to 2017, after leading the Home Front Command and the Northern Command. He entered political life in 2019, was elected as a member of the Knesset, and served as Deputy Minister of Economy from 2021 to 2022. In May 2024, he was elected president of the Labor Party, before leading its merger with the Meretz party to establish the "Democrats" party in July of the same year.