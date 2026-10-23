The Jordanian Public Security Directorate announced today, Friday, that an attack carried out by unknown gunmen inside a church in Karak Governorate, during funeral proceedings, resulted in the death of 6 people and injured 28 others.



It reported that investigations into the incident are ongoing, indicating that it will announce the results as they come in, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), confirming that security forces continue to pursue those involved.



Official Jordanian media reported that the number of injured in the shooting incident in Karak Governorate is large, noting that security forces are pursuing two gunmen who exited a vehicle and fired continuously for 5 minutes before fleeing from the church, with one using an automatic weapon while the other used a pistol.



The "Kingdom" channel reported that the Attorney General of Amman, Hassan Al-Abdallat, decided to impose a publication ban on the case, in accordance with the provisions of Article 39 of the Press and Publications Law and Article 225 of the Penal Code.



It added that the decision stipulated that all media outlets, including visual, audio, and print media, as well as social media, must refrain from publishing any news or information related to the case or the investigation's proceedings, or anything that could affect the course of justice, under the threat of legal and judicial responsibility.



The ban includes all news related to the case, as well as the publication or circulation of the publication ban decision, with the exception of official government media, under the supervision of the Ministry of Government Communication.



Jordan's Minister of Government Communication and official government spokesperson, Mohammed Al-Momani, stated that security forces are actively monitoring the shooting incident in Karak Governorate, confirming that they will issue statements containing information after verification. He added that Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan chaired a security council meeting on Friday at the Karak Governorate building, attended by all relevant ministers and officials, to follow up on the work of the specialized agencies in dealing with what he described as a "heinous terrorist crime."



Al-Momani added that Minister of Health Ibrahim Al-Badour began a field tour in Karak Governorate to visit those injured in the incident.



He called on everyone to allow security agencies to take the necessary measures and to obtain information from official sources.