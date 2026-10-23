تعهد العاهل الأردني الملك عبد الله الثاني، بمواجهة الهجوم الذي استهدف كنيسة في محافظة الكرك جنوبي البلاد بأشد العقوبات، مؤكداً أن الأردنيين من شمال المملكة إلى جنوبها، شركاء في الأرض والموقف، وأن الغدر لن ينفذ بينهم.

وقال الملك عبد الله الثاني، في تصريحات عقب الهجوم، اليوم الجمعة،"سنضرب بيد من حديد من تطاول على هذا البلد".

وأعلنت مديرية الأمن العام الأردنية،أن هجوماً نفذه مسلحون مجهولون داخل إحدى الكنائس في محافظة الكرك، خلال مراسم تشييع جنازة، أودى بحياة 6 أشخاص وأسفر عن إصابة 28 آخرين.


وأفادت بأن التحقيقات في الحادثة تجري على قدم وساق، مشيرة إلى أنها ستعلن نتائجها أولاً بأول، وفق وكالة الأنباء الأردنية (بترا)، مؤكدة أن الأجهزة الأمنية تواصل ملاحقة المتورطين.


وأفاد إعلام رسمي أردني بأن أعداد المصابين في حادثة إطلاق النار بمحافظة الكرك كبيرة، مشيراً إلى أن قوات الأمن تلاحق مسلحين اثنين ترجّلا من سيارة وأطلقا النار بشكل متواصلاً لمدة 5 دقائق قبل فرارهما من الكنيسة، واستخدم أحدهما سلاحاً آلياً، فيما استخدم الآخر مسدساً.


وذكرت قناة «المملكة» أن نائب عام عمّان حسن العبداللات، قرر حظر النشر في القضية، عملاً بأحكام المادة 39 من قانون المطبوعات والنشر والمادة 225 من قانون العقوبات.


وأضافت أن القرار نص على ضرورة التزام جميع وسائل الإعلام المرئية والمسموعة والمقروءة، ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدم نشر أي أخبار أو معلومات تتعلق بالقضية أو مجريات التحقيق فيها، أو من شأنها التأثير في سير العدالة، تحت طائلة المسؤولية القانونية والقضائية.


ويشمل الحظر جميع الأخبار المتعلقة بالقضية، كما يشمل نشر قرار حظر النشر أو تداوله، فيما يُستثنى من القرار الإعلام الحكومي الرسمي، تحت إشراف وزارة الاتصال الحكومي.


وقال وزير الاتصال الحكومي الأردني والناطق الرسمي باسم الحكومة محمد المومني، إن الأجهزة الأمنية تتابع ميدانياً حادثة إطلاق النار في محافظة الكرك، مؤكداً أنها ستصدر بيانات تتضمن المعلومات بعد التحقق منها. وأضاف أن رئيس الوزراء جعفر حسان ترأس، (الجمعة)، اجتماعاً للمجلس الأمني في مبنى محافظة الكرك، بحضور جميع الوزراء والمسؤولين المعنيين، لمتابعة أعمال الأجهزة المختصة في التعامل مع ما وصفه بـ«الجريمة الإرهابية النكراء».


وأضاف المومني أن وزير الصحة إبراهيم البدور بدأ جولة ميدانية في محافظة الكرك لزيارة المصابين جراء الحادث.


ودعا المومني الجميع إلى إتاحة المجال أمام الأجهزة الأمنية لاتخاذ الإجراءات المطلوبة، واستقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية.