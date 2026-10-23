At least 7 people were killed and around 10 others were injured today (Friday), some of them critically, in an armed attack targeting the Hamoud Church in Karak Governorate, southern Jordan, according to official media reports.



The "Kingdom" television reported that two gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire during a funeral procession that was leaving the church, while the official television stated that gunmen fired inside the church, resulting in casualties and injuries.



The Public Security Directorate announced that unknown gunmen opened fire inside one of the churches in the governorate, resulting in several deaths and injuries, confirming that the relevant authorities are pursuing the perpetrators.



For his part, the Minister of Government Communication, the government spokesperson, confirmed that the security forces are monitoring the incident on the ground, and that the government will issue official statements as soon as the information is verified.



The Jordanian security forces quickly moved to pursue the gunmen, in an attempt to identify them and apprehend them, amidst ambiguity surrounding the circumstances and motives of the incident.



According to initial information, the security forces are working to track the movements of the attackers, while following up on the developments of the incident and understanding its details, including the number of participants in the attack and the entity behind it.



Investigations are expected to reveal more details regarding the circumstances of the incident, the toll of the dead and injured, and the measures taken to pursue those involved.