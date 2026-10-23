قتل 7 أشخاص على الأقل وأُصيب نحو 10 آخرين، اليوم (الجمعة)، بعضهم في حال حرجة، في هجوم مسلح استهدف كنيسة حمود في محافظة الكرك جنوب الأردن، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام رسمية.


وأفاد تلفزيون «المملكة» أن مسلحَين ترجّلا من مركبة وفتحا النار أثناء تشييع جنازة انطلقت من الكنيسة، فيما أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي بأن مسلحين أطلقوا النار داخل الكنيسة، ما أوقع قتلى وجرحى.


وأعلنت مديرية الأمن العام أن مسلحين مجهولين أطلقوا النار داخل إحدى الكنائس في المحافظة، ما أسفر عن سقوط عدد من القتلى والمصابين، مؤكدة أن الأجهزة المعنية تلاحق المنفذين.


من جهته، أكد وزير الاتصال الحكومي المتحدث باسم الحكومة أن الأجهزة الأمنية تتابع الحادثة ميدانياً، وأن الحكومة ستصدر بيانات رسمية فور التحقق من المعلومات.


وسارعت الأجهزة الأمنية الأردنية إلى التحرك وملاحقة المسلحين، في محاولة لتحديد هوياتهم والقبض عليهم، وسط غموض يحيط بملابسات الحادث ودوافعه.


وتعمل الأجهزة الأمنية، وفق المعلومات الأولية، على تتبع تحركات المهاجمين، بالتزامن مع متابعة تطورات الحادثة والوقوف على تفاصيلها، بما في ذلك عدد المشاركين في الهجوم والجهة التي تقف وراءها.


ومن المنتظر أن تكشف التحقيقات الأمنية عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن ملابسات الواقعة، وحصيلة القتلى والمصابين، والإجراءات المتخذة لملاحقة المتورطين.