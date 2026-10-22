كشفت الفنانة نادية كرم عن تفاصيل الجدل الواسع الذي أعقب إعلانها تدهور وضعها المعيشي والصحي، ومناشدتها تقديم المساعدات المالية لتغطية تكاليف علاجها الباهظة، كما تطرقت إلى تصاعد الخلافات مع شقيقتها الفنانة عبير أحمد، متحدثة عن الامتناع الكامل من أفراد عائلتها وزملائها في الوسط الفني الكويتي والعربي عن تقديم يد العون لها.
معاناة صحية
وقالت نادية كرم في تصريحات صحفية: «إن معاناتها الصحية دفعتها في الأساس إلى توجيه المناشدة لطلب المساعدة المالية، دون التطرق إلى أي أسماء، سواء شقيقتها عبير أحمد أو غيرها، بسبب تدهور أوضاعها الصحية والمعيشية».
وأضافت: «أعاني انزلاقاً غضروفياً متعدداً وخشونة وتآكل الغضاريف في أربع فقرات، إضافة إلى مشكلات في مفاصل الجسم، ينتج عنها آلامٌ شديدةٌ، والشعور بالرعشة والتنميل في الأطراف، ما يجعلها بحاجة ماسةٍ إلى المساعدة المالية».
تعاطف الجمهور
وأوضحت أن تعاطف الجمهور مع حالتها الصحية والمعيشية، تسبب في الهجوم على شقيقتها عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وتوجيه الانتقادات لها، لعدم تقديمها المساعدة المالية، مشيرة إلى أن شقيقتها ليست ملزمة بتقديم المساعدة لها أو تحمل نفقاتها على الإطلاق، مؤكدة أنها لم تطلب المال، وأن شقيقتها لم تُقدم لها سوى مساعدة مالية واحدة منذ قدومها إلى مصر في أواخر 2022.
خلاف وأزمة
وقالت نادية كرم: «الخلاف مع شقيقتي عبير أحمد تصاعد بسبب تفاعل الجمهور مع أزمتنا»، مشيرة إلى أن شقيقتها تعتقد أنها تحسدها بسبب سفرها مع أبنائها، رغم تأكيدها تعاطفها معها ومعاناتها مرضاً مناعياً.
ونفت أن تكون الإعلامية الكويتية مي العيدان سبباً في الخلاف، مستعيدة سجالاً سابقاً بينهما، بعدما وصفت مي ظهورها وهي تمسك عصاً بسبب ظروفها الصحية بأنه رقص على المسرح.
واستعادت نادية كرم علاقتها بشقيقتها عبير أحمد، موضحة أنها تولت رعايتها منذ طفولتها وساندتها عند دخولها المجال الفني، وتعاملت معها باعتبارها ابنتها، وهو ما جعل شقيقتها تشعر أحياناً بأنها تحاول السيطرة عليها، معربة عن استيائها من انقطاع التواصل بينهما، رافضة تبرير ذلك بالانشغال بتربية الأبناء.
وردت على تصريحات شقيقتها بشأن إنفاق أموالها على السفر والتنزه دون ادخار، مؤكدة أنها لم تتوقع أن تواجه ظروفها الحالية.
وأقرت بأنها حققت أموالاً من الفن، لكنها رفضت وصفها بالفاشلة أو القول إن المنتجين عزفوا عن الاستعانة بها، مشيرة إلى أنها واصلت المشاركة في الأعمال الفنية حتى الفترة الأخيرة قبل مغادرتها الكويت.
كما أوضحت أنها تأمل في العودة إلى الكويت بعد تقديم تظلم إلى وزارة الداخلية الكويتية، مشيرة إلى أن ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة أسهم في عدم ادخارها أموالاً.
Artist Nadia Karam revealed details of the widespread controversy that followed her announcement of the deterioration of her living and health conditions, and her appeal for financial assistance to cover her exorbitant medical expenses. She also addressed the escalating disputes with her sister, artist Abir Ahmed, speaking about the complete refusal of her family members and colleagues in the Kuwaiti and Arab artistic community to offer her any help.
Health Struggles
Nadia Karam stated in press statements: "My health struggles primarily drove me to make the appeal for financial assistance, without mentioning any names, whether my sister Abir Ahmed or others, due to the deterioration of my health and living conditions."
She added: "I suffer from multiple disc herniations, osteoarthritis, and cartilage erosion in four vertebrae, in addition to problems in the body's joints, which result in severe pain, and feelings of tremors and numbness in the limbs, making me in urgent need of financial assistance."
Public Sympathy
She explained that the public's sympathy for her health and living conditions led to an attack on her sister through social media platforms, directing criticism at her for not providing financial assistance, noting that her sister is not obligated to help her or cover her expenses at all. She confirmed that she did not ask for money, and that her sister has only provided her with one financial assistance since her arrival in Egypt in late 2022.
Dispute and Crisis
Nadia Karam said: "The dispute with my sister Abir Ahmed escalated due to the public's reaction to our crisis," pointing out that her sister believes she is envious of her for traveling with her children, despite her confirming her sympathy for her and her struggles with an autoimmune disease.
She denied that Kuwaiti media personality Mai Al-Eidan is the cause of the dispute, recalling a previous exchange between them, after Mai described her appearance holding a stick due to her health conditions as dancing on stage.
Nadia Karam recalled her relationship with her sister Abir Ahmed, explaining that she has taken care of her since childhood and supported her when she entered the artistic field, treating her as her own daughter, which sometimes made her sister feel that she was trying to control her. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of communication between them, rejecting the justification of being busy with raising children.
She responded to her sister's statements regarding spending her money on travel and outings without saving, confirming that she did not expect to face her current circumstances.
She acknowledged that she earned money from art, but rejected being labeled as a failure or the claim that producers shunned her, noting that she continued to participate in artistic works until the recent period before leaving Kuwait.
She also clarified that she hopes to return to Kuwait after submitting a complaint to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, indicating that the rising cost of living contributed to her inability to save money.