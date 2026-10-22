Artist Nadia Karam revealed details of the widespread controversy that followed her announcement of the deterioration of her living and health conditions, and her appeal for financial assistance to cover her exorbitant medical expenses. She also addressed the escalating disputes with her sister, artist Abir Ahmed, speaking about the complete refusal of her family members and colleagues in the Kuwaiti and Arab artistic community to offer her any help.

Health Struggles

Nadia Karam stated in press statements: "My health struggles primarily drove me to make the appeal for financial assistance, without mentioning any names, whether my sister Abir Ahmed or others, due to the deterioration of my health and living conditions."

She added: "I suffer from multiple disc herniations, osteoarthritis, and cartilage erosion in four vertebrae, in addition to problems in the body's joints, which result in severe pain, and feelings of tremors and numbness in the limbs, making me in urgent need of financial assistance."

Public Sympathy

She explained that the public's sympathy for her health and living conditions led to an attack on her sister through social media platforms, directing criticism at her for not providing financial assistance, noting that her sister is not obligated to help her or cover her expenses at all. She confirmed that she did not ask for money, and that her sister has only provided her with one financial assistance since her arrival in Egypt in late 2022.

Dispute and Crisis

Nadia Karam said: "The dispute with my sister Abir Ahmed escalated due to the public's reaction to our crisis," pointing out that her sister believes she is envious of her for traveling with her children, despite her confirming her sympathy for her and her struggles with an autoimmune disease.

She denied that Kuwaiti media personality Mai Al-Eidan is the cause of the dispute, recalling a previous exchange between them, after Mai described her appearance holding a stick due to her health conditions as dancing on stage.

Nadia Karam recalled her relationship with her sister Abir Ahmed, explaining that she has taken care of her since childhood and supported her when she entered the artistic field, treating her as her own daughter, which sometimes made her sister feel that she was trying to control her. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of communication between them, rejecting the justification of being busy with raising children.

She responded to her sister's statements regarding spending her money on travel and outings without saving, confirming that she did not expect to face her current circumstances.

She acknowledged that she earned money from art, but rejected being labeled as a failure or the claim that producers shunned her, noting that she continued to participate in artistic works until the recent period before leaving Kuwait.

She also clarified that she hopes to return to Kuwait after submitting a complaint to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, indicating that the rising cost of living contributed to her inability to save money.