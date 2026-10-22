كشفت الفنانة نادية كرم عن تفاصيل الجدل الواسع الذي أعقب إعلانها تدهور وضعها المعيشي والصحي، ومناشدتها تقديم المساعدات المالية لتغطية تكاليف علاجها الباهظة، كما تطرقت إلى تصاعد الخلافات مع شقيقتها الفنانة عبير أحمد، متحدثة عن الامتناع الكامل من أفراد عائلتها وزملائها في الوسط الفني الكويتي والعربي عن تقديم يد العون لها.

معاناة صحية

وقالت نادية كرم في تصريحات صحفية: «إن معاناتها الصحية دفعتها في الأساس إلى توجيه المناشدة لطلب المساعدة المالية، دون التطرق إلى أي أسماء، سواء شقيقتها عبير أحمد أو غيرها، بسبب تدهور أوضاعها الصحية والمعيشية».

وأضافت: «أعاني انزلاقاً غضروفياً متعدداً وخشونة وتآكل الغضاريف في أربع فقرات، إضافة إلى مشكلات في مفاصل الجسم، ينتج عنها آلامٌ شديدةٌ، والشعور بالرعشة والتنميل في الأطراف، ما يجعلها بحاجة ماسةٍ إلى المساعدة المالية».

تعاطف الجمهور

وأوضحت أن تعاطف الجمهور مع حالتها الصحية والمعيشية، تسبب في الهجوم على شقيقتها عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وتوجيه الانتقادات لها، لعدم تقديمها المساعدة المالية، مشيرة إلى أن شقيقتها ليست ملزمة بتقديم المساعدة لها أو تحمل نفقاتها على الإطلاق، مؤكدة أنها لم تطلب المال، وأن شقيقتها لم تُقدم لها سوى مساعدة مالية واحدة منذ قدومها إلى مصر في أواخر 2022.

خلاف وأزمة

وقالت نادية كرم: «الخلاف مع شقيقتي عبير أحمد تصاعد بسبب تفاعل الجمهور مع أزمتنا»، مشيرة إلى أن شقيقتها تعتقد أنها تحسدها بسبب سفرها مع أبنائها، رغم تأكيدها تعاطفها معها ومعاناتها مرضاً مناعياً.

ونفت أن تكون الإعلامية الكويتية مي العيدان سبباً في الخلاف، مستعيدة سجالاً سابقاً بينهما، بعدما وصفت مي ظهورها وهي تمسك عصاً بسبب ظروفها الصحية بأنه رقص على المسرح.

واستعادت نادية كرم علاقتها بشقيقتها عبير أحمد، موضحة أنها تولت رعايتها منذ طفولتها وساندتها عند دخولها المجال الفني، وتعاملت معها باعتبارها ابنتها، وهو ما جعل شقيقتها تشعر أحياناً بأنها تحاول السيطرة عليها، معربة عن استيائها من انقطاع التواصل بينهما، رافضة تبرير ذلك بالانشغال بتربية الأبناء.

وردت على تصريحات شقيقتها بشأن إنفاق أموالها على السفر والتنزه دون ادخار، مؤكدة أنها لم تتوقع أن تواجه ظروفها الحالية.

وأقرت بأنها حققت أموالاً من الفن، لكنها رفضت وصفها بالفاشلة أو القول إن المنتجين عزفوا عن الاستعانة بها، مشيرة إلى أنها واصلت المشاركة في الأعمال الفنية حتى الفترة الأخيرة قبل مغادرتها الكويت.

كما أوضحت أنها تأمل في العودة إلى الكويت بعد تقديم تظلم إلى وزارة الداخلية الكويتية، مشيرة إلى أن ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة أسهم في عدم ادخارها أموالاً.