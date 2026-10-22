The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the execution of 780 precise and direct targeting operations over the past 24 hours, as part of "Yemen's Dawn" operation, which resulted in the killing of about 512 members and leaders of the Houthi militia, and the destruction and damage of more than 330 vehicles and military means of transporting personnel.

Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, explained that the forces continue their offensive operations on the northern fronts, Al-Jawf, west of Marib, Al-Bayda, and the southern and western fronts, noting that the operations targeted field leaders, militia gatherings and reinforcements, heavy weapon positions, fortified sites, and their vehicles and means of transporting personnel and supplies.

He indicated that the successive strikes have led to confusion within the militia forces and deprived them of supporting their front-line positions, which enhanced the momentum of the initiative and enabled military units to continue their offensive tasks across various fronts.

He added that the operations also resulted in the destruction of heavy weapons and reinforcements that were on their way to the combat lines in Taiz.

Al-Nazili affirmed that the capabilities and mobilizations of the militia will remain under surveillance and targeting, warning that any attempt to compensate for their losses or regain the initiative will be met with strength and decisiveness, while adhering to international humanitarian law and taking necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects.