أعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية تنفيذ 780 عملية استهداف دقيقة ومباشرة خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، والتي أسفرت عن قتل نحو 512 من عناصر وقيادات مليشيا الحوثي، وتدمير وإعطاب أكثر من 330 عربة وآلية ووسيلة عسكرية لنقل الأفراد.

وأوضح متحدث القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي، أن القوات تواصل عملياتها الهجومية في الجبهات الشمالية، والجوف، وغرب مأرب، والبيضاء، والجبهتين الجنوبية والغربية، مشيراً إلى أن العمليات استهدفت قيادات ميدانية وتجمعات للمليشيا وتعزيزاتها، ومرابض أسلحتها الثقيلة، ومواقعها المحصنة، وعرباتها ووسائل نقل أفرادها وإمداداتها.

وبيّن أن الضربات المتتابعة أدت إلى إرباك تنظيم قوات المليشيا وحرمانها من إسناد مواقعها الأمامية، ما عزز زخم المبادأة ومكّن الوحدات العسكرية من مواصلة مهامها الهجومية في مختلف الجبهات.

وأضاف أن العمليات أسفرت أيضاً عن تدمير أسلحة ثقيلة وتعزيزات كانت في طريقها إلى خطوط القتال في تعز.

وأكد النزيلي أن قدرات المليشيا وتحشيداتها ستظل تحت الرصد والاستهداف، محذراً من أن أي محاولة لتعويض خسائرها أو استعادة زمام المبادأة ستُواجه بقوة وحسم، مع الالتزام بالقانون الدولي الإنساني واتخاذ الاحتياطات الواجبة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.