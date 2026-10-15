أعلنت الحكومة اليمنية، اليوم (الخميس)، نجاة رئيس الوزراء شائع الزنداني وأعضاء الحكومة من قصف صاروخي شنته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على قصر معاشيق الرئاسي في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، وأسفر عن مقتل اثنين من المرافقين، وفقاً لوزارة الإعلام اليمنية.

وقال رئيس الوزراء اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني لـ«عكاظ» بعد استهداف الحوثيين للعاصمة المؤقتة عدن: نحن بخير.


وأكد وزير الشباب والرياضة نايف البكري في تصريحات صحفية سلامة أعضاء الحكومة، مشدداً على أنهم لن يغادروا عدن مهما كانت الاعتداءات.

وأوضح أن الهجوم تسبب في مقتل اثنين من المرافقين وإصابة ستة آخرين، مبيناً أن الرد سيكون اجتثاث المليشيا.

اجتماع الحكومة اليمنية

اجتماع الحكومة اليمنية


وكانت شرطة دار سعد بمحافظة عدن أعلنت أمس، القبض على متهمين بالارتباط بمليشيا الحوثي وعناصر تابعة للإرهابي أمجد خالد، على خلفية أنشطة رصد وتصوير مواقع وأشخاص في عدد من مديريات عدن، مقابل مبالغ مالية ومكافآت شهرية، وفقاً للمعلومات الأولية للتحقيقات.


وقال مدير شرطة دار سعد العقيد مصلح الذرحاني إن التحقيقات قادت إلى موقع يُشتبه في استخدامه لإخفاء العبوات الناسفة والمواد المتفجرة، حيث عثرت الأجهزة الأمنية على ألغام ومواد متفجرة وصواعق تُستخدم في تجهيز العبوات الناسفة.


وأضاف أن الإفادات الأولية تضمنت معلومات عن مخطط مزعوم لاستهدافه ونائبه المقدم عبدالمجيد الجوهري، عبر رصد مقر الشرطة تمهيداً لزرع عبوات ناسفة، مؤكداً استمرار التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات القضية وتحديد المسؤوليات استناداً إلى الأدلة.