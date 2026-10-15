The Yemeni government announced today (Thursday) the survival of Prime Minister Sha'if Al-Zandani and government members from a missile attack launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on the Maashiq presidential palace in the temporary capital, Aden, which resulted in the death of two accompanying individuals, according to the Yemeni Ministry of Information.



Minister of Youth and Sports Nayef Al-Bakri confirmed in press statements the safety of government members, emphasizing that they will not leave Aden regardless of the assaults.

اجتماع الحكومة اليمنية



Yesterday, the Dar Saad police in Aden governorate announced the arrest of suspects linked to the Houthi militia and elements associated with the terrorist Amjad Khaled, in connection with activities involving monitoring and photographing locations and individuals in several districts of Aden, in exchange for financial amounts and monthly rewards, according to initial investigation information.



Colonel Musleh Al-Dhrahani, the director of Dar Saad police, stated that the investigations led to a location suspected of being used to hide explosive devices and materials, where security forces found mines, explosive materials, and detonators used in preparing explosive devices.



He added that initial testimonies included information about an alleged plot to target him and his deputy, Major Abdul-Majeed Al-Juhari, by monitoring the police headquarters in preparation for planting explosive devices, confirming that investigations will continue to uncover the circumstances of the case and determine responsibilities based on evidence.