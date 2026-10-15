أكد المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن الاعتداءات الحوثية على مطارات المملكة العربية السعودية تمثل تهديداً للأمن الإقليمي والدولي، كاشفاً عن 19 وفاة و364 إصابة جراء الهجمات التي استهدفت مطارات السعودية.

وقال المالكي، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في الرياض اليوم (الخميس)، إن الاعتداءات على مطار الملك خالد الدولي خلال الفترة من 7 إلى 11 أكتوبر أسفرت عن 17 وفاة و133 إصابة، مشيراً إلى أن المطار تعرض لـ20 اعتداء منذ الأول من أكتوبر الجاري.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم التحالف أن الاعتداء الإرهابي على مطار الملك خالد نُفذ باستخدام 10 مسيرات وصواريخ ومقذوفات أخرى، مؤكداً أن المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية حاولت استهداف عشرات المطارات ومنشآت النفط والموانئ في المملكة، ونفذت هجمات إرهابية وجبانة ضد المنشآت المدنية.

وكشف المالكي أن المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية أطلقت على المملكة، منذ بدء العمليات، 1104 صواريخ و1135 مسيرة، لافتاً إلى أن صنعاء وصعدة وعمران تحولت إلى منطلق للعمليات العدائية ضد السعودية واليمن، وأن الحوثيين أنشؤوا مخازن جبلية ومنصات إطلاق لتنفيذ هجماتهم.

وأضاف أن التحالف استهدف محطات ومخازن للطاقة وأرصفة بحرية تدعم المجهود الحربي للمليشيا، ودمر 127 مخزناً حوثياً في مناطق جبلية، إلى جانب عدد من منصات الإطلاق، في إطار العمل على تفكيك القدرات العسكرية المستخدمة في الاعتداءات.

وأكد المالكي ثبوت استخدام الحوثيين الأعيان المدنية وموارد اليمن لتغذية مجهودهم الحربي، مشيراً إلى حصول المليشيا على تقنيات متقدمة بمساعدة أطراف إقليمية.

ووصف محاولات استهداف الحرمين الشريفين بأنها أعمال شنيعة وغاشمة، مؤكداً أنها امتداد لمنهج عدائي يهدد الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي. ودعا المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية إلى الوقف الفوري لجميع العمليات التي تستهدف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية، معرباً عن تعازيه لأسر الذين فقدوا أرواحهم جراء الاعتداء على مطارات المملكة.

وتوعد المالكي باستمرار عمليات ردع المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، مؤكداً دعم المملكة للحكومة الشرعية والقوات المسلحة اليمنية، مبيناً أن التحالف ثبت لديه استخدام الحوثي للأعيان المدنية لتغذية جهده الحربي.

وأشار إلى أن القوات المسلحة السعودية استحوذت على منظومات قتالية ذات جاهزية عالية وقدرات متقدمة، كما تمتلك دفاعاً جوياً ذا كفاءة عالية، قادراً على اعتراض التهديدات وإحباط محاولات الاستهداف لحماية سيادة المملكة وأمنها ومقدراتها ومقدساتها ومواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.

واستعرض متحدث تحالف دعم الشرعية فيديوهات لتدمير مخازن ومنصات إطلاق صواريخ حوثية وطائرات مسيرة وفيديوهات توثق استهداف التحالف لخبراء في إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية.