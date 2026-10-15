The spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed that the Houthi attacks on airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represent a threat to regional and international security, revealing that there have been 19 deaths and 364 injuries due to the attacks targeting Saudi airports.



Al-Maliki stated during a press conference in Riyadh today (Thursday) that the attacks on King Khalid International Airport from October 7 to 11 resulted in 17 deaths and 133 injuries, noting that the airport has been subjected to 20 attacks since the beginning of October.



The spokesman for the coalition explained that the terrorist attack on King Khalid Airport was carried out using 10 drones, missiles, and other projectiles, confirming that the Houthi terrorist militia attempted to target dozens of airports, oil facilities, and ports in the Kingdom, and carried out cowardly terrorist attacks against civilian facilities.



Al-Maliki revealed that the Houthi terrorist militia has launched 1,104 missiles and 1,135 drones at the Kingdom since the start of operations, pointing out that Sana'a, Saada, and Amran have become launch points for hostile operations against Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and that the Houthis have established mountain storage facilities and launch platforms to execute their attacks.



He added that the coalition has targeted energy stations and storage facilities, as well as maritime docks supporting the militia's war effort, destroying 127 Houthi warehouses in mountainous areas, along with several launch platforms, as part of efforts to dismantle the military capabilities used in the attacks.



Al-Maliki confirmed the Houthis' use of civilian objects and Yemen's resources to fuel their war effort, noting that the militia has obtained advanced technologies with the help of regional parties.



He described attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques as heinous and oppressive acts, asserting that they are an extension of an aggressive approach that threatens regional and international security and stability. He called on the Houthi terrorist militia to immediately cease all operations targeting civilians and civilian objects, expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attacks on the Kingdom's airports.



Al-Maliki vowed to continue operations to deter the Houthi terrorist militia, confirming the Kingdom's support for the legitimate government and the Yemeni armed forces, indicating that the coalition has established the Houthis' use of civilian objects to support their war effort.



The spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy showcased videos of the destruction of Houthi missile storage facilities and launch platforms, documenting the coalition's targeting of experts in launching ballistic missiles.