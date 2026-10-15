أكد المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن الاعتداءات الحوثية على مطارات المملكة العربية السعودية تمثل تهديداً للأمن الإقليمي والدولي، كاشفاً عن 19 وفاة و364 إصابة جراء الهجمات التي استهدفت مطارات السعودية.
وقال المالكي، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في الرياض اليوم (الخميس)، إن الاعتداءات على مطار الملك خالد الدولي خلال الفترة من 7 إلى 11 أكتوبر أسفرت عن 17 وفاة و133 إصابة، مشيراً إلى أن المطار تعرض لـ20 اعتداء منذ الأول من أكتوبر الجاري.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم التحالف أن الاعتداء الإرهابي على مطار الملك خالد نُفذ باستخدام 10 مسيرات وصواريخ ومقذوفات أخرى، مؤكداً أن المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية حاولت استهداف عشرات المطارات ومنشآت النفط والموانئ في المملكة، ونفذت هجمات إرهابية وجبانة ضد المنشآت المدنية.
وكشف المالكي أن المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية أطلقت على المملكة، منذ بدء العمليات، 1104 صواريخ و1135 مسيرة، لافتاً إلى أن صنعاء وصعدة وعمران تحولت إلى منطلق للعمليات العدائية ضد السعودية واليمن، وأن الحوثيين أنشؤوا مخازن جبلية ومنصات إطلاق لتنفيذ هجماتهم.
وأضاف أن التحالف استهدف محطات ومخازن للطاقة وأرصفة بحرية تدعم المجهود الحربي للمليشيا، ودمر 127 مخزناً حوثياً في مناطق جبلية، إلى جانب عدد من منصات الإطلاق، في إطار العمل على تفكيك القدرات العسكرية المستخدمة في الاعتداءات.
وأكد المالكي ثبوت استخدام الحوثيين الأعيان المدنية وموارد اليمن لتغذية مجهودهم الحربي، مشيراً إلى حصول المليشيا على تقنيات متقدمة بمساعدة أطراف إقليمية.
ووصف محاولات استهداف الحرمين الشريفين بأنها أعمال شنيعة وغاشمة، مؤكداً أنها امتداد لمنهج عدائي يهدد الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي. ودعا المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية إلى الوقف الفوري لجميع العمليات التي تستهدف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية، معرباً عن تعازيه لأسر الذين فقدوا أرواحهم جراء الاعتداء على مطارات المملكة.
وتوعد المالكي باستمرار عمليات ردع المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، مؤكداً دعم المملكة للحكومة الشرعية والقوات المسلحة اليمنية، مبيناً أن التحالف ثبت لديه استخدام الحوثي للأعيان المدنية لتغذية جهده الحربي.
وأشار إلى أن القوات المسلحة السعودية استحوذت على منظومات قتالية ذات جاهزية عالية وقدرات متقدمة، كما تمتلك دفاعاً جوياً ذا كفاءة عالية، قادراً على اعتراض التهديدات وإحباط محاولات الاستهداف لحماية سيادة المملكة وأمنها ومقدراتها ومقدساتها ومواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.
واستعرض متحدث تحالف دعم الشرعية فيديوهات لتدمير مخازن ومنصات إطلاق صواريخ حوثية وطائرات مسيرة وفيديوهات توثق استهداف التحالف لخبراء في إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية.
The spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed that the Houthi attacks on airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represent a threat to regional and international security, revealing that there have been 19 deaths and 364 injuries due to the attacks targeting Saudi airports.
Al-Maliki stated during a press conference in Riyadh today (Thursday) that the attacks on King Khalid International Airport from October 7 to 11 resulted in 17 deaths and 133 injuries, noting that the airport has been subjected to 20 attacks since the beginning of October.
The spokesman for the coalition explained that the terrorist attack on King Khalid Airport was carried out using 10 drones, missiles, and other projectiles, confirming that the Houthi terrorist militia attempted to target dozens of airports, oil facilities, and ports in the Kingdom, and carried out cowardly terrorist attacks against civilian facilities.
Al-Maliki revealed that the Houthi terrorist militia has launched 1,104 missiles and 1,135 drones at the Kingdom since the start of operations, pointing out that Sana'a, Saada, and Amran have become launch points for hostile operations against Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and that the Houthis have established mountain storage facilities and launch platforms to execute their attacks.
He added that the coalition has targeted energy stations and storage facilities, as well as maritime docks supporting the militia's war effort, destroying 127 Houthi warehouses in mountainous areas, along with several launch platforms, as part of efforts to dismantle the military capabilities used in the attacks.
Al-Maliki confirmed the Houthis' use of civilian objects and Yemen's resources to fuel their war effort, noting that the militia has obtained advanced technologies with the help of regional parties.
He described attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques as heinous and oppressive acts, asserting that they are an extension of an aggressive approach that threatens regional and international security and stability. He called on the Houthi terrorist militia to immediately cease all operations targeting civilians and civilian objects, expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attacks on the Kingdom's airports.
Al-Maliki vowed to continue operations to deter the Houthi terrorist militia, confirming the Kingdom's support for the legitimate government and the Yemeni armed forces, indicating that the coalition has established the Houthis' use of civilian objects to support their war effort.
The spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy showcased videos of the destruction of Houthi missile storage facilities and launch platforms, documenting the coalition's targeting of experts in launching ballistic missiles.