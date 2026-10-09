فرضت الولايات المتحدة عقوبات على المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، متعهدة بشل نشاطها بعد ساعات من منح لجنة نوبل جائزة السلام إلى القاضية السابقة في المحكمة نافي بيلاي. فيما عبر الاتحاد الأوروبي عن أسفه لعقوبات أمريكا على الجنائية الدولية، وأعلن أنه مستعد لاتخاذ أي تدابير لتمكين الجنائية الدولية من أداء عملها.


واعتبرت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن العقوبات على المحكمة فرضت من أجل الدفاع عن سيادة الولايات المتحدة ومواطنيها في مواجهة التهديد الذي تشكله المحكمة الجنائية الدولية. وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو: إما أن تنهي المحكمة الجنائية الدولية تهديداتها، أو سننهي نحن المحكمة.


من جانبها، نددت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية بالعقوبات، مؤكدة أنها «اعتداء على سيادة القانون». وقالت في بيان إن هذه العقوبات تمثل اعتداء على سيادة القانون وعلى الركائز الأساسية للنظام القانوني الدولي، وتمس بالمبدأ البسيط القائل إن أحداً لا يعلو فوق القانون، معتبرة أن «التاريخ سيحكم على هذه اللحظة».


وكانت القاضية الجنوب أفريقية من أصل هندي نافي بيلاي، فازت بجائزة نوبل للسلام لعام 2026، تقديراً لجهودها في تعزيز السلام والقانون الدولي، بعد مسيرة امتدت من الدفاع عن معارضي نظام الفصل العنصري في جنوب أفريقيا إلى العمل في أبرز المؤسسات القضائية والحقوقية الدولية.


وكانت قد ترأست لجنة التحقيق المستقلة التابعة للأمم المتحدة، التي خلصت إلى اتهام إسرائيل بارتكاب إبادة جماعية في قطاع غزة.


وفي أول تعليق لها على فوزها بالجائزة، قالت بيلاي خلال مؤتمر صحفي: «أشكركم جزيلًا، كانت مفاجأة غير متوقعة، عندما أخبروني بهذه الجائزة كان ردي: لا بد أنها مزحة». وأضافت أن آخر ما عملت عليه كان التقرير المتعلق بغزة، في إشارة إلى استمرار انشغالها بقضايا حقوق الإنسان والانتهاكات خلال النزاعات، وهي القضايا التي شكّلت جانباً أساسياً من مسيرتها المهنية.