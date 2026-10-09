The United States imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court, pledging to cripple its activities just hours after the Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to former court judge Navi Pillay. Meanwhile, the European Union expressed regret over the U.S. sanctions on the ICC and announced that it is ready to take any measures to enable the ICC to perform its work.



The U.S. State Department considered in a statement today (Friday) that the sanctions on the court were imposed to defend the sovereignty of the United States and its citizens against the threat posed by the International Criminal Court. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: Either the ICC ends its threats, or we will end the court.



For its part, the International Criminal Court condemned the sanctions, asserting that they are "an assault on the rule of law." It stated in a press release that these sanctions represent an assault on the rule of law and the fundamental pillars of the international legal system, undermining the simple principle that no one is above the law, considering that "history will judge this moment."



The South African judge of Indian descent, Navi Pillay, won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 in recognition of her efforts to promote peace and international law, after a career that spanned from defending opponents of the apartheid regime in South Africa to working in prominent international judicial and human rights institutions.



She had chaired the United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry, which concluded that Israel committed genocide in the Gaza Strip.



In her first comment on winning the award, Pillay said during a press conference: "Thank you very much, it was an unexpected surprise. When they told me about this award, my response was: It must be a joke." She added that the last thing she worked on was the report related to Gaza, referring to her ongoing engagement with human rights issues and violations during conflicts, which have been a fundamental aspect of her professional career.