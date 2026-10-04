The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, announced the commencement of military operations to reclaim what remains of the republic's territories and to establish the authority of the state and its institutions over the entire national soil, confirming the transition from a phase of readiness and preparation to a phase of action, after exhausting all opportunities for calm.

In a speech to the Yemeni people on (Sunday), Al-Alimi stated that the decision was made based on the constitutional responsibility to protect the sovereignty of the republic and its citizens, and based on the decisions of the National Defense Council, after completing the necessary procedures and measures. He confirmed that he issued directives to the armed forces, security, and all military formations to begin executing their tasks according to the approved plans, aiming to restore state institutions and end the control of the Houthi group.

Peace has exhausted its opportunities

The Chairman of the Leadership Council stated that the state has given peace "all the time and opportunities it deserves," but it has faced, as he put it, further mobilization and escalation from the Houthis, including expanding attacks and threats against civilians, national facilities, neighboring countries, and international shipping routes. He added that the state's position today is based on shouldering its national responsibility in confronting the Houthis, amid the continued presence of weapons outside the authority of the state, and what he described as a threat to the security of citizens and the sovereignty of the country, the region, and international navigation. Al-Alimi emphasized that the battle, as he described it, is not a war against the residents of Sana'a, Saada, Al-Hudaydah, Amran, Dhamar, or Ibb, nor is it a war against a sect or tribe, but rather "a battle of the state for its citizens and the restoration of its institutions," and to prevent the usurpation of the will of Yemenis and their political future by force of arms.

A message to the residents of Houthi-controlled areas

Al-Alimi directed a message to the residents in areas under Houthi control, confirming that they "are not a target of the operations," and that their security, rights, and dignity are among the main reasons for it. He called on civilians to stay away from military sites and gatherings and supply routes for the Houthis, and not to involve their children in the battles, reiterating the continuation of the door for "safe return and announced amnesty" for anyone who lays down their arms and stops fighting alongside the group, according to the announced procedures.

He directed the armed forces, security, military formations, and popular resistance to adhere to the law and protect civilians and property, emphasizing that the mission "is not just to reclaim the land, but to restore the state to it." The Chairman of the Leadership Council told the forces: "No vendetta, no revenge, no aggression against the innocent, and no harm to the property of citizens," stressing that every city reclaimed by the forces should feel from the first moment that it has returned to the authority of the state.

Salaries, reconstruction, and the return of displaced persons

Alongside the military operations, Al-Alimi announced the government's directive to prepare a work program concurrent with the operations, so that state institutions begin to exercise their responsibilities in the cities, districts, and governorates reclaimed by the forces. The priorities include, according to the speech, the resumption of salaries for state employees and addressing their overdue entitlements retroactively, launching an urgent recovery and reconstruction program, repairing roads, electricity, water, and damaged facilities, and creating conditions for the return of displaced persons and resuming economic activity.

He confirmed that reclaiming the land will not be the end of the mission, and that the success of the battle will not be measured by the number of cities reclaimed, but by the return of security to citizens, the return of families to their homes, and ensuring that practices of killing, oppression, and the usurpation of will do not recur.

Commitment to the Southern Cause

The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council renewed the commitment to what will result from the Southern-Southern dialogue sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which ensures, as he expressed, a fair and comprehensive solution to the Southern cause. He confirmed that the sacrifices of the southern governorates and their sons during the years of war will remain present in the national memory, emphasizing the necessity of honoring these sacrifices.

Praise for the Saudi Role

Al-Alimi addressed a message of appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, praising its supportive positions towards Yemen and its state institutions, and its role in alleviating the suffering of Yemenis, in addition to hosting millions of Yemenis. He stated that the Yemeni people will remember these positions, considering the Kingdom "a genuine partner in destiny, security, stability, and peace in Yemen and the region." He called on brothers, friends, and the international community to support Yemen, its armed forces, and its national institutions, and to assist humanitarian and economic efforts and recovery and reconstruction programs in areas returning to state authority.

Full mobilization of state institutions

Al-Alimi stated that Yemenis have long awaited this phase in which the state reclaims its land and institutions, the citizen regains his rights, and weapons return to their natural place under the authority of the law. He announced that the military, security, and civil state institutions will be in a state of full mobilization until the mission is accomplished, confirming that the next phase will combine military action with the restoration of state institutions, providing services, and reconstruction.

The Chairman of the Leadership Council reiterated the commitment to proceed in this phase with the support of the armed forces and the solidarity of the Yemeni people, along with the support of brothers and friends, until the state institutions are restored and its authority is established over all Yemeni territories.