أعلن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، بدء العمليات العسكرية لاستعادة ما تبقى من أراضي الجمهورية وبسط سلطة الدولة ومؤسساتها على كامل التراب الوطني، مؤكدًا الانتقال من مرحلة الاستعداد والتهيئة إلى مرحلة العمل، بعد استنفاد جميع فرص التهدئة.

وقال العليمي في خطاب إلى الشعب اليمني، (الأحد)، إن القرار جاء انطلاقًا من المسؤولية الدستورية في حماية سيادة الجمهورية ومواطنيها، وبناءً على قرارات مجلس الدفاع الوطني، وبعد استكمال الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة. وأكد أنه أصدر توجيهاته إلى القوات المسلحة والأمن وكافة التشكيلات العسكرية بالبدء في تنفيذ مهامها وفق الخطط المعتمدة، وصولًا إلى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء سيطرة جماعة الحوثي.

السلام استنفد فرصه

وقال رئيس مجلس القيادة إن الدولة منحت السلام «كل ما يستحقه من وقت وفرص»، لكنها واجهت، بحسب تعبيره، مزيدًا من التحشيد والتصعيد من جانب الحوثيين، بما في ذلك توسيع الاعتداءات والتهديدات ضد المدنيين والمنشآت الوطنية ودول الجوار والممرات الدولية. وأضاف أن موقف الدولة اليوم يقوم على تحمل مسؤوليتها الوطنية في مواجهة الحوثيين، في ظل استمرار بقاء السلاح خارج سلطة الدولة، وما وصفه بالتهديد لأمن المواطنين وسيادة البلاد والمنطقة والملاحة الدولية. وشدد العليمي على أن المعركة، وفق وصفه، ليست حربًا على سكان صنعاء أو صعدة أو الحديدة أو عمران أو ذمار أو إب، وليست حربًا ضد مذهب أو قبيلة، وإنما «معركة الدولة من أجل مواطنيها واستعادة مؤسساتها»، ومنع مصادرة إرادة اليمنيين ومستقبلهم السياسي بقوة السلاح.

رسالة إلى سكان مناطق الحوثيين

ووجه العليمي رسالة إلى السكان في المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثيين، مؤكدًا أنهم «ليسوا هدفًا للعمليات»، وأن أمنهم وحقوقهم وكرامتهم هي من أبرز أسبابها. ودعا المدنيين إلى الابتعاد عن المواقع والتجمعات العسكرية وطرق إمداد الحوثيين، وعدم الزج بأبنائهم في المعارك، مجددًا التأكيد على استمرار باب «العودة الآمنة والعفو المعلن» أمام كل من يترك السلاح ويتوقف عن القتال في صفوف الجماعة، وفق الإجراءات المعلنة.

ووجه القوات المسلحة والأمن والتشكيلات العسكرية والمقاومة الشعبية بالالتزام بالقانون وحماية المدنيين والممتلكات، مؤكدًا أن المهمة «ليست استعادة الأرض فقط، بل إعادة الدولة إليها». وقال رئيس مجلس القيادة للقوات: «لا ثأر، ولا انتقام، ولا اعتداء على الأبرياء، ولا مساس بممتلكات المواطنين»، مشددًا على أن كل مدينة تستعيدها القوات يجب أن تشعر منذ اللحظة الأولى بأنها عادت إلى سلطة الدولة.

رواتب وإعمار وعودة النازحين

وفي موازاة العمليات العسكرية، أعلن العليمي توجيه الحكومة بإعداد برنامج عمل متزامن مع العمليات، بحيث تبدأ مؤسسات الدولة ممارسة مسؤولياتها في المدن والمديريات والمحافظات التي تستعيدها القوات. وتشمل الأولويات، بحسب الخطاب، إعادة صرف رواتب موظفي الدولة ومعالجة مستحقاتهم المتأخرة بأثر رجعي، وإطلاق برنامج عاجل للتعافي وإعادة الإعمار، وإصلاح الطرق والكهرباء والمياه والمنشآت المتضررة، وتهيئة الظروف لعودة النازحين واستئناف النشاط الاقتصادي.

وأكد أن استعادة الأرض لن تكون نهاية المهمة، وأن نجاح المعركة لن يقاس بعدد المدن المستعادة، وإنما بعودة الأمن إلى المواطنين، وعودة الأسر إلى منازلها، وضمان عدم تكرار ممارسات القتل والقهر ومصادرة الإرادة.

التزام بالقضية الجنوبية

وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الالتزام بما سيفضي إليه الحوار الجنوبي ـ الجنوبي الذي ترعاه المملكة العربية السعودية، بما يضمن، وفق تعبيره، حلًا عادلًا وشاملًا للقضية الجنوبية. وأكد أن تضحيات المحافظات الجنوبية وأبنائها خلال سنوات الحرب ستظل حاضرة في الذاكرة الوطنية، مشددًا على ضرورة الوفاء لهذه التضحيات.

إشادة بالدور السعودي

وخص العليمي المملكة العربية السعودية برسالة تقدير، مشيدًا بمواقفها الداعمة لليمن ومؤسسات الدولة، ودورها في التخفيف من معاناة اليمنيين، إضافة إلى احتضانها ملايين اليمنيين. وقال إن الشعب اليمني سيحفظ هذه المواقف في ذاكرته، معتبرًا المملكة «شريكًا أصيلًا في المصير والأمن والاستقرار والسلام في اليمن والمنطقة». ودعا الأشقاء والأصدقاء والمجتمع الدولي إلى دعم اليمن وقواته المسلحة ومؤسساته الوطنية، ومساندة الجهود الإنسانية والاقتصادية وبرامج التعافي وإعادة الإعمار في المناطق التي تعود إلى سلطة الدولة.

استنفار كامل لمؤسسات الدولة

وقال العليمي إن اليمنيين انتظروا طويلًا هذه المرحلة التي تستعيد فيها الدولة أرضها ومؤسساتها، ويستعيد المواطن حقه، ويعود السلاح إلى مكانه الطبيعي تحت سلطة القانون. وأعلن أن مؤسسات الدولة العسكرية والأمنية والمدنية ستكون في حالة استنفار كامل حتى إنجاز المهمة، مؤكدًا أن المرحلة القادمة ستجمع بين العمل العسكري واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وتوفير الخدمات وإعادة الإعمار.

وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة التأكيد على المضي في هذه المرحلة بدعم القوات المسلحة وتلاحم الشعب اليمني ومساندة الأشقاء والأصدقاء، وصولًا إلى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وبسط سلطتها على كامل الأراضي اليمنية.