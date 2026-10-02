كشفت وثيقة روسية حصلت عليها كييف عبر اعتراض استخباراتي، أن السلطات في موسكو تستعد لشن حملة واسعة على البنية التحتية للطاقة في أوكرانيا خلال فصل الشتاء، في محاولة لإغراق المدن في الظلام والبرد وتعطيل إمدادات المياه.
وأفصحت الوثيقة، المؤرخة في أغسطس الماضي، والمكتوبة باللغة الروسية، ونشرتها صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية، عن خطة لتنفيذ هجمات منهجية باستخدام ما يصل إلى ألف صاروخ وطائرة مسيرة وقنبلة، تستهدف محطات التحويل الكهربائية ومحطات الطاقة الحرارية والكهرومائية ومنشآت التدفئة.
ووفق الصحيفة، عرض وزير الطاقة الأوكراني دينيس شميهال الوثيقة على شركاء أوروبيين في باريس قبل أسبوعين، وقدمها باعتبارها خطة روسية تهدف إلى إسقاط منظومة الطاقة الأوكرانية عبر سلسلة من الضربات المتدرجة.
وتتضمن الخطة الروسية استهداف ساحات توزيع الكهرباء المرتبطة بالمحطات النووية الأوكرانية الثلاث العاملة، بهدف إجبارها على التوقف عن العمل. وتقع ساحات التوزيع على مسافة تقل عن ميل واحد من المفاعلات. وتحدثت الوثيقة عن استهداف منظومة المياه، بما في ذلك محطات الضخ ومنشآت معالجة مياه الصرف الصحي، بعشرات الصواريخ الباليستية والقنابل الانزلاقية، في تصعيد من شأنه أن يضيف أزمة مياه إلى أزمة الكهرباء والتدفئة.
وتحدد كييف وخاركيف وأوديسا أهدافاً رئيسية، مع السعي إلى خفض إمدادات الكهرباء في هذه المدن بنسبة تصل إلى 90%، وتقليص إمدادات التدفئة بنسبة مماثلة تقريباً، وتعطيل أنظمة الصرف الصحي بدرجة كبيرة. وتشير الخطة الروسية إلى تنفيذ الهجمات على ثلاث مراحل: استهداف محطات التحويل القريبة من الحدود الغربية التي تستقبل الكهرباء من أوروبا، ثم ضرب محطات الطاقة الكهرومائية، وأخيراً استهداف المنشآت المرتبطة بالمحطات النووية الثلاث العاملة.
ووفق الوثيقة، يتمثل الهدف النهائي في تدمير ما يقارب 15 غيغاواط من القدرة الإنتاجية للكهرباء، وهي كمية تعادل تقريباً القدرة التي كانت أوكرانيا تمتلكها في نهاية الصيف. وأفادت الصحيفة بأنها لم تتمكن من التحقق بشكل مستقل من صحة الوثيقة، إلا أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أعلن علناً أن موسكو تستعد لحملة واسعة ضد البنية التحتية للطاقة الأوكرانية خلال الشتاء، وقدمها باعتبارها رداً على الهجمات الأوكرانية التي استهدفت مصافي النفط الروسية.
وشرعت السلطات الأوكرانية منذ أشهر في استعداداتها للشتاء، وأنفقت مئات الملايين من الدولارات لإصلاح محطات الطاقة ومحطات التحويل، كما أقامت منشآت أصغر تعمل بالغاز يصعب استهدافها، وعززت قدرة شبكة الكهرباء على التعامل مع الطلب المرتفع وإعادة توزيع الطاقة عند تضرر خطوط النقل.
وعانى سكان كييف الشتاء الماضي من انقطاعات للكهرباء استمرت في بعض الأحيان لأكثر من 12 ساعة يومياً، فيما أدى فقدان الطاقة إلى توقف مضخات المياه والمصاعد في العديد من المباني السكنية.
A Russian document obtained by Kyiv through intelligence interception reveals that authorities in Moscow are preparing to launch a large-scale campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the winter, in an attempt to plunge cities into darkness and cold and disrupt water supplies.
The document, dated last August and written in Russian, was published by the American newspaper "The New York Times" and outlines a plan to carry out systematic attacks using up to a thousand missiles, drones, and bombs, targeting electrical substations, thermal and hydroelectric power plants, and heating facilities.
According to the newspaper, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal presented the document to European partners in Paris two weeks ago, introducing it as a Russian plan aimed at crippling the Ukrainian energy system through a series of escalating strikes.
The Russian plan includes targeting electricity distribution yards connected to the three operational Ukrainian nuclear power plants, aiming to force them to cease operations. The distribution yards are located less than a mile from the reactors. The document mentions targeting the water system, including pumping stations and sewage treatment facilities, with dozens of ballistic missiles and glide bombs, in an escalation that would add a water crisis to the electricity and heating crisis.
Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa are identified as key targets, with the aim of reducing electricity supplies in these cities by up to 90%, and similarly cutting heating supplies, while significantly disrupting sewage systems. The Russian plan indicates that the attacks will be carried out in three phases: targeting substations near the western border that receive electricity from Europe, then striking hydroelectric power plants, and finally targeting facilities associated with the three operational nuclear power plants.
According to the document, the ultimate goal is to destroy nearly 15 gigawatts of electricity production capacity, an amount roughly equivalent to the capacity Ukraine had at the end of summer. The newspaper reported that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the document, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly stated that Moscow is preparing for a large-scale campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the winter, presenting it as a response to Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian oil refineries.
Ukrainian authorities have been preparing for winter for months, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to repair power plants and substations, as well as establishing smaller gas facilities that are harder to target, and enhancing the electricity grid's capacity to handle high demand and redistribute power when transmission lines are damaged.
Last winter, residents of Kyiv experienced power outages that sometimes lasted more than 12 hours a day, while the loss of power led to the shutdown of water pumps and elevators in many residential buildings.