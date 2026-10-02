A Russian document obtained by Kyiv through intelligence interception reveals that authorities in Moscow are preparing to launch a large-scale campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the winter, in an attempt to plunge cities into darkness and cold and disrupt water supplies.



The document, dated last August and written in Russian, was published by the American newspaper "The New York Times" and outlines a plan to carry out systematic attacks using up to a thousand missiles, drones, and bombs, targeting electrical substations, thermal and hydroelectric power plants, and heating facilities.



According to the newspaper, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal presented the document to European partners in Paris two weeks ago, introducing it as a Russian plan aimed at crippling the Ukrainian energy system through a series of escalating strikes.



The Russian plan includes targeting electricity distribution yards connected to the three operational Ukrainian nuclear power plants, aiming to force them to cease operations. The distribution yards are located less than a mile from the reactors. The document mentions targeting the water system, including pumping stations and sewage treatment facilities, with dozens of ballistic missiles and glide bombs, in an escalation that would add a water crisis to the electricity and heating crisis.



Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa are identified as key targets, with the aim of reducing electricity supplies in these cities by up to 90%, and similarly cutting heating supplies, while significantly disrupting sewage systems. The Russian plan indicates that the attacks will be carried out in three phases: targeting substations near the western border that receive electricity from Europe, then striking hydroelectric power plants, and finally targeting facilities associated with the three operational nuclear power plants.



According to the document, the ultimate goal is to destroy nearly 15 gigawatts of electricity production capacity, an amount roughly equivalent to the capacity Ukraine had at the end of summer. The newspaper reported that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the document, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly stated that Moscow is preparing for a large-scale campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the winter, presenting it as a response to Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian oil refineries.



Ukrainian authorities have been preparing for winter for months, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to repair power plants and substations, as well as establishing smaller gas facilities that are harder to target, and enhancing the electricity grid's capacity to handle high demand and redistribute power when transmission lines are damaged.



Last winter, residents of Kyiv experienced power outages that sometimes lasted more than 12 hours a day, while the loss of power led to the shutdown of water pumps and elevators in many residential buildings.