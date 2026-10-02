كشفت وثيقة روسية حصلت عليها كييف عبر اعتراض استخباراتي، أن السلطات في موسكو تستعد لشن حملة واسعة على البنية التحتية للطاقة في أوكرانيا خلال فصل الشتاء، في محاولة لإغراق المدن في الظلام والبرد وتعطيل إمدادات المياه.


وأفصحت الوثيقة، المؤرخة في أغسطس الماضي، والمكتوبة باللغة الروسية، ونشرتها صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية، عن خطة لتنفيذ هجمات منهجية باستخدام ما يصل إلى ألف صاروخ وطائرة مسيرة وقنبلة، تستهدف محطات التحويل الكهربائية ومحطات الطاقة الحرارية والكهرومائية ومنشآت التدفئة.


ووفق الصحيفة، عرض وزير الطاقة الأوكراني دينيس شميهال الوثيقة على شركاء أوروبيين في باريس قبل أسبوعين، وقدمها باعتبارها خطة روسية تهدف إلى إسقاط منظومة الطاقة الأوكرانية عبر سلسلة من الضربات المتدرجة.


وتتضمن الخطة الروسية استهداف ساحات توزيع الكهرباء المرتبطة بالمحطات النووية الأوكرانية الثلاث العاملة، بهدف إجبارها على التوقف عن العمل. وتقع ساحات التوزيع على مسافة تقل عن ميل واحد من المفاعلات. وتحدثت الوثيقة عن استهداف منظومة المياه، بما في ذلك محطات الضخ ومنشآت معالجة مياه الصرف الصحي، بعشرات الصواريخ الباليستية والقنابل الانزلاقية، في تصعيد من شأنه أن يضيف أزمة مياه إلى أزمة الكهرباء والتدفئة.


وتحدد كييف وخاركيف وأوديسا أهدافاً رئيسية، مع السعي إلى خفض إمدادات الكهرباء في هذه المدن بنسبة تصل إلى 90%، وتقليص إمدادات التدفئة بنسبة مماثلة تقريباً، وتعطيل أنظمة الصرف الصحي بدرجة كبيرة. وتشير الخطة الروسية إلى تنفيذ الهجمات على ثلاث مراحل: استهداف محطات التحويل القريبة من الحدود الغربية التي تستقبل الكهرباء من أوروبا، ثم ضرب محطات الطاقة الكهرومائية، وأخيراً استهداف المنشآت المرتبطة بالمحطات النووية الثلاث العاملة.


ووفق الوثيقة، يتمثل الهدف النهائي في تدمير ما يقارب 15 غيغاواط من القدرة الإنتاجية للكهرباء، وهي كمية تعادل تقريباً القدرة التي كانت أوكرانيا تمتلكها في نهاية الصيف. وأفادت الصحيفة بأنها لم تتمكن من التحقق بشكل مستقل من صحة الوثيقة، إلا أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أعلن علناً أن موسكو تستعد لحملة واسعة ضد البنية التحتية للطاقة الأوكرانية خلال الشتاء، وقدمها باعتبارها رداً على الهجمات الأوكرانية التي استهدفت مصافي النفط الروسية.


وشرعت السلطات الأوكرانية منذ أشهر في استعداداتها للشتاء، وأنفقت مئات الملايين من الدولارات لإصلاح محطات الطاقة ومحطات التحويل، كما أقامت منشآت أصغر تعمل بالغاز يصعب استهدافها، وعززت قدرة شبكة الكهرباء على التعامل مع الطلب المرتفع وإعادة توزيع الطاقة عند تضرر خطوط النقل.


وعانى سكان كييف الشتاء الماضي من انقطاعات للكهرباء استمرت في بعض الأحيان لأكثر من 12 ساعة يومياً، فيما أدى فقدان الطاقة إلى توقف مضخات المياه والمصاعد في العديد من المباني السكنية.