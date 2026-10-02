The relations between Seoul and Kyiv have entered a diplomatic crisis, as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol threatened to take unspecified measures against Ukraine unless it acknowledges a secret agreement regarding the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers and then apologizes.

In a post on X today, Friday, Yoon stated that if the refusal to acknowledge the facts and issue a public apology continues, we will take additional measures, expressing his deep regret over what he described as Ukrainian statements regarding an imminent military clash between the two Koreas, saying they amount to incitement to war on the Korean Peninsula. The countries have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the United Nations General Assembly last month that his country had transferred two war prisoners from North Korea to South Korea while they were fighting alongside Russia. Seoul accused Kyiv of violating an agreement to keep the transfer process confidential to protect the soldiers, while Ukrainian officials denied the existence of such an agreement. Ukrainian media reported yesterday, Thursday, that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Kyiv is seeking to repair its relations with South Korea. He added, "I would not describe this as an incident. Let’s say it’s a diplomatic misunderstanding." South Korean media reports indicated that a senior official in the South Korean Foreign Ministry told reporters today that the foreign ministers of both countries were discussing ways for Kyiv to address Seoul's concerns, including the possibility of issuing an apology. The reports noted that Foreign Minister Park Jin and Kuleba were in direct communication to discuss the level of response required by Seoul and what Ukraine could accept, taking into account the circumstances of the war in Ukraine and the need to avoid embarrassing either party. It is worth mentioning that South Korea has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 and pledged in July to provide an additional $100 million in non-military aid on the sidelines of the NATO summit.