دخلت العلاقات بين سول وكييف في أزمة دبلوماسية،إذ لوح الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي لي جيه-ميونج،باتخاذ إجراءات- لم يحددها- ضد أوكرانيا مالم لم تعترف باتفاق سري حول نقل جنديين كوريين شماليين أُسرا، ثم تعتذر.
وقال لي في منشور على إكس، اليوم الجمعة، إذا استمر رفض الاعتراف بالحقائق وتقديم اعتذار علني، فسنتخذ إجراءات إضافية، معربا عن أسفه الشديد إزاء ما وصفها بتصريحات أوكرانية حول اشتباك عسكري وشيك بين الكوريتين قائلاً إنها تعد تحريضاً على الحرب في شبه الجزيرة الكورية. وتخوض البلدان نزاعاً دبلوماسياً منذ أن أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة الشهر الماضي أن بلاده نقلت إلى كوريا الجنوبية أسيري حرب من كوريا الشمالية أثناء قتالهما إلى جانب روسيا. واتهمت سول كييف بانتهاك اتفاق يقضي بالحفاظ على سرية عملية النقل لحماية الجنديين، في حين نفى مسؤولون أوكرانيون وجود مثل هذا الاتفاق. ونقلت وسائل إعلام أوكرانية، أمس الخميس ، عن وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندريه سيبيها قوله: إن كييف تسعى إلى إصلاح علاقاتها مع كوريا الجنوبية. وأضاف "لا أود أن أصف هذا بأنه حادث. دعونا نقول إنه سوء تفاهم دبلوماسي". وذكرت تقارير إعلامية كورية جنوبية أن مسؤولاً بارزاً في وزارة الخارجية الكورية الجنوبية ذكر للصحفيين، اليوم ، أن وزيري خارجية البلدين كانا يناقشان سبل معالجة كييف لمخاوف سول، بما في ذلك احتمال تقديم اعتذار. وأشارت التقارير إلى أن وزير الخارجية تشو هيون وسيبيها كانا على تواصل مباشر لمناقشة مستوى الاستجابة الذي تطلبه سول وما يمكن لأوكرانيا قبوله، مع مراعاة ظروف الحرب التي تمر بها أوكرانيا وضرورة تجنب إحراج أي من الطرفين. يُذكر أن كوريا الجنوبية قدمت مساعدات إنسانية ومالية لأوكرانيا منذ الغزو الروسي الشامل عام 2022، وتعهدت في يوليو الماضي بتقديم دعم إضافي بقيمة 100 مليون دولار في صورة مساعدات غير عسكرية على هامش قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).
The relations between Seoul and Kyiv have entered a diplomatic crisis, as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol threatened to take unspecified measures against Ukraine unless it acknowledges a secret agreement regarding the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers and then apologizes.
In a post on X today, Friday, Yoon stated that if the refusal to acknowledge the facts and issue a public apology continues, we will take additional measures, expressing his deep regret over what he described as Ukrainian statements regarding an imminent military clash between the two Koreas, saying they amount to incitement to war on the Korean Peninsula. The countries have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the United Nations General Assembly last month that his country had transferred two war prisoners from North Korea to South Korea while they were fighting alongside Russia. Seoul accused Kyiv of violating an agreement to keep the transfer process confidential to protect the soldiers, while Ukrainian officials denied the existence of such an agreement. Ukrainian media reported yesterday, Thursday, that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Kyiv is seeking to repair its relations with South Korea. He added, "I would not describe this as an incident. Let’s say it’s a diplomatic misunderstanding." South Korean media reports indicated that a senior official in the South Korean Foreign Ministry told reporters today that the foreign ministers of both countries were discussing ways for Kyiv to address Seoul's concerns, including the possibility of issuing an apology. The reports noted that Foreign Minister Park Jin and Kuleba were in direct communication to discuss the level of response required by Seoul and what Ukraine could accept, taking into account the circumstances of the war in Ukraine and the need to avoid embarrassing either party. It is worth mentioning that South Korea has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 and pledged in July to provide an additional $100 million in non-military aid on the sidelines of the NATO summit.