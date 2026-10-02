دخلت العلاقات بين سول وكييف في أزمة دبلوماسية،إذ لوح الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي لي جيه-ميونج،باتخاذ إجراءات- لم يحددها- ضد أوكرانيا مالم لم تعترف باتفاق سري حول نقل جنديين كوريين شماليين أُسرا، ثم تعتذر.

وقال لي في منشور على إكس، اليوم الجمعة، إذا استمر رفض الاعتراف بالحقائق وتقديم اعتذار علني، فسنتخذ إجراءات إضافية، معربا عن أسفه الشديد إزاء ما وصفها بتصريحات أوكرانية حول اشتباك عسكري وشيك بين الكوريتين قائلاً إنها تعد تحريضاً على الحرب في شبه الجزيرة الكورية. وتخوض البلدان نزاعاً دبلوماسياً منذ أن أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة الشهر الماضي أن بلاده نقلت إلى كوريا الجنوبية أسيري حرب من كوريا الشمالية أثناء قتالهما إلى جانب روسيا. واتهمت سول كييف بانتهاك اتفاق يقضي بالحفاظ على سرية عملية النقل لحماية الجنديين، في حين نفى مسؤولون أوكرانيون وجود مثل هذا الاتفاق. ونقلت وسائل إعلام أوكرانية، أمس الخميس ، عن وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندريه سيبيها قوله: إن كييف تسعى إلى إصلاح علاقاتها مع كوريا الجنوبية. وأضاف "لا أود أن أصف هذا بأنه حادث. دعونا نقول إنه سوء تفاهم دبلوماسي". وذكرت تقارير إعلامية كورية جنوبية أن مسؤولاً بارزاً في وزارة الخارجية الكورية الجنوبية ذكر للصحفيين، اليوم ، أن وزيري خارجية البلدين كانا يناقشان سبل معالجة كييف لمخاوف سول، بما في ذلك احتمال تقديم اعتذار. وأشارت التقارير إلى أن وزير الخارجية تشو هيون وسيبيها كانا على تواصل مباشر لمناقشة مستوى الاستجابة الذي تطلبه سول وما يمكن لأوكرانيا قبوله، مع مراعاة ظروف الحرب التي تمر بها أوكرانيا وضرورة تجنب إحراج أي من الطرفين. يُذكر أن كوريا الجنوبية قدمت مساعدات إنسانية ومالية لأوكرانيا منذ الغزو الروسي الشامل عام 2022، وتعهدت في يوليو الماضي بتقديم دعم إضافي بقيمة 100 مليون دولار في صورة مساعدات غير عسكرية على هامش قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).