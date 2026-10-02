Three consecutive explosions shook the Taftanaz military airport in the eastern Idlib countryside on Friday morning, coinciding with columns of smoke rising from within the site, amidst ambiguity surrounding the causes of the explosions and the extent of the resulting damages.

According to local sources quoted by Syrian media, the explosions began around 8 AM local time, with one coinciding with the flight of a reconnaissance aircraft over the area, while the explosions continued at varying intervals.

Videos circulating showed thick smoke rising from inside the airport, while field reports indicated that the sounds of the explosions lasted for a long time, amidst a state of anticipation in the vicinity of the site.

The nature of the explosions or the responsible party has not yet been definitively clarified, and there has been no confirmed information regarding casualties or the extent of material damages.

While sources and residents in the area suggested that the explosions might be due to remnants of war and leftover munitions inside the airport, another local source spoke of the possibility of an explosion in a storage facility containing weapons and ammunition, without independent information available to confirm either narrative.

The incident is particularly significant due to the nature of the Taftanaz site, which is known as one of the military installations in northwestern Syria and has witnessed various military operations and battles during the years of war, before transitioning through different phases of use and control.

Taftanaz airport was one of the most prominent Syrian military airports designated for helicopters and witnessed fierce battles during the Syrian war, before being taken over by opposition factions, who used parts of it for military purposes.

After the Russian-Turkish de-escalation agreement in March 2020, the airport became a military site where Turkish forces are deployed, according to reports on the nature of military presence in the area.

Today's explosion comes amidst ongoing incidents of munitions and war remnants explosions in several areas of northwestern Syria, particularly in former military sites and storage facilities that contain weapons and munitions that have not been fully cleared.

Idlib province witnessed similar incidents last September; on September 9, an explosion occurred in a temporary weapons storage and war remnants in Sarmada, resulting in the deaths of 14 members of the Ministry of Defense and injuries to others, while another explosion in Binnish resulted in the deaths of 5 people.

Local authorities continue to monitor the circumstances surrounding the Taftanaz explosions, while the nature of the incident and the extent of damages and human losses remain unresolved until official information or results from field investigations are released.