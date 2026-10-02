هزت ثلاثة انفجارات متتالية مطار تفتناز العسكري في ريف إدلب الشرقي، صباح (الجمعة)، بالتزامن مع تصاعد أعمدة دخان من داخل الموقع، وسط غموض حول أسباب الانفجارات وحجم الخسائر الناجمة عنها.

وبحسب مصادر محلية نقلت عنها وسائل إعلام سورية، بدأت الانفجارات نحو الساعة الثامنة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، وتزامن أحدها مع تحليق طائرة استطلاع في أجواء المنطقة، فيما توالت الانفجارات بفواصل زمنية متفاوتة.

وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة متداولة تصاعد دخان كثيف من داخل المطار، في حين أفادت تقارير ميدانية بأن أصوات الانفجارات استمرت لفترة طويلة، وسط حالة من الترقب في محيط الموقع.

ولم تتضح حتى الآن بشكل نهائي طبيعة الانفجارات أو الجهة المسؤولة عنها، كما لم ترد معلومات مؤكدة عن وقوع قتلى أو مصابين أو حجم الأضرار المادية.

وفيما رجحت مصادر وسكان في المنطقة أن تكون الانفجارات ناجمة عن مخلفات حرب وذخائر متبقية داخل المطار، تحدث مصدر محلي آخر عن احتمال انفجار مستودع يضم أسلحة وذخيرة، دون أن تتوافر حتى الآن معلومات مستقلة تحسم أيًا من الروايتين.

ويكتسب الحادث أهمية خاصة بسبب طبيعة موقع تفتناز، الذي يعد من المنشآت العسكرية المعروفة في شمال غربي سورية، وشهد خلال سنوات الحرب عمليات عسكرية ومعارك متعددة، قبل أن ينتقل إلى مراحل مختلفة من الاستخدام والسيطرة.

وكان مطار تفتناز من أبرز المطارات العسكرية السورية المخصصة للمروحيات، وشهد خلال سنوات الحرب السورية معارك عنيفة، قبل أن تسيطر عليه فصائل المعارضة وتستخدم أجزاء منه لأغراض عسكرية.

وبعد اتفاق خفض التصعيد الروسي-التركي في مارس 2020، تحول المطار إلى موقع عسكري تنتشر فيه قوات تركية، وفق تقارير عن طبيعة الوجود العسكري في المنطقة.

ويأتي انفجار اليوم في ظل استمرار حوادث انفجار الذخائر ومخلفات الحرب في مناطق عدة من شمال غربي سوريا، ولا سيما المواقع العسكرية السابقة والمخازن التي تحتوي على أسلحة وذخائر لم تتم إزالتها بالكامل.

وشهدت محافظة إدلب خلال سبتمبر الماضي حوادث مماثلة؛ ففي 9 سبتمبر وقع انفجار في مخزن مؤقت للأسلحة ومخلفات الحرب في سرمدا، أسفر وفق تقارير محلية عن مقتل 14 من عناصر وزارة الدفاع وإصابة آخرين، كما وقع انفجار آخر في بنش أسفر عن مقتل 5 أشخاص.

وتواصل الجهات المحلية متابعة ملابسات انفجارات تفتناز، فيما تبقى طبيعة الحادث وحجم الأضرار والخسائر البشرية غير محسومة حتى صدور معلومات رسمية أو نتائج للتحقيقات الميدانية.