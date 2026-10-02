هزت ثلاثة انفجارات متتالية مطار تفتناز العسكري في ريف إدلب الشرقي، صباح (الجمعة)، بالتزامن مع تصاعد أعمدة دخان من داخل الموقع، وسط غموض حول أسباب الانفجارات وحجم الخسائر الناجمة عنها.
وبحسب مصادر محلية نقلت عنها وسائل إعلام سورية، بدأت الانفجارات نحو الساعة الثامنة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، وتزامن أحدها مع تحليق طائرة استطلاع في أجواء المنطقة، فيما توالت الانفجارات بفواصل زمنية متفاوتة.
وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة متداولة تصاعد دخان كثيف من داخل المطار، في حين أفادت تقارير ميدانية بأن أصوات الانفجارات استمرت لفترة طويلة، وسط حالة من الترقب في محيط الموقع.
ولم تتضح حتى الآن بشكل نهائي طبيعة الانفجارات أو الجهة المسؤولة عنها، كما لم ترد معلومات مؤكدة عن وقوع قتلى أو مصابين أو حجم الأضرار المادية.
وفيما رجحت مصادر وسكان في المنطقة أن تكون الانفجارات ناجمة عن مخلفات حرب وذخائر متبقية داخل المطار، تحدث مصدر محلي آخر عن احتمال انفجار مستودع يضم أسلحة وذخيرة، دون أن تتوافر حتى الآن معلومات مستقلة تحسم أيًا من الروايتين.
ويكتسب الحادث أهمية خاصة بسبب طبيعة موقع تفتناز، الذي يعد من المنشآت العسكرية المعروفة في شمال غربي سورية، وشهد خلال سنوات الحرب عمليات عسكرية ومعارك متعددة، قبل أن ينتقل إلى مراحل مختلفة من الاستخدام والسيطرة.
وكان مطار تفتناز من أبرز المطارات العسكرية السورية المخصصة للمروحيات، وشهد خلال سنوات الحرب السورية معارك عنيفة، قبل أن تسيطر عليه فصائل المعارضة وتستخدم أجزاء منه لأغراض عسكرية.
وبعد اتفاق خفض التصعيد الروسي-التركي في مارس 2020، تحول المطار إلى موقع عسكري تنتشر فيه قوات تركية، وفق تقارير عن طبيعة الوجود العسكري في المنطقة.
ويأتي انفجار اليوم في ظل استمرار حوادث انفجار الذخائر ومخلفات الحرب في مناطق عدة من شمال غربي سوريا، ولا سيما المواقع العسكرية السابقة والمخازن التي تحتوي على أسلحة وذخائر لم تتم إزالتها بالكامل.
وشهدت محافظة إدلب خلال سبتمبر الماضي حوادث مماثلة؛ ففي 9 سبتمبر وقع انفجار في مخزن مؤقت للأسلحة ومخلفات الحرب في سرمدا، أسفر وفق تقارير محلية عن مقتل 14 من عناصر وزارة الدفاع وإصابة آخرين، كما وقع انفجار آخر في بنش أسفر عن مقتل 5 أشخاص.
وتواصل الجهات المحلية متابعة ملابسات انفجارات تفتناز، فيما تبقى طبيعة الحادث وحجم الأضرار والخسائر البشرية غير محسومة حتى صدور معلومات رسمية أو نتائج للتحقيقات الميدانية.
Three consecutive explosions shook the Taftanaz military airport in the eastern Idlib countryside on Friday morning, coinciding with columns of smoke rising from within the site, amidst ambiguity surrounding the causes of the explosions and the extent of the resulting damages.
According to local sources quoted by Syrian media, the explosions began around 8 AM local time, with one coinciding with the flight of a reconnaissance aircraft over the area, while the explosions continued at varying intervals.
Videos circulating showed thick smoke rising from inside the airport, while field reports indicated that the sounds of the explosions lasted for a long time, amidst a state of anticipation in the vicinity of the site.
The nature of the explosions or the responsible party has not yet been definitively clarified, and there has been no confirmed information regarding casualties or the extent of material damages.
While sources and residents in the area suggested that the explosions might be due to remnants of war and leftover munitions inside the airport, another local source spoke of the possibility of an explosion in a storage facility containing weapons and ammunition, without independent information available to confirm either narrative.
The incident is particularly significant due to the nature of the Taftanaz site, which is known as one of the military installations in northwestern Syria and has witnessed various military operations and battles during the years of war, before transitioning through different phases of use and control.
Taftanaz airport was one of the most prominent Syrian military airports designated for helicopters and witnessed fierce battles during the Syrian war, before being taken over by opposition factions, who used parts of it for military purposes.
After the Russian-Turkish de-escalation agreement in March 2020, the airport became a military site where Turkish forces are deployed, according to reports on the nature of military presence in the area.
Today's explosion comes amidst ongoing incidents of munitions and war remnants explosions in several areas of northwestern Syria, particularly in former military sites and storage facilities that contain weapons and munitions that have not been fully cleared.
Idlib province witnessed similar incidents last September; on September 9, an explosion occurred in a temporary weapons storage and war remnants in Sarmada, resulting in the deaths of 14 members of the Ministry of Defense and injuries to others, while another explosion in Binnish resulted in the deaths of 5 people.
Local authorities continue to monitor the circumstances surrounding the Taftanaz explosions, while the nature of the incident and the extent of damages and human losses remain unresolved until official information or results from field investigations are released.