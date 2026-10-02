The U.S. authorities have arrested an electrical engineer working at the Department of Energy on charges of providing support to the Houthi militia in Yemen, including purchasing materials used in making homemade explosives and drones, as well as traveling to Yemen.

The Justice Department announced yesterday, Thursday, that U.S. authorities apprehended Ashton Hamid Al-Laboudi (51 years old) from Richland, Washington, and he is scheduled to appear in court for his first hearing today (Friday).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that Al-Laboudi's goal was to assist the Houthis in improving their communications capabilities, adding that he traveled to Yemen last September.

According to authorities, Al-Laboudi informed U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials upon his return to the United States that he was coming back from Oman on a business trip and that he was part of a government mission to inspect missile defense systems.

A written statement from the FBI revealed that investigators questioned Al-Laboudi's supervisor, who confirmed that he was unaware of any international travel undertaken by the employee or the existence of any missile inspection program from the Department of Energy that Al-Laboudi could have been tasked with.

The written statement indicates that conversations were recorded of Al-Laboudi himself telling FBI informants—who were recruited by officials to engage in the investigation—that he had to resort to smuggling to enter and exit Yemen and that he hoped to reach the country's capital to establish government-level relations.

According to the FBI, Al-Laboudi ultimately was unable to reach Sana'a.

The bureau explained that investigators began probing Al-Laboudi after learning of his purchase of precursor chemicals typically used in the manufacture of homemade explosive devices, including acetone and sodium bisulfate, in addition to parts used in drones.

The bureau confirmed that during the investigation, Al-Laboudi communicated with several informants, including one who claimed to be a colonel in the Houthi ranks, and provided him with advice and assistance regarding communication equipment.

Al-Laboudi has been charged under a law that criminalizes providing material support to any group designated by the United States as a "foreign terrorist organization," which includes the Houthi group.

For his part, John Eisenberg, the Assistant Attorney General and head of the National Security Division at the Justice Department, stated in a press release: "These charges are so alarming that they are almost beyond imagination," while Jarod Brown, Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, confirmed that the man "is accused of betraying the United States" and attempted to assist the Houthis.

He revealed that if convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.