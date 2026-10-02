اعتقلت السلطات الأمريكية مهندسا كهربائيا يعمل في وزارة الطاقة بتهمة تقديم الدعم لمليشيا الحوثي في اليمن، بما في ذلك شراء مواد تُستخدم في صنع المتفجرات اليدوية والطائرات المسيرة، فضلاً عن السفر إلى اليمن.

وأعلنت وزاة العدل، أمس الخميس، أن السلطات الأمريكية قبضت على أشتون حامد اللبودي (51 عاماً)، من مدينة ريتشلاند بولاية واشنطن، ومن المقرر أن يمثل أمام المحكمة في أول جلسة له، اليوم (الجمعة).

وأفاد مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي بأن هدف اللبودي كان مساعدة الحوثيين في تحسين قدراتهم بمجال الاتصالات، مضيفاً أنه سافر في سبتمبر الماضي إلى اليمن.

وحسب السلطات، فإن اللبودي أخبر مسؤولي الجمارك وحماية الحدود الأمريكية عند عودته إلى الولايات المتحدة، بأنه كان عائداً من سلطنة عُمان في رحلة عمل، وأنه كان جزءاً من مهمة تابعة للحكومة الأمريكية لتفتيش أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي.

وأفصحت إفادة خطية لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي أن المحققين استجوبوا المشرف على اللبودي، الذي أكد بدوره عدم علمه بأي سفر دولي قام به الموظف، أو بوجود أي برنامج لتفتيش الصواريخ تابع لوزارة الطاقة كان من الممكن أن يُكلف به اللبودي.

وتشير الإفادة الخطية إلى أنه جرى تسجيل محادثات للبودي نفسه وهو يخبر مخبرين تابعين لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي -الذين جندهم المسؤولون للانخراط في التحقيق- بأنه اضطر للجوء إلى التهريب للدخول إلى اليمن والخروج منه، وأنه كان يأمل في الوصول إلى عاصمة البلاد لإقامة علاقات على المستوى الحكومي.

ووفق مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، فإن اللبودي لم يتمكن في نهاية المطاف من الوصول إلى صنعاء.

وأوضح المكتب أن المحققين شرعوا في التحري عن اللبودي بعد علمهم بشرائه مواد كيميائية أولية تدخل عادة في تصنيع العبوات الناسفة محلية الصنع، بما في ذلك الأسيتون وبيكبريتات الصوديوم، إضافة إلى أجزاء تُستخدم في الطائرات المسيرة.

وأكد المكتب أنه خلال سير التحقيق، تواصل اللبودي مع العديد من المخبرين، وبينهم شخص ادعى أنه عقيد في صفوف الحوثيين، وقدم له المشورة والمساعدة فيما يتعلق بمعدات الاتصالات.

ووجهت إلى اللبودي تهم بموجب قانون يُجرم تقديم الدعم المادي لأي جماعة تدرجها الولايات المتحدة ضمن قائمة «المنظمات الإرهابية الأجنبية»، وهي القائمة التي تضم جماعة الحوثي.

من جانبه، قال مساعد المدعي العام والمسؤول عن قسم الأمن القومي بوزارة العدل جون آيزنبرغ، في بيان: «إن هذه الاتهامات مقلقة بشدة لدرجة أنها تكاد تفوق الخيال»، وفق قوله، فيما أكد جارود براون، مساعد مدير قسم مكافحة الإرهاب في إف بي أي، أن الرجل «متهم بخيانة الولايات المتحدة» وحاول مساعدة الحوثيين.

و كشف أنه في حال إدانته، فإنه يواجه عقوبة قصوى تصل إلى السجن لمدة 20 عاما.