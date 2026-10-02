اعتقلت السلطات الأمريكية مهندسا كهربائيا يعمل في وزارة الطاقة بتهمة تقديم الدعم لمليشيا الحوثي في اليمن، بما في ذلك شراء مواد تُستخدم في صنع المتفجرات اليدوية والطائرات المسيرة، فضلاً عن السفر إلى اليمن.
وأعلنت وزاة العدل، أمس الخميس، أن السلطات الأمريكية قبضت على أشتون حامد اللبودي (51 عاماً)، من مدينة ريتشلاند بولاية واشنطن، ومن المقرر أن يمثل أمام المحكمة في أول جلسة له، اليوم (الجمعة).
وأفاد مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي بأن هدف اللبودي كان مساعدة الحوثيين في تحسين قدراتهم بمجال الاتصالات، مضيفاً أنه سافر في سبتمبر الماضي إلى اليمن.
وحسب السلطات، فإن اللبودي أخبر مسؤولي الجمارك وحماية الحدود الأمريكية عند عودته إلى الولايات المتحدة، بأنه كان عائداً من سلطنة عُمان في رحلة عمل، وأنه كان جزءاً من مهمة تابعة للحكومة الأمريكية لتفتيش أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي.
وأفصحت إفادة خطية لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي أن المحققين استجوبوا المشرف على اللبودي، الذي أكد بدوره عدم علمه بأي سفر دولي قام به الموظف، أو بوجود أي برنامج لتفتيش الصواريخ تابع لوزارة الطاقة كان من الممكن أن يُكلف به اللبودي.
وتشير الإفادة الخطية إلى أنه جرى تسجيل محادثات للبودي نفسه وهو يخبر مخبرين تابعين لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي -الذين جندهم المسؤولون للانخراط في التحقيق- بأنه اضطر للجوء إلى التهريب للدخول إلى اليمن والخروج منه، وأنه كان يأمل في الوصول إلى عاصمة البلاد لإقامة علاقات على المستوى الحكومي.
ووفق مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، فإن اللبودي لم يتمكن في نهاية المطاف من الوصول إلى صنعاء.
وأوضح المكتب أن المحققين شرعوا في التحري عن اللبودي بعد علمهم بشرائه مواد كيميائية أولية تدخل عادة في تصنيع العبوات الناسفة محلية الصنع، بما في ذلك الأسيتون وبيكبريتات الصوديوم، إضافة إلى أجزاء تُستخدم في الطائرات المسيرة.
وأكد المكتب أنه خلال سير التحقيق، تواصل اللبودي مع العديد من المخبرين، وبينهم شخص ادعى أنه عقيد في صفوف الحوثيين، وقدم له المشورة والمساعدة فيما يتعلق بمعدات الاتصالات.
ووجهت إلى اللبودي تهم بموجب قانون يُجرم تقديم الدعم المادي لأي جماعة تدرجها الولايات المتحدة ضمن قائمة «المنظمات الإرهابية الأجنبية»، وهي القائمة التي تضم جماعة الحوثي.
من جانبه، قال مساعد المدعي العام والمسؤول عن قسم الأمن القومي بوزارة العدل جون آيزنبرغ، في بيان: «إن هذه الاتهامات مقلقة بشدة لدرجة أنها تكاد تفوق الخيال»، وفق قوله، فيما أكد جارود براون، مساعد مدير قسم مكافحة الإرهاب في إف بي أي، أن الرجل «متهم بخيانة الولايات المتحدة» وحاول مساعدة الحوثيين.
و كشف أنه في حال إدانته، فإنه يواجه عقوبة قصوى تصل إلى السجن لمدة 20 عاما.
The U.S. authorities have arrested an electrical engineer working at the Department of Energy on charges of providing support to the Houthi militia in Yemen, including purchasing materials used in making homemade explosives and drones, as well as traveling to Yemen.
The Justice Department announced yesterday, Thursday, that U.S. authorities apprehended Ashton Hamid Al-Laboudi (51 years old) from Richland, Washington, and he is scheduled to appear in court for his first hearing today (Friday).
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that Al-Laboudi's goal was to assist the Houthis in improving their communications capabilities, adding that he traveled to Yemen last September.
According to authorities, Al-Laboudi informed U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials upon his return to the United States that he was coming back from Oman on a business trip and that he was part of a government mission to inspect missile defense systems.
A written statement from the FBI revealed that investigators questioned Al-Laboudi's supervisor, who confirmed that he was unaware of any international travel undertaken by the employee or the existence of any missile inspection program from the Department of Energy that Al-Laboudi could have been tasked with.
The written statement indicates that conversations were recorded of Al-Laboudi himself telling FBI informants—who were recruited by officials to engage in the investigation—that he had to resort to smuggling to enter and exit Yemen and that he hoped to reach the country's capital to establish government-level relations.
According to the FBI, Al-Laboudi ultimately was unable to reach Sana'a.
The bureau explained that investigators began probing Al-Laboudi after learning of his purchase of precursor chemicals typically used in the manufacture of homemade explosive devices, including acetone and sodium bisulfate, in addition to parts used in drones.
The bureau confirmed that during the investigation, Al-Laboudi communicated with several informants, including one who claimed to be a colonel in the Houthi ranks, and provided him with advice and assistance regarding communication equipment.
Al-Laboudi has been charged under a law that criminalizes providing material support to any group designated by the United States as a "foreign terrorist organization," which includes the Houthi group.
For his part, John Eisenberg, the Assistant Attorney General and head of the National Security Division at the Justice Department, stated in a press release: "These charges are so alarming that they are almost beyond imagination," while Jarod Brown, Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, confirmed that the man "is accused of betraying the United States" and attempted to assist the Houthis.
He revealed that if convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.