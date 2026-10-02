تستعد الولايات المتحدة لتعزيز وجودها العسكري في الشرق الأوسط بنحو تسعة إلى 10 آلاف عسكري إضافي، بالتزامن مع إرسال حاملة الطائرات «ثيودور روزفلت» ومجموعة الاستعداد البرمائي «ماكين آيلاند» إلى المنطقة، وسط تعثر المساعي الدبلوماسية لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران.

وغادرت «ثيودور روزفلت» ميناء سان دييغو في 27 سبتمبر الماضي في مهمة مقررة، فيما غادرت مجموعة «ماكين آيلاند» في اليوم التالي، وعلى متنها عناصر من الوحدة الاستكشافية الـ13 لمشاة البحرية الأمريكية. وتضم المجموعة سفنًا برمائية وعناصر من مشاة البحرية، فيما تحمل مجموعة حاملة الطائرات مقاتلات وسفنًا مرافقة.

وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين نقلت عنهم صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، فإن وصول هذه القوات والسفن والطائرات إلى المنطقة متوقع بحلول نهاية نوفمبر، وقد يؤدي استمرار انتشار حاملة الطائرات «جورج واشنطن» إلى وجود ثلاث مجموعات قتالية لحاملات طائرات أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط في وقت واحد.

وتوجد حاليًا في المنطقة حاملتا الطائرات «جورج إتش. دبليو. بوش» و«جورج واشنطن»، إلى جانب مجموعة الاستعداد البرمائي التابعة للسفينة «بوكسر»، فيما تأتي التعزيزات الجديدة لتضيف قوة بحرية وجوية ومشاة بحرية كبيرة إلى الانتشار الأمريكي القائم.

ومن شأن اكتمال الانتشار أن يرفع حجم القوة الأمريكية الموجودة في المنطقة إلى مستويات مرتفعة، مع وجود أكثر من 20 ألف بحار وعنصر من مشاة البحرية ضمن التشكيلات البحرية الجديدة والقائمة، فضلًا عن مئات الطائرات والسفن المرافقة. وتفيد تقارير بأن هذا الانتشار يأتي في وقت تمدد فيه وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية بعض مهام الوحدات الموجودة في المنطقة.

ويأتي التحرك العسكري في وقت تواجه فيه المساعي الدبلوماسية بين واشنطن وطهران صعوبات، بعد تعثر الجهود الرامية إلى التوصل إلى صيغة تنهي الحرب المستمرة منذ فبراير 2026، حيث أفادت تقارير بأن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تدرس خيارات عسكرية جديدة إذا لم تُستأنف المفاوضات أو تحقق تقدمًا.

وتزامن التصعيد العسكري مع استمرار التوتر حول مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم ممرات الطاقة في العالم، ما يضيف بُعدًا اقتصاديًا إلى التداعيات الأمنية للصراع، خصوصًا في ظل اضطراب أسواق النفط وتزايد المخاوف بشأن إمدادات الطاقة العالمية.

ويعني وصول «ثيودور روزفلت» ومجموعة «ماكين آيلاند» أن واشنطن ترفع مستوى خياراتها العسكرية في المنطقة بالتوازي مع المسار الدبلوماسي، فيما يبقى توقيت استخدام هذه القوات وطبيعة المهام التي ستكلف بها مرتبطين بالتطورات القادمة في المواجهة مع إيران.