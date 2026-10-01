Current and former American officials have concluded that the likelihood of China invading Taiwan before 2028 seems less probable than previously thought, despite Chinese President Xi Jinping's directives to the military to achieve the necessary readiness for a potential military operation against the island by 2027, according to sources familiar with U.S. assessments reported by Reuters.



According to four sources, including two current U.S. officials, a former official, and a person familiar with the matter, this assessment is based on two main factors: the first is the impact of the anti-corruption campaign and purges that have affected high levels of the military establishment on the readiness of the Chinese army, and the second is Beijing's desire to wait for the results of the presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan in 2028 before determining its next steps.



These estimates suggest that Beijing may reconsider the option of using force more significantly after 2028, especially if the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan succeeds in retaining power for a fourth term, particularly if the current president, Lai Ching-te, manages to win a new term.



2027 as a readiness target, not an invasion date



The new U.S. assessment reflects a relative retreat from the belief that Xi aims to have an army capable of executing a military operation against Taiwan by 2027.



However, officials and analysts emphasize that this year represents a target date for military readiness, not necessarily a specific date for launching an attack. This date coincides with the centenary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.



Although Beijing does not rule out the use of force to achieve what it calls the "reunification" of Taiwan with China, it has not announced that Xi has ordered a military operation in 2027.



Previous U.S. intelligence assessments have also indicated that China did not have a specific plan for invading Taiwan in the following year, and that Beijing still prefers to achieve its objectives regarding the island without resorting to force if possible.



Taiwan elections at the forefront of considerations



The 2028 elections in Taiwan hold particular significance in the calculations attributed to the Chinese leadership, as Beijing may want to know whether voters will keep the Democratic Progressive Party in power or choose a government more willing to deal with its demands regarding the future of the island.



Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory, while the Democratic Progressive Party emphasizes the island's separate political identity. In contrast, Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims and asserts that its political future is determined by its people.



Xi emphasized this week the importance of promoting peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait towards what Beijing describes as "reunification."



America also in Beijing's calculations



The potential calculations are not limited to the Taiwanese elections; China may also monitor the results of the U.S. presidential elections scheduled for 2028, given the pivotal American role in supporting and arming Taiwan.



However, U.S. assessments differ regarding the extent to which the outcome of the U.S. elections will influence Beijing's calculations. While some officials believe that China may consider the American voter's stance on foreign military interventions, another official argues that Beijing views both the Democratic and Republican parties as largely similar in their stance on Taiwan, which may make the election outcome less decisive than it was about 15 years ago.



Anti-corruption affects military readiness



Another factor highlighted in the U.S. assessment is the anti-corruption campaign led by Xi since he came to power in 2012, which has recently extended to the People's Liberation Army and included investigations and dismissals of prominent military leaders.



The purges have raised questions about their short-term impact on the military's ability to conduct complex military operations, despite China's ongoing modernization of its forces and enhancement of its capabilities.



According to one of the U.S. officials interviewed by Reuters, Chinese military exercises over the past year were smaller in scale and less threatening compared to previous years, before witnessing some improvement this year, with ongoing indications of dissatisfaction within the military establishment regarding the level of readiness.



A highly complex military operation



U.S. estimates suggest that the Chinese army may have benefited from lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and military developments in the Middle East, particularly regarding the importance of rapid movement and avoiding getting drawn into a prolonged conflict.



However, controlling Taiwan will remain an extremely complex operation due to the island's geographical nature and the difficulties of executing landings and transporting troops and equipment across the Taiwan Strait, in addition to the possibility of external intervention.



Reuters reported that a U.S. official stated that many of the requirements necessary for such an operation remain incomplete, considering it could be one of the most challenging military operations any army could undertake since the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II.



Continued U.S. support for Taiwan



In contrast, the U.S. continues to support Taiwan's defense capabilities, while the island awaits Washington's approval of a new arms package estimated at around $14 billion, following a deal announced last December worth about $11 billion.



Taiwan has also intensified its efforts to bolster its defenses and coordinate between its naval and coast guard forces amid ongoing Chinese military and naval activity around the island.



The issue of Taiwan remains one of the most sensitive topics in U.S.-China relations, while current U.S. assessments indicate that 2027 may represent a target for Chinese military readiness more than a definitive date for war, with the outcomes of the Taiwan and U.S. elections and military and political developments over the coming years remaining key factors in determining the course of the crisis.