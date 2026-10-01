خلص مسؤولون أمريكيون حاليون وسابقون إلى أن احتمال إقدام الصين على غزو تايوان قبل عام 2028 يبدو أقل ترجيحاً مما كان يُعتقد سابقاً، رغم توجيهات الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ للجيش بالوصول إلى الجاهزية اللازمة لتنفيذ عملية عسكرية محتملة ضد الجزيرة بحلول عام 2027، وفق ما نقلته وكالة «رويترز» عن مصادر مطلعة على التقييمات الأمريكية.


وبحسب أربعة مصادر، بينهم مسؤولان أمريكيان حاليان ومسؤول سابق وشخص مطلع على الملف، يستند هذا التقييم إلى عاملين رئيسيين؛ أولهما تأثر جاهزية الجيش الصيني بحملة مكافحة الفساد والتطهير التي طالت مستويات عليا في المؤسسة العسكرية، والثاني رغبة بكين في انتظار نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية والتشريعية في تايوان عام 2028 قبل تحديد خطواتها القادمة.


وتشير هذه التقديرات إلى أن بكين قد تعيد النظر بصورة أكبر في خيار استخدام القوة بعد عام 2028، خصوصاً إذا نجح الحزب الديمقراطي التقدمي الحاكم في تايوان في الاحتفاظ بالسلطة لولاية رابعة، ولا سيما إذا تمكن الرئيس الحالي لاي تشينغ-تي من الفوز بولاية جديدة.


2027 موعد للجاهزية وليس للغزو


ويعكس التقييم الأمريكي الجديد تراجعاً نسبياً عن الاعتقاد الذي ساد لسنوات بأن شي يسعى إلى امتلاك جيش قادر على تنفيذ عملية عسكرية ضد تايوان بحلول عام 2027.


غير أن مسؤولين ومحللين يؤكدون أن هذا العام يمثل موعداً مستهدفاً للجاهزية العسكرية، وليس بالضرورة تاريخاً محدداً لشن هجوم. ويتزامن الموعد مع الذكرى المئوية لتأسيس جيش التحرير الشعبي الصيني.


ورغم أن بكين لا تستبعد استخدام القوة لتحقيق ما تسميه «إعادة توحيد» تايوان مع الصين، فإنها لم تعلن أن شي أصدر أمراً بشن عملية عسكرية في 2027.


كما أشارت تقييمات استخباراتية أمريكية سابقة إلى أن الصين لم تكن تمتلك خطة محددة لغزو تايوان في العام التالي، وأن بكين ما زالت تفضل تحقيق أهدافها تجاه الجزيرة دون اللجوء إلى القوة إذا كان ذلك ممكناً.


انتخابات تايوان في صدارة الحسابات


وتكتسب انتخابات تايوان عام 2028 أهمية خاصة في الحسابات المنسوبة إلى القيادة الصينية، إذ قد ترغب بكين في معرفة ما إذا كان الناخبون سيُبقون الحزب الديمقراطي التقدمي في السلطة أم يختارون حكومة أكثر استعداداً للتعامل مع مطالبها بشأن مستقبل الجزيرة.


وتعتبر بكين تايوان جزءاً من أراضيها، بينما يؤكد الحزب الديمقراطي التقدمي على الهوية السياسية المنفصلة للجزيرة. وفي المقابل، ترفض تايوان مطالب السيادة الصينية وتؤكد أن مستقبلها السياسي يقرره شعبها.


وكان شي قد شدد هذا الأسبوع على تعزيز التنمية السلمية للعلاقات عبر مضيق تايوان وصولاً إلى ما تصفه بكين بـ«إعادة التوحيد».


أمريكا أيضاً ضمن حسابات بكين


ولا تقتصر الحسابات المحتملة على الانتخابات التايوانية، إذ قد تراقب الصين أيضاً نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية الأمريكية المقررة في 2028، بالنظر إلى الدور الأمريكي المحوري في دعم تايوان وتسليحها.


لكن التقييمات الأمريكية تختلف بشأن مدى تأثير نتيجة الانتخابات الأمريكية في حسابات بكين، فبينما يرى بعض المسؤولين أن الصين قد تضع في اعتبارها موقف الناخب الأمريكي من التدخلات العسكرية الخارجية، يرى مسؤول آخر أن بكين تنظر إلى الحزبين الديمقراطي والجمهوري باعتبارهما متقاربين إلى حد كبير في موقفهما من تايوان، ما قد يجعل نتيجة الانتخابات أقل حسمًا مما كانت عليه قبل نحو 15 عاماً.


مكافحة الفساد تؤثر في جاهزية الجيش


ويبرز عامل آخر في التقييم الأمريكي، يتمثل في حملة مكافحة الفساد التي يقودها شي منذ وصوله إلى السلطة عام 2012، والتي امتدت خلال السنوات الأخيرة إلى جيش التحرير الشعبي وشملت تحقيقات وإقالات طالت قادة عسكريين بارزين.


وأثارت عمليات التطهير تساؤلات بشأن تأثيرها قصير المدى في قدرة الجيش على تنفيذ عمليات عسكرية معقدة، رغم استمرار الصين في تحديث قواتها وتعزيز قدراتها.


وبحسب أحد المسؤولين الأمريكيين الذين تحدثت إليهم «رويترز»، كانت التدريبات العسكرية الصينية خلال العام الماضي أقل حجمًا وأقل تهديدًا مقارنة بالسنوات السابقة، قبل أن تشهد بعض التحسن هذا العام، مع استمرار مؤشرات على وجود عدم رضا داخل المؤسسة العسكرية بشأن مستوى الجاهزية.


عملية عسكرية شديدة التعقيد


وترى التقديرات الأمريكية أن الجيش الصيني ربما استفاد من دروس الحروب والصراعات الأخيرة، بما فيها الحرب في أوكرانيا والتطورات العسكرية في الشرق الأوسط، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بأهمية التحرك السريع وتجنب الانجرار إلى صراع طويل.


لكن السيطرة على تايوان ستظل عملية بالغة التعقيد، بسبب طبيعة الجزيرة الجغرافية وصعوبة تنفيذ عمليات إنزال ونقل القوات والمعدات عبر مضيق تايوان، فضلاً عن احتمال تدخل قوى خارجية.


ونقلت «رويترز» عن مسؤول أمريكي أن أجزاء كثيرة من المتطلبات اللازمة لمثل هذه العملية لا تزال غير مكتملة، معتبراً أنها قد تكون من أصعب العمليات العسكرية التي يمكن لأي جيش تنفيذها منذ إنزال قوات الحلفاء في نورماندي خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية.


دعم أمريكي مستمر لتايوان


وفي المقابل، تواصل أمريكا دعم القدرات الدفاعية لتايوان، بينما تنتظر الجزيرة موافقة واشنطن على حزمة أسلحة جديدة تقدر قيمتها بنحو 14 مليار دولار، بعد صفقة أعلن عنها في ديسمبر الماضي بقيمة نحو 11 مليار دولار.


كما كثفت تايوان جهودها لتعزيز دفاعاتها والتنسيق بين قواتها البحرية وخفر السواحل، في ظل استمرار النشاط العسكري والبحري الصيني حول الجزيرة.


وتبقى قضية تايوان من أكثر الملفات حساسية في العلاقات بين واشنطن وبكين، بينما تشير التقييمات الأمريكية الحالية إلى أن عام 2027 قد يمثل هدفاً للجاهزية العسكرية الصينية أكثر من كونه موعداً محسومًا للحرب، مع بقاء نتائج انتخابات تايوان والولايات المتحدة والتطورات العسكرية والسياسية خلال السنوات القادمة عوامل رئيسية في تحديد مسار الأزمة.