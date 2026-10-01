أعلن المتحدث باسم الجيش اليمني العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي، إحباط القوات الحكومية اليوم (الخميس)، هجوماً حوثياً على مختلف الجبهات في تعز.

وكتب النزيلي على حسابه في «إكس»: قواتنا المسلحة في جبهات تعز كما عهدناهم ثابتون في مواقعهم، متماسكون في صفوفهم، والميدان هو الشاهد، مضيفاً: تعز تعرف رجالها، والمعارك تُحسم على الأرض، لا في غرف الدعاية. وأضاف: أن هنا على الأرض، تواصل القوات المسلحة أداء مهامها في مواجهة مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على مختلف الجبهات، موضحاً أن القوات الحكومية تجرع مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية ويلات الخيبة والموت، ويكسرون أنساقها وآمالها. وأظهرت صورة متداولة، اليوم، سقوط مدرعات تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي في أودية سامع والأقروض في جنوب محافظة تعز، وبحسب مصادر ميدانية فإن المدرعات سقطت أثناء محاولتها الانسحاب من المنطقة، عقب فشل هجوم شنته المليشيا على مواقع في جبال سامع. وتشهد جبهات سامع والأقروض مواجهات متصاعدة ضمن اتساع رقعة القتال في عدد من جبهات محافظة تعز.

وتكتسب جبهتا سامع والأقروض أهمية خاصة في الخريطة العسكرية لجنوب شرقي تعز، نظراً لموقعهما واتصالهما بعدد من خطوط الإمداد والمواقع العسكرية، فيما شهدت المنطقة خلال الفترات الماضية مواجهات وعمليات تسلل حوثية، قابلتها القوات الحكومية بعمليات تصدٍّ واحتواء.