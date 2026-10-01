The spokesperson for the Yemeni army, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, announced that government forces thwarted a Houthi attack on various fronts in Taiz today (Thursday).

Al-Nazili wrote on his account on "X": Our armed forces on the fronts of Taiz, as we have known them, remain steadfast in their positions, united in their ranks, and the battlefield is the witness. He added: Taiz knows its men, and battles are decided on the ground, not in propaganda rooms. He further stated: Here on the ground, the armed forces continue to carry out their duties in confronting the terrorist Houthi militia on various fronts, explaining that government forces have made the terrorist Houthi militia taste the bitterness of failure and death, breaking their formations and hopes. A circulated image today showed Houthi militia armored vehicles falling in the valleys of Sam'a and Al-Aqroud in southern Taiz governorate. According to field sources, the armored vehicles fell while attempting to withdraw from the area after a failed attack launched by the militia on positions in the Sam'a mountains. The fronts of Sam'a and Al-Aqroud are witnessing escalating confrontations as the fighting expands across several fronts in Taiz governorate.



The fronts of Sam'a and Al-Aqroud hold special significance on the military map of southeastern Taiz due to their location and connection to several supply lines and military sites. The area has witnessed Houthi infiltration attempts and confrontations in recent periods, which government forces have responded to with counter-offensive and containment operations.