أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، أنه لن يوافق على المقترح الإيراني لوقف الحرب الذي رفضه العام الماضي، متوعدًا إيران بقصف مكثف إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى صفقة ترضي الولايات المتحدة.


وقال ترمب، في مقابلة مع مجلة «تايم» أجريت في البيت الأبيض في 28 سبتمبر ونُشرت اليوم، تعليقًا على رفضه المقترح الأخير الذي طرحته إيران لإنهاء الحرب: «لن أوافق الآن على ما رفضته قبل عام».


وأوضح ترمب أنه لا يستبعد تكثيف القصف على إيران بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي في نوفمبر، مؤكدًا أن الولايات المتحدة تعمل منذ ستة أشهر على تعزيز مخزوناتها من الأسلحة والذخائر.


وعندما سألته «تايم» عما إذا كان سيكثف القصف بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي، أجاب: «هذا ممكن».


وقال إن وضع إيران «سيئ للغاية»، وإن اقتصادها «منهار»، وإنها تريد عقد صفقة، لكنه شدد على أنه يريد «صفقة حقيقية»، مشيرًا إلى أن استئناف الهجمات على إيران بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي أمر ممكن.


وأضاف أن الإيرانيين قدموا عرضًا بشأن فتح مضيق هرمز، موضحًا أنه اطلع على بعض جوانبه وليس كلها، لكنه «ببساطة ليس كافيًا».


وأكد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة لديها الكثير من الأسلحة وأن وضع مخزوناتها «ممتاز»، مضيفًا أنها تخزن حاليًا كميات كبيرة من الأسلحة والذخائر، وتحتفظ بها لتوزيعها على حلفائها.


ووصف الأخبار التي تتحدث عن نقص الذخائر الأمريكية بأنها «كاذبة»، مؤكدًا أن التقارير المتعلقة بنقص الذخائر كانت في معظمها أخبارًا كاذبة، ومشيرًا إلى أن «تدمير إيران» أمر ممكن.


ولفت إلى أنه جرى، الليلة الماضية، نقل أكبر كمية من النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، قائلًا إن الولايات المتحدة هي التي أغلقت المضيق في وجه إيران وإن قواتها تسيطر عليه.


في المقابل، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن بلاده لا تتهرب من المح