U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Thursday) that he will not approve the Iranian proposal to end the war, which he rejected last year, threatening Iran with intense bombing if a deal satisfactory to the United States is not reached.



Trump said in an interview with Time magazine conducted at the White House on September 28 and published today, commenting on his rejection of the recent proposal put forth by Iran to end the war: "I will not agree now to what I rejected a year ago."



He explained that he does not rule out intensifying bombing on Iran after the midterm elections in November, emphasizing that the United States has been working for six months to bolster its stockpiles of weapons and ammunition.



When asked by Time if he would intensify bombing after the midterm elections, he replied: "It's possible."



He stated that Iran's situation is "very bad," that its economy is "collapsed," and that it wants to make a deal, but he stressed that he wants "a real deal," indicating that resuming attacks on Iran after the midterm elections is possible.



He added that the Iranians made an offer regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that he has seen some aspects of it but not all, yet it is "simply not enough."



Trump confirmed that the United States has a lot of weapons and that the status of its stockpiles is "excellent," adding that it is currently storing large quantities of weapons and ammunition to distribute to its allies.



He described the news about a shortage of U.S. ammunition as "false," affirming that reports related to ammunition shortages were mostly fake news, and pointing out that "destroying Iran" is possible.



He noted that last night, the largest amount of oil was transported through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the United States is the one that closed the strait to Iran and that its forces control it.



In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed that his country does not evade the...