أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، أنه لن يوافق على المقترح الإيراني لوقف الحرب الذي رفضه العام الماضي، متوعدًا إيران بقصف مكثف إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى صفقة ترضي الولايات المتحدة.
وقال ترمب، في مقابلة مع مجلة «تايم» أجريت في البيت الأبيض في 28 سبتمبر ونُشرت اليوم، تعليقًا على رفضه المقترح الأخير الذي طرحته إيران لإنهاء الحرب: «لن أوافق الآن على ما رفضته قبل عام».
وأوضح ترمب أنه لا يستبعد تكثيف القصف على إيران بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي في نوفمبر، مؤكدًا أن الولايات المتحدة تعمل منذ ستة أشهر على تعزيز مخزوناتها من الأسلحة والذخائر.
وعندما سألته «تايم» عما إذا كان سيكثف القصف بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي، أجاب: «هذا ممكن».
وقال إن وضع إيران «سيئ للغاية»، وإن اقتصادها «منهار»، وإنها تريد عقد صفقة، لكنه شدد على أنه يريد «صفقة حقيقية»، مشيرًا إلى أن استئناف الهجمات على إيران بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي أمر ممكن.
وأضاف أن الإيرانيين قدموا عرضًا بشأن فتح مضيق هرمز، موضحًا أنه اطلع على بعض جوانبه وليس كلها، لكنه «ببساطة ليس كافيًا».
وأكد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة لديها الكثير من الأسلحة وأن وضع مخزوناتها «ممتاز»، مضيفًا أنها تخزن حاليًا كميات كبيرة من الأسلحة والذخائر، وتحتفظ بها لتوزيعها على حلفائها.
ووصف الأخبار التي تتحدث عن نقص الذخائر الأمريكية بأنها «كاذبة»، مؤكدًا أن التقارير المتعلقة بنقص الذخائر كانت في معظمها أخبارًا كاذبة، ومشيرًا إلى أن «تدمير إيران» أمر ممكن.
ولفت إلى أنه جرى، الليلة الماضية، نقل أكبر كمية من النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، قائلًا إن الولايات المتحدة هي التي أغلقت المضيق في وجه إيران وإن قواتها تسيطر عليه.
في المقابل، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن بلاده لا تتهرب من المح
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Thursday) that he will not approve the Iranian proposal to end the war, which he rejected last year, threatening Iran with intense bombing if a deal satisfactory to the United States is not reached.
Trump said in an interview with Time magazine conducted at the White House on September 28 and published today, commenting on his rejection of the recent proposal put forth by Iran to end the war: "I will not agree now to what I rejected a year ago."
He explained that he does not rule out intensifying bombing on Iran after the midterm elections in November, emphasizing that the United States has been working for six months to bolster its stockpiles of weapons and ammunition.
When asked by Time if he would intensify bombing after the midterm elections, he replied: "It's possible."
He stated that Iran's situation is "very bad," that its economy is "collapsed," and that it wants to make a deal, but he stressed that he wants "a real deal," indicating that resuming attacks on Iran after the midterm elections is possible.
He added that the Iranians made an offer regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that he has seen some aspects of it but not all, yet it is "simply not enough."
Trump confirmed that the United States has a lot of weapons and that the status of its stockpiles is "excellent," adding that it is currently storing large quantities of weapons and ammunition to distribute to its allies.
He described the news about a shortage of U.S. ammunition as "false," affirming that reports related to ammunition shortages were mostly fake news, and pointing out that "destroying Iran" is possible.
He noted that last night, the largest amount of oil was transported through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the United States is the one that closed the strait to Iran and that its forces control it.
In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed that his country does not evade the...