The United States has intensified its economic pressure on Iran, coinciding with the implementation of new American measures targeting the Iranian aviation sector, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bancen stated that between 80 and 90% of international flights from Iran have likely stopped.

Bancen said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday evening that Washington is "pressing the Iranians like never before," as part of a campaign that the U.S. administration has named "Operation Economic Isolation."

He added that "more than 80 or 90%" of international flights from Iran have "stopped," noting that the restrictions imposed on the aviation sector may put the Iranian delegation in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meetings in difficulty when returning to their country.

Bancen stated, "I am not sure how the Iranian representatives at the United Nations will return to their country," referring to the potential implications of the new sanctions on air travel.

Pursuing Funders and Dealings with Iran

The warnings from the U.S. Treasury Secretary were not limited to the aviation sector, as Washington vowed to pursue companies and entities that continue to provide funding or services or supplies to Iran.

Bancen stated that the United States knows the identity of the funders and companies that deal with Tehran or supply it with goods, threatening to continuously target their companies and bank accounts.

These statements come as part of the "Operation Economic Isolation" campaign launched by the U.S. Treasury Department to narrow the funding channels that Washington claims support the Iranian government and its economic networks.

The Treasury Department announced on September 8 that it imposed sanctions on 36 entities and individuals linked to supporting the Iranian aviation sector, stating that the measures also target intermediaries, companies, and methods used by Iran to acquire aircraft and sensitive technologies.

Sanctions Affecting Aviation Services

The new U.S. measures target parties that provide services to Iranian airlines, while Washington warns foreign companies of the repercussions of dealing with Iranian carriers.

The measures have already led to the cancellation or suspension of several Iranian international flights, while the French news agency AFP reported that Georgia and Azerbaijan confirmed the suspension of flights related to Iran, while flights to Baghdad, Muscat, and Qatar were halted, although some routes to other destinations, including China, remained operational.

In contrast, flight tracking data showed some continued air traffic, as a flight from Iran's Mahan Air arrived in Guangzhou, China, on Wednesday, and some flights to Turkey and other destinations remained available, indicating that Iranian air traffic has not completely stopped.

Tehran Responds and Warns Neighboring Countries

On the Iranian side, the head of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezai, warned against cooperating with the new U.S. measures.

He stated, according to Iranian media reports, that countries cooperating with the United States on this issue may face Iranian countermeasures, warning that the airports of cooperating countries will not be able to operate flights to Iran.

These warnings come at a time when Iranian air traffic is experiencing uncertainty, with some flights continuing and others being canceled depending on the country, the airline, and the extent of compliance by various parties with U.S. sanctions.

Bezhakian: Pressure Will Not Stop Resistance

For his part, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian took a hardline stance against U.S. pressure, asserting that the Iranian people's resistance will continue in the face of sanctions, pressures, and threats.

Bancen's statements coincided with the presence of the Iranian delegation in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meetings, while Washington continues to expand the scope of economic sanctions on Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury Department states that the "Operation Economic Isolation" campaign aims to isolate Iran from the financial and economic channels it relies on, with a particular focus on the aviation sector and the networks that assist Tehran in obtaining services, technologies, and supplies.