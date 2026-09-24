كثفت الولايات المتحدة ضغوطها الاقتصادية على إيران، بالتزامن مع دخول إجراءات أمريكية جديدة تستهدف قطاع الطيران الإيراني حيز التنفيذ، فيما قال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت إن ما بين 80 و90% من الرحلات الجوية الخارجية من إيران توقفت على الأرجح.

وقال بيسنت، في مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز» مساء الأربعاء، إن واشنطن «تضغط على الإيرانيين كما لم يحدث من قبل»، في إطار حملة أطلقت عليها الإدارة الأمريكية اسم «عملية النبذ الاقتصادي».

وأضاف أن «أكثر من 80 أو 90%» من الرحلات الخارجية من إيران «توقفت»، مشيرًا إلى أن القيود المفروضة على قطاع الطيران قد تضع الوفد الإيراني الموجود في نيويورك للمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة أمام صعوبات في العودة إلى بلاده.

وقال بيسنت: «لست متأكدًا من كيفية عودة الممثلين الإيرانيين لدى الأمم المتحدة إلى بلادهم»، في إشارة إلى التداعيات المحتملة للعقوبات الجديدة على حركة الطيران.

ملاحقة الممولين والمتعاملين مع إيران

ولم تقتصر تحذيرات وزير الخزانة الأمريكي على قطاع الطيران، إذ توعدت واشنطن بملاحقة الشركات والجهات التي تواصل توفير التمويل أو الخدمات أو الإمدادات لإيران.

وقال بيسنت إن الولايات المتحدة تعرف هوية الممولين والشركات التي تتعامل مع طهران أو تزودها بالإمدادات، متوعدًا باستهداف شركاتهم وحساباتهم المصرفية بصورة متواصلة.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات ضمن حملة «عملية النبذ الاقتصادي»، التي أطلقتها وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية بهدف تضييق قنوات التمويل التي تقول واشنطن إنها تدعم الحكومة الإيرانية وشبكاتها الاقتصادية.

وكانت وزارة الخزانة قد أعلنت في 8 سبتمبر فرض عقوبات على 36 جهة وشخصًا مرتبطين بدعم قطاع الطيران الإيراني، وقالت إن الإجراءات تستهدف أيضًا وسطاء وشركات وطرقًا تستخدمها إيران للحصول على طائرات وتقنيات حساسة.

عقوبات تطال خدمات الطيران

وتستهدف الإجراءات الأمريكية الجديدة أطرافًا تقدم خدمات لشركات الطيران الإيرانية، في وقت تحذر فيه واشنطن الشركات الأجنبية من تداعيات التعامل مع الناقلات الإيرانية.

وأدت الإجراءات بالفعل إلى إلغاء أو تعليق عدد من الرحلات الدولية الإيرانية، فيما أفادت وكالة «فرانس برس» بأن جورجيا وأذربيجان أكدتا تعليق رحلات مرتبطة بإيران، فيما أوقفت رحلات إلى بغداد ومسقط وقطر، بينما ظلت بعض الخطوط إلى وجهات أخرى، بينها الصين، تعمل.

وفي المقابل، أظهرت بيانات تتبع الرحلات استمرار بعض الحركة الجوية، إذ وصلت رحلة تابعة لشركة «ماهان إير» من طهران إلى غوانغتشو في الصين الأربعاء، كما ظلت بعض الرحلات إلى تركيا ووجهات أخرى متاحة، ما يعني أن الحركة الجوية الإيرانية لم تتوقف بالكامل.

طهران ترد وتحذر دول الجوار

وفي الجانب الإيراني، حذر رئيس المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي محسن رضائي، من التعاون مع الإجراءات الأمريكية الجديدة.

وقال، وفق ما نقلته وسائل إعلام إيرانية، إن الدول التي تتعاون مع الولايات المتحدة في هذا الملف قد تواجه إجراءات إيرانية مضادة، محذرًا من أن مطارات الدول المتعاونة لن تتمكن من تشغيل رحلات إلى إيران.

وتأتي هذه التحذيرات في وقت تشهد فيه حركة الطيران الإيرانية حالة من عدم اليقين، مع استمرار بعض الرحلات وإلغاء أخرى بحسب الدولة والناقل الجوي ومدى التزام الأطراف المختلفة بالعقوبات الأمريكية.

بزشكيان: الضغوط لن توقف المقاومة

من جانبه، اتخذ الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان موقفًا متشددًا تجاه الضغوط الأمريكية، مؤكدًا أن مقاومة الشعب الإيراني ستتواصل في مواجهة العقوبات والضغوط والتهديدات.

وتزامنت تصريحات بيسنت مع وجود الوفد الإيراني في نيويورك للمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، في وقت تستمر فيه واشنطن في توسيع نطاق العقوبات الاقتصادية على طهران.

وتقول وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية إن حملة «عملية النبذ الاقتصادي» تستهدف عزل إيران عن القنوات المالية والاقتصادية التي تعتمد عليها، مع تركيز خاص على قطاع الطيران والشبكات التي تساعد طهران في الحصول على الخدمات والتقنيات والإمدادات.