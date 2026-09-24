كثفت الولايات المتحدة ضغوطها الاقتصادية على إيران، بالتزامن مع دخول إجراءات أمريكية جديدة تستهدف قطاع الطيران الإيراني حيز التنفيذ، فيما قال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت إن ما بين 80 و90% من الرحلات الجوية الخارجية من إيران توقفت على الأرجح.
وقال بيسنت، في مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز» مساء الأربعاء، إن واشنطن «تضغط على الإيرانيين كما لم يحدث من قبل»، في إطار حملة أطلقت عليها الإدارة الأمريكية اسم «عملية النبذ الاقتصادي».
وأضاف أن «أكثر من 80 أو 90%» من الرحلات الخارجية من إيران «توقفت»، مشيرًا إلى أن القيود المفروضة على قطاع الطيران قد تضع الوفد الإيراني الموجود في نيويورك للمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة أمام صعوبات في العودة إلى بلاده.
وقال بيسنت: «لست متأكدًا من كيفية عودة الممثلين الإيرانيين لدى الأمم المتحدة إلى بلادهم»، في إشارة إلى التداعيات المحتملة للعقوبات الجديدة على حركة الطيران.
ملاحقة الممولين والمتعاملين مع إيران
ولم تقتصر تحذيرات وزير الخزانة الأمريكي على قطاع الطيران، إذ توعدت واشنطن بملاحقة الشركات والجهات التي تواصل توفير التمويل أو الخدمات أو الإمدادات لإيران.
وقال بيسنت إن الولايات المتحدة تعرف هوية الممولين والشركات التي تتعامل مع طهران أو تزودها بالإمدادات، متوعدًا باستهداف شركاتهم وحساباتهم المصرفية بصورة متواصلة.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات ضمن حملة «عملية النبذ الاقتصادي»، التي أطلقتها وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية بهدف تضييق قنوات التمويل التي تقول واشنطن إنها تدعم الحكومة الإيرانية وشبكاتها الاقتصادية.
وكانت وزارة الخزانة قد أعلنت في 8 سبتمبر فرض عقوبات على 36 جهة وشخصًا مرتبطين بدعم قطاع الطيران الإيراني، وقالت إن الإجراءات تستهدف أيضًا وسطاء وشركات وطرقًا تستخدمها إيران للحصول على طائرات وتقنيات حساسة.
عقوبات تطال خدمات الطيران
وتستهدف الإجراءات الأمريكية الجديدة أطرافًا تقدم خدمات لشركات الطيران الإيرانية، في وقت تحذر فيه واشنطن الشركات الأجنبية من تداعيات التعامل مع الناقلات الإيرانية.
وأدت الإجراءات بالفعل إلى إلغاء أو تعليق عدد من الرحلات الدولية الإيرانية، فيما أفادت وكالة «فرانس برس» بأن جورجيا وأذربيجان أكدتا تعليق رحلات مرتبطة بإيران، فيما أوقفت رحلات إلى بغداد ومسقط وقطر، بينما ظلت بعض الخطوط إلى وجهات أخرى، بينها الصين، تعمل.
وفي المقابل، أظهرت بيانات تتبع الرحلات استمرار بعض الحركة الجوية، إذ وصلت رحلة تابعة لشركة «ماهان إير» من طهران إلى غوانغتشو في الصين الأربعاء، كما ظلت بعض الرحلات إلى تركيا ووجهات أخرى متاحة، ما يعني أن الحركة الجوية الإيرانية لم تتوقف بالكامل.
طهران ترد وتحذر دول الجوار
وفي الجانب الإيراني، حذر رئيس المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي محسن رضائي، من التعاون مع الإجراءات الأمريكية الجديدة.
وقال، وفق ما نقلته وسائل إعلام إيرانية، إن الدول التي تتعاون مع الولايات المتحدة في هذا الملف قد تواجه إجراءات إيرانية مضادة، محذرًا من أن مطارات الدول المتعاونة لن تتمكن من تشغيل رحلات إلى إيران.
وتأتي هذه التحذيرات في وقت تشهد فيه حركة الطيران الإيرانية حالة من عدم اليقين، مع استمرار بعض الرحلات وإلغاء أخرى بحسب الدولة والناقل الجوي ومدى التزام الأطراف المختلفة بالعقوبات الأمريكية.
بزشكيان: الضغوط لن توقف المقاومة
من جانبه، اتخذ الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان موقفًا متشددًا تجاه الضغوط الأمريكية، مؤكدًا أن مقاومة الشعب الإيراني ستتواصل في مواجهة العقوبات والضغوط والتهديدات.
وتزامنت تصريحات بيسنت مع وجود الوفد الإيراني في نيويورك للمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، في وقت تستمر فيه واشنطن في توسيع نطاق العقوبات الاقتصادية على طهران.
وتقول وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية إن حملة «عملية النبذ الاقتصادي» تستهدف عزل إيران عن القنوات المالية والاقتصادية التي تعتمد عليها، مع تركيز خاص على قطاع الطيران والشبكات التي تساعد طهران في الحصول على الخدمات والتقنيات والإمدادات.
The United States has intensified its economic pressure on Iran, coinciding with the implementation of new American measures targeting the Iranian aviation sector, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bancen stated that between 80 and 90% of international flights from Iran have likely stopped.
Bancen said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday evening that Washington is "pressing the Iranians like never before," as part of a campaign that the U.S. administration has named "Operation Economic Isolation."
He added that "more than 80 or 90%" of international flights from Iran have "stopped," noting that the restrictions imposed on the aviation sector may put the Iranian delegation in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meetings in difficulty when returning to their country.
Bancen stated, "I am not sure how the Iranian representatives at the United Nations will return to their country," referring to the potential implications of the new sanctions on air travel.
Pursuing Funders and Dealings with Iran
The warnings from the U.S. Treasury Secretary were not limited to the aviation sector, as Washington vowed to pursue companies and entities that continue to provide funding or services or supplies to Iran.
Bancen stated that the United States knows the identity of the funders and companies that deal with Tehran or supply it with goods, threatening to continuously target their companies and bank accounts.
These statements come as part of the "Operation Economic Isolation" campaign launched by the U.S. Treasury Department to narrow the funding channels that Washington claims support the Iranian government and its economic networks.
The Treasury Department announced on September 8 that it imposed sanctions on 36 entities and individuals linked to supporting the Iranian aviation sector, stating that the measures also target intermediaries, companies, and methods used by Iran to acquire aircraft and sensitive technologies.
Sanctions Affecting Aviation Services
The new U.S. measures target parties that provide services to Iranian airlines, while Washington warns foreign companies of the repercussions of dealing with Iranian carriers.
The measures have already led to the cancellation or suspension of several Iranian international flights, while the French news agency AFP reported that Georgia and Azerbaijan confirmed the suspension of flights related to Iran, while flights to Baghdad, Muscat, and Qatar were halted, although some routes to other destinations, including China, remained operational.
In contrast, flight tracking data showed some continued air traffic, as a flight from Iran's Mahan Air arrived in Guangzhou, China, on Wednesday, and some flights to Turkey and other destinations remained available, indicating that Iranian air traffic has not completely stopped.
Tehran Responds and Warns Neighboring Countries
On the Iranian side, the head of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezai, warned against cooperating with the new U.S. measures.
He stated, according to Iranian media reports, that countries cooperating with the United States on this issue may face Iranian countermeasures, warning that the airports of cooperating countries will not be able to operate flights to Iran.
These warnings come at a time when Iranian air traffic is experiencing uncertainty, with some flights continuing and others being canceled depending on the country, the airline, and the extent of compliance by various parties with U.S. sanctions.
Bezhakian: Pressure Will Not Stop Resistance
For his part, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian took a hardline stance against U.S. pressure, asserting that the Iranian people's resistance will continue in the face of sanctions, pressures, and threats.
Bancen's statements coincided with the presence of the Iranian delegation in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meetings, while Washington continues to expand the scope of economic sanctions on Tehran.
The U.S. Treasury Department states that the "Operation Economic Isolation" campaign aims to isolate Iran from the financial and economic channels it relies on, with a particular focus on the aviation sector and the networks that assist Tehran in obtaining services, technologies, and supplies.