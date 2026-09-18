قتل ثلاثة أطفال، اليوم (الجمعة)، جراء قصف شنته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المدعومة من إيران على قرية الطريرة في عزلة الظريفة بمديرية الوازعية غربي محافظة تعز، في أحدث ضحايا القصف الذي يطال المدنيين في المناطق السكنية.


ووفق مصادر محلية نقلتها وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)، فإن القصف أسفر عن مقتل نور الدين يعقوب عبده الظرافي (4 أعوام)، وأساور فهد محمد غانم الظرافي (14 عاماً)، وتالا محمد أحمد الظرافي (عامان)، أثناء وجودهم في القرية.


اغتيال براءة الأطفال


وقالت وزيرة الشؤون القانونية وحقوق الإنسان إشراق المقطري، على حسابها في «إكس»: القصف نُفذ بطائرة مسيّرة، موضحة أن القصف أصاب مواطنين آخرين ممن لم يتمكنوا من النزوح، في ظل سيطرة المليشيا على عدد من جبال المديرية.


وتأتي الجريمة بالتزامن مع كشف اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق في ادعاءات انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان توثيق 2062 واقعة انتهاك طالت 2932 ضحية في مختلف المحافظات، خلال الفترة من أغسطس 2025 حتى يوليو 2026، بينها القتل والاعتقال التعسفي والإخفاء القسري والتعذيب وتجنيد الأطفال والتهجير وزراعة الألغام.


وقالت اللجنة، في تقريرها الدوري الرابع عشر، إن إجمالي الانتهاكات الحوثية التي وثقتها منذ بدء أعمالها في يناير 2016 بلغ 35015 واقعة، طالت 70470 ضحية. وخلال الفترة الأخيرة، حققت اللجنة في 501 واقعة قتل وإصابة أسفرت عن مقتل 193 مدنياً وإصابة 388 آخرين.


اعتقالات وإخفاء قسري


وفي ملف الاعتقالات والإخفاء القسري، وثقت اللجنة 534 جريمة، فيما سجلت 57 حالة تجنيد أطفال. كما وثقت 112 واقعة انفجار ألغام أدت إلى مقتل 64 مدنياً وإصابة 56، إلى جانب 78 واقعة زراعة ألغام وعبوات ناسفة خلفت 83 ضحية.


الحوثي يشرد الإعلاميين


وفي الساحل الغربي، كشف «مرصد الحريات الإعلامية» عن نزوح ما لا يقل عن 117 صحفياً وإعلامياً وعاملاً في مؤسسات إعلامية من المخا والمناطق المجاورة خلال سبتمبر الجاري، بينهم 15 صحفياً ومصوراً ومتعاوناً يعملون بشكل مستقل أو مع مؤسسات إعلامية.


وأوضح المرصد أن النزوح جاء بصورة مفاجئة وسط مخاوف من الاعتقال، فيما أفاد صحفيون باقتحام مليشيا الحوثي لمنازل ونهب محتوياتها، وتعطل عمل مؤسسات إعلامية، بينها قناة الجمهورية التي أوقفت برامجها المباشرة من داخل اليمن في 9 سبتمبر بعد نزوح موظفيها من المخا.


وتكشف هذه الأرقام اتساع الكلفة الإنسانية للتصعيد، من استهداف المدنيين والأطفال إلى النزوح القسري وتهديد الصحفيين وتعطيل المؤسسات الإعلامية، فيما دعت اللجنة الوطنية و«مرصدك» إلى حماية المدنيين والصحفيين وتعزيز المساءلة وتوفير الدعم للنازحين.