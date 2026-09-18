Three children were killed today (Friday) due to shelling carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on the village of Al-Tarirah in the Al-Dharifah district of the Al-Wazi'iyah district in western Taiz governorate, marking the latest victims of shelling that targets civilians in residential areas.



According to local sources reported by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the shelling resulted in the deaths of Nour Al-Din Ya'qub Abdu Al-Dharafi (4 years old), Asawir Fahd Mohammed Ghanem Al-Dharafi (14 years old), and Tala Mohammed Ahmed Al-Dharafi (2 years old), while they were in the village.



The Assassination of Childhood



Legal and Human Rights Minister Ishraq Al-Maqtari stated on her account on "X" that the shelling was carried out by a drone, explaining that the attack also injured other citizens who were unable to flee, amid the militia's control over several mountains in the district.



The crime comes as the National Commission to Investigate Allegations of Human Rights Violations revealed documentation of 2,062 violations affecting 2,932 victims across various governorates during the period from August 2025 to July 2026, including killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, child recruitment, displacement, and landmine planting.



The commission stated in its fourteenth periodic report that the total number of Houthi violations it has documented since it began its work in January 2016 has reached 35,015 incidents, affecting 70,470 victims. Recently, the commission investigated 501 incidents of killing and injury, resulting in the deaths of 193 civilians and injuries to 388 others.



Arrests and Enforced Disappearances



In the file of arrests and enforced disappearances, the commission documented 534 crimes, while 57 cases of child recruitment were recorded. It also documented 112 incidents of landmine explosions that resulted in the deaths of 64 civilians and injuries to 56, along with 78 incidents of landmine and explosive device planting that left 83 victims.



The Houthis Displace Journalists



On the western coast, the "Media Freedoms Observatory" revealed the displacement of at least 117 journalists, media personnel, and workers in media institutions from Al-Mokha and surrounding areas during this September, including 15 journalists, photographers, and freelancers working independently or with media institutions.



The observatory clarified that the displacement occurred suddenly amid fears of arrest, while journalists reported that the Houthi militia stormed homes and looted their contents, disrupting the work of media institutions, including Al-Jumhuriya Channel, which suspended its live programs from inside Yemen on September 9 after its employees fled from Al-Mokha.



These figures reveal the widening humanitarian cost of the escalation, from targeting civilians and children to forced displacement and threats against journalists and the disruption of media institutions, while the National Commission and "Your Observatory" called for the protection of civilians and journalists, enhancing accountability, and providing support for the displaced.