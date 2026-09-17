The Governor of Saada, Major General Turki Ahmed Mazhar bin Qumsha, accused the Houthi militia of turning the governorate into a center for managing wars and threatening neighboring countries, sacred places, and international navigation, affirming the rejection of the people of Saada to target Mecca and Saudi territories.

Bin Qumsha confirmed in an interview with "Okaz" that the Houthis do not represent Saada or Yemen, revealing the presence of advisors from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and "Hezbollah" working on operating missiles and drones and managing military operations. He stated that there are factories and workshops for missiles and mines, in addition to smuggling weapons from Iran.

The governor disclosed that the people of Saada have been subjected to violations and displacement, and that the recruitment of children and their deployment to the front lines continues, vowing that Saada will be the end point for the Houthis at the hands of its people.

Bin Qumsha praised the Saudi support, especially the Peace and Relief Hospital and mine clearance efforts.

And here are the details of the interview:

• After the Houthi targeting of Mecca and the sacred places, what is the stance of the people of Saada governorate regarding this dangerous escalation?

•• Saada, with all its components, strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks that the Houthi militia attempted against the most honorable and purest places in the world, due to their sacred status in the hearts of all Muslims, including the people of the governorate.

This Houthi crime and terrorism reveal the nature of the aggressive project that is not limited to Yemen and neighboring countries but extends to include the sacred places of Muslims and the qibla of more than one and a half billion Muslims.

We affirm that this terrorist Houthi gang does not represent the people of Saada, nor Yemen, nor our morals and values; rather, it is an extremist militia that imported its ideas from outside our country to try to impose them in the name of our community, threatening our sacred places and our neighbors, which we categorically reject as a government and tribes. We support any step taken by the countries of the region to deter this gang and support the Yemeni government in asserting its authority over all districts of the governorate to enjoy the security and stability that the liberated districts and areas enjoy.

Iranian and "Hezbollah" Experts Manage the Houthis

• Who is behind the launching of missiles on Saudi territories, particularly Mecca?

•• Certainly, those behind these terrorist acts are experts from Iran and "Hezbollah," along with some militia members who traveled to Iran and the southern suburbs of Lebanon to attend courses in this field under the guidance of Revolutionary Guard officers.

I do not hide from you that there are a large number of Revolutionary Guard advisors and experts from "Hezbollah" in Saada and all the provinces occupied by the Houthis to manage the war file and commit crimes of genocide against the Yemeni people and the countries of the region, threatening international shipping lines.

• Are there indeed warehouses and workshops for mines and missiles in Saada? Or are they smuggled directly from Iran?

•• Certainly, factories and workshops have been established in all the provinces still under the militia's control by force of iron and fire, including Saada. There are also factories for banned substances such as drugs that are traded by Houthi leaders, and this is something known to all Yemenis and confirmed by the Yemeni government in its reports, as announced by the Director of Security of Aden Governorate.

Moreover, the Houthis have not only turned the provinces they occupy into workshops and factories for mines, weapons, and drugs, but they also continue to smuggle weapons and drugs from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to the ports of Hodeidah. Previously, they smuggled to the port of Midi in Hajjah Governorate before its liberation, and all the people of Saada know this, not just from today but since before the coup. They have also turned several markets in Saada into centers for selling weapons and drugs, including the Talh market, which everyone knows has been a den for drugs for a long time.

The state was pursuing them before the coup, as they operated as gangs to smuggle weapons and drugs, and after the coup, they began to trade in this openly and clearly, smuggling them from Iran. The naval forces and coast guard have seized quantities of weapons and drugs, the latest being what the national resistance seized on the western coast.

• Can you tell us about the nature of the Houthi crimes against the people of Saada and your plan to reclaim your governorate?

•• There is no doubt that Saada Governorate is the first Yemeni governorate that has suffered from the militia's crimes since before 2004, that is, since the first war in Saada. There is not a single house, family, or neighborhood that does not have a victim or a wounded person or a detainee who stood against the Houthis. Therefore, our governorate has suffered from displacement and forced migration for several stages and years, starting with the first war, and the people of the governorate who were subjected to the most heinous Houthi violations reached the capital, Sana'a, and then they were displaced to Marib and then to Sayoun when the Storm of Resolve began.

Despite all the practices and crimes committed by the militia against the people of the governorate, they are still on the front lines in all battles, confronting the Iranian proxies and providing convoys of victims in all fronts of Saada, starting from the Al-Zahir district in the west, the border district of Haradh in Hajjah Governorate, and even Al-Yatima in the east in Al-Jawf Governorate.

• What is the vision of the people of Saada for reclaiming their governorate?

•• We stand with the state represented by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the members of the Presidential Council and the government in defending the republic, the system, and the law. We will work hard to restore our beloved governorate, known to all as the Governorate of Peace, to return to what it was before as a symbol of construction, development, and giving, enhancing the spirit of love and brotherhood among the community, and keen to strengthen brotherly ties with our families and brothers in the Kingdom who share with us in religion, creed, tribe, and family. The ties that bind Saada to the Kingdom are greater than those that bind it even to the interior of Yemen itself, due to the tribal overlap as a border governorate.

• How has the militia changed the nature of society in Saada? What is its impact on religious and educational institutions?

•• There is no doubt that the Houthi militia is trying by all means to destroy the social fabric in the governorate, starting with the six wars, and this has continued until now. They have attracted all those affiliated with them from all provinces and relocated them to our governorate, housing them in the homes and farms of those opposed to the terrorist militia. According to statistics from international organizations, the number of displaced people from Saada has exceeded 350,000, and this was before 2014. However, after the coup and the storming of the capital, the Houthi militia seized all educational facilities and replaced teachers with ignorant and ideologically extremist individuals, specifically sectarian ones affiliated with them. They also changed the educational curricula and introduced the Houthi pamphlets and misguided sectarian ideology, imposing their preachers in all mosques.

• But the Houthis continue to recruit children from Saada and use them as fuel for their war.

•• The militia feeds its wars by recruiting children in all provinces, including Saada, after washing their brains with racist and sectarian ideas and throwing them into futile wars. Instead of being in schools, unfortunately, they have been pushed into trenches and death pits. This is their approach to keep the community ignorant and exploit children, the poor, and orphans in their futile wars that do not represent the people of Saada but rather the imported terrorist approach from Iran that is alien to our community. Meanwhile, we find the people of Saada who fled from their tyranny and managed to obtain education in leadership positions and international forums courageously carrying their cause in confronting this Iranian gang that has destroyed our governorate and harmed our community and tribes.

Saudi Arabia is Pioneering in Supporting Saada

• How do you view the Saudi efforts and its continuous support for the Yemeni people, particularly the people of Saada?

•• No one can deny Saudi Arabia's efforts except for the ungrateful. Its benevolent hands extend directly to the Yemeni people, and it has not focused its efforts solely on military support; rather, its efforts are significant in humanitarian fields, reconstruction, and mine clearance. It is pioneering in charitable works and assisting our governorate and the displaced in the displacement camps in Marib and Sayoun from the people of the governorate.

I do not hide from you that Saudi Arabia has been a pioneer in supporting the people of Saada for decades. Since the 1980s until today, the Peace Hospital in Saada, which was established by Saudi Arabia and is still funded by it, provides free treatment. It is a comprehensive hospital that offers significant humanitarian services directly to citizens, and all the people of our governorate and Yemen in general feel this.

• If Saada is the starting point for Houthi terrorism, will it be the endpoint?

•• Yes, Saada is the spearhead in confronting the Houthi project imported from Iran. As we have known from the people of the governorate, they sacrifice and are dedicated to restoring the state and the republic. I am confident that they will be at the forefront when the zero hour strikes to reclaim Saada and eradicate this bloody terrorist project that is alien to our governorate and uproot it from its roots. Saada will indeed be a graveyard for the Houthis, their project, and the experts from Iran and "Hezbollah," so that Yemen, the region, and the world can enjoy security and stability, and the projects of death and destruction sown by this rogue gang, which has harmed our governorate, Yemen, and the entire region, and has also harmed the entire Islamic nation due to the crimes it commits that contradict all religions and divine laws in shedding blood, sowing discord, and threatening international navigation.