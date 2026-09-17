اتهم محافظ صعدة اللواء تركي أحمد مزهر بن قمشة مليشيا الحوثي بتحويل المحافظة إلى مركز لإدارة الحروب وتهديد دول الجوار والمقدسات والملاحة الدولية، مؤكداً رفض أبناء صعدة استهداف مكة المكرمة والأراضي السعودية.

وأكّد بن قمشة في حوار لـ«عكاظ» أن الحوثي لا يمثل صعدة ولا اليمن، كاشفاً عن وجود مستشارين من الحرس الثوري الإيراني و«حزب الله» يعملون على تشغيل الصواريخ والمسيّرات وإدارة العمليات العسكرية، وقال إن هناك مصانع وورشاً للصواريخ والألغام فضلاً عن تهريب أسلحة من إيران.

وأفصح المحافظ عن تعرّض أبناء صعدة للانتهاكات والتهجير، واستمرار تجنيد الأطفال والزج بهم في الجبهات، متوعداً بأن تكون صعدة نقطة نهاية الحوثي على يد أبنائها.

وأشاد بن قمشة بالدعم السعودي، خصوصاً مستشفى السلام والإغاثة ونزع الألغام..

وإلى تفاصيل الحوار:

• بعد استهداف الحوثي مكة المكرمة والمقدسات.. ما موقف أبناء محافظة صعدة من هذا التصعيد الخطير؟

•• صعدة بجميع مكوّناتها تدين وبأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الإرهابية الهمجية التي حاولت المليشيا الحوثية من خلالها استهداف أشرف وأطهر بقاع العالم، لما لها من مكانة مقدسة في جميع قلوب المسلمين، ومنهم أبناء المحافظة.

إن هذا الإجرام والإرهاب الحوثي يكشف طبيعة المشروع العدواني الذي لم يقتصر على اليمن ودول الجوار، بل امتد ليشمل مقدسات المسلمين وقبلة أكثر من مليار ونصف المليار مسلم.

ونؤكد أن هذه العصابة الإرهابية الحوثية لا تمثل أبناء صعدة ولا اليمن ولا أخلاقنا وقيمنا، وإنما هي مليشيا متطرفة، استوردت أفكارها من خارج بلادنا لتحاول فرضها باسم مجتمعنا، وتهدد بها مقدساتنا وجيراننا، وهو ما نرفضه رفضاً قاطعاً سلطة وقبائل، ونؤيد وندعم أي خطوة تتخذها دول المنطقة لردع هذه العصابة، ودعم الحكومة اليمنية في بسط سلطتها على كامل مديريات المحافظة، لتنعم بالأمن والاستقرار الذي تنعم به المديريات والمناطق المحررة.

خبراء إيران و«حزب الله» يديرون الحوثي

• من يقف وراء إطلاق الصواريخ على الأراضي السعودية ومكة المكرمة على وجه الخصوص؟

•• بالتأكيد من يقف وراء هذه الأعمال الإرهابية خبراء من إيران و«حزب الله»، وبعض المنتسبين للمليشيا الذين سافروا إلى إيران والضاحية الجنوبية للبنان لحضور دورات في هذا المجال على أيدي ضباط الحرس الثوري.

ولا أخفيكم أن هناك في صعدة وكل المحافظات التي يحتلها الحوثي عدداً كبيراً من مستشاري الحرس الثوري وخبراء من «حزب الله» لإدارة ملف الحرب وارتكاب جرائم إبادة بحق الشعب اليمني ودول المنطقة وتهديد خطوط الملاحة الدولية.

• وهل بالفعل هناك مخازن وورش للألغام والصواريخ في صعدة؟ أم أنه يتم تهريبها من إيران مباشرة؟

•• بالتأكيد أُنشئت مصانع وورش في جميع المحافظات التي لا تزال خاضعة للمليشيا بقوة الحديد والنار، ومنها محافظة صعدة، كما أن هناك مصانع للممنوعات كالمخدرات وغيرها التي تتاجر بها قيادات الحوثي، وهذا أمر يعرفه كل اليمنيين وأكدته الحكومة اليمنية في تقاريرها، وأعلن عن ذلك مدير أمن محافظة عدن.

كما أن الحوثي لم يحوّل المحافظات التي يحتلها إلى ورش ومصانع للألغام والأسلحة والمخدرات فقط، بل أيضاً يواصل تهريب الأسلحة والمخدرات من ميناء بندر عباس الإيراني إلى موانئ الحديدة، وسابقاً كان يهرب إلى ميناء ميدي بمحافظة حجة قبل تحريرها، وكل أبناء صعدة يعلمون ذلك، ليس من اليوم بل منذ ما قبل الانقلاب، كما أنه حول عدداً من الأسواق في صعدة إلى مراكز لبيع الأسلحة والمخدرات ومنها سوق الطلح الذي يعرفه الجميع بأنه وكر للمخدرات منذ زمن طويل.

وكانت الدولة تلاحقهم قبل الانقلاب، إذ كانوا يعملون كعصابات لتهرب الأسلحة والمخدرات، وأصبحوا بعد الانقلاب يتاجرون بذلك بشكل رسمي وواضح ويهربونها من إيران، وقد ضبطت القوات البحرية وخفر السواحل كميات من الأسلحة والمخدرات وآخرها ما ضبطته المقاومة الوطنية في الساحل الغربي.

• هل يمكن أن تطلعنا على طبيعة الجرائم الحوثية بحق أبناء صعدة، وخطتكم لانتزاع محافظتكم؟

•• لا شك أن محافظة صعدة هي أولى المحافظات اليمنية التي اكتوت بجرائم المليشيا منذ ما قبل 2004، أي منذ الحرب الأولى في صعدة، ولا يوجد بيت ولا أسرة ولا عزلة إلا وفيها قتيل أو جريح أو معتقل وقف ضد الحوثي، ولذا فإن محافظتنا عانت من النزوح والتهجير لعدة مراحل وسنوات، كانت بدايتها في الحرب الأولى، ووصل أبناء المحافظة الذين تعرضوا لأبشع الانتهاكات الحوثية إلى العاصمة صنعاء، وبعدها نزحوا إلى مأرب ثم سيئون عند انطلاق عاصفة الحزم.

ورغم كل الممارسات والجرائم التي مارستها المليشيا بحق أبناء المحافظة، إلا أنهم لا يزالون في الصفوف الأمامية وفي جميع الجبهات يقارعون أذناب إيران ويقدمون قوافل من الضحايا، في جميع جبهات صعدة، ابتداءً من مديرية الظاهر غرباً، والحدودية مديرية حرض بمحافظة حجة، وحتى اليتمة شرقاً بمحافظة الجوف.

• ما رؤية أبناء صعدة لانتزاع محافظتهم؟

•• نحن مع الدولة ممثلة برئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي وأعضاء مجلس الرئاسة والحكومة في الدفاع عن الجمهورية والنظام والقانون، وسنعمل بكل جهد من أجل استعادة محافظتنا الحبيبة، المعروفة للجميع بمحافظة السلام، لتعود كما كانت عليه من قبل رمزاً للبناء والتنمية والعطاء، وتعزيز روح المحبة والإخاء بين المجتمع، والحرص على تعزيز الروابط الأخوية مع أسرنا وإخواننا في المملكة الذين يشتركون معنا في الدين والعقيدة والقبيلة والأسرة، فما يربط صعدة بالمملكة أكبر مما يربطها حتى بالداخل اليمني نفسه، نظراً للتداخل القبلي كمحافظة حدودية.

• كيف غيّرت المليشيا طبيعة المجتمع في صعدة؟ وما أثرها على المؤسسات الدينية والتعليمية؟

•• لا شك أن المليشيا الحوثية تحاول وبكل الطرق من أجل تدمير النسيج الاجتماعي في المحافظة، بدايةً بالحروب الست، واستمر ذلك حتى الآن، إذ استقطبت كل المنتسبين إليها من جميع المحافظات ونقلتهم إلى محافظتنا وأسكنتهم في بيوت ومزارع المناهضين للمليشيا الإرهابية، وبلغ المهجرون من أبناء صعدة، حسب إحصائية المنظمات الأممية، أكثر من 350 ألفاً، وهذا كان قبل عام 2014، لكنه بعد الانقلاب واقتحامه العاصمة صنعاء، استولت المليشيا الحوثية على جميع المنشآت التعليمية واستبدلت المعلمين بآخرين جهلة ومتطرفين فكرياً وعقائدياً، وبالأصح طائفيين من المنسوبين إليها، كما جرى تغيير المناهج التعليمية وإدخال الملازم والفكر الضال والطائفي الحوثي، وفرضت الخطباء في جميع المساجد.

• لكن الحوثي مستمر في تجنيد أطفال صعدة واتخاذهم وقوداً لحربه.

•• المليشيا تغذي حروبها بتجنيد الأطفال في جميع المحافظات ومنها صعدة، بعد أن تغسل عقولهم بالأفكار العنصرية والطائفية وتزج بهم في حروب عبثية، فبدلاً من أن يكون الأطفال في المدارس، للأسف دفعت بهم إلى المتارس ومحارق الموت، وهذا نهجها في تجهيل المجتمع واستغلال الأطفال وأبناء الفقراء والأيتام في حروبها العبثية التي لا تعبّر عن أبناء صعدة، وإنما عن النهج الإرهابي المستورد من إيران والدخيل على مجتمعنا، بينما نجد أبناء صعدة الذين فروا من بطشها وتمكنوا من التعليم في مراكز قيادية وفي المحافل الدولية يحملون قضيتهم بشجاعة في مقارعة هذه العصابة الإيرانية التي دمرت محافظتنا وأساءت لمجتمعنا وقبائلنا.

السعودية سبّاقة في دعم صعدة

• كيف تنظرون إلى الجهود السعودية ودعمها المستمر للشعب اليمني ولأبناء صعدة خصوصاً؟

•• لا ينكر جهود السعودية إلا جاحد، وأيديها البيضاء تمتد بشكل مباشر إلى الشعب اليمني، ولم تركز جهودها على الدعم العسكري، بل إن جهودها كبيرة في المجال الإنساني وإعادة الإعمار ونزع الألغام، وهي السبّاقة في الأعمال الخيرية ومساعدة محافظتنا والنازحين في مخيمات النزوح في مأرب وسيئون من أبناء المحافظة.

ولا أخفيك أن السعودية سبّاقة في دعم أبناء صعدة منذ عقود من الزمن، ومنذ الثمانينات وحتى اليوم لا يزال مستشفى السلام في صعدة، الذي أنشأته السعودية وتموله حتى اليوم، يقدم العلاج المجاني، وهو مستشفى متكامل يقدم خدمات إنسانية كبيرة للمواطن بشكل مباشر، ويلمس ذلك كل أبناء محافظتنا واليمن عموماً.

• إذا كانت صعدة هي نقطة انطلاق الإرهاب الحوثي، فهل ستكون نقطة النهاية؟

•• نعم، صعدة هي رأس الحربة في مواجهة المشروع الحوثي المستورد من إيران، وكما عهدنا من أبناء المحافظة التضحية والفداء في سبيل استعادة الدولة والجمهورية، فإني متأكد أنه سيكون لهم السبق عندما تنطلق ساعة الصفر في استعادة صعدة والقضاء على هذا المشروع الإرهابي الدموي الدخيل على محافظتنا واقتلاعه من جذوره، بل ستكون صعدة مقبرة للحوثي ومشروعه وخبراء إيران و«حزب الله»، لينعم اليمن والمنطقة والعالم بالأمن والاستقرار، وتنتهي مشاريع الموت والدمار التي زرعتها هذه العصابة المارقة، التي أساءت لمحافظتنا ولليمن والمنطقة بأكملها، وأساءت أيضاً للأمة الإسلامية بكاملها، لما تنفذه من جرائم تتعارض مع كل الديانات والشرائع الربانية في سفك الدماء والفتنة وتهديد الملاحة الدولية.