وجّه رئيس مجلس الوزراء العراقي، القائد العام للقوات المسلحة علي الزيدي، بفتح تحقيق عاجل في ملابسات الاعتداءات التي استهدفت المملكة، والكشف عن الجهات التي تقف وراءها، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق كل من يثبت تورطه.

وأكدت الحكومة العراقية رفضها القاطع لأي اعتداء يمس أمن السعودية واستقرارها، أو يسيء إلى العلاقات الأخوية الراسخة بين البلدين، مشددة على أنها لن تتهاون مع أي نشاط من شأنه تعريض العراق أو علاقاته مع الدول الصديقة للخطر.

تحقيق لكشف الجهات المتورطة

وشدد رئيس الوزراء العراقي على ضرورة الوقوف على ملابسات الاعتداءات وتحديد الجهة المسؤولة عنها، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتورطين، مؤكداً أن العراق لن يسمح بأي نشاط يهدد أمنه أو يضر بعلاقاته مع الدول الصديقة.

إشادة بالموقف السعودي

وثمنت الحكومة العراقية موقف المملكة وحرصها على أمن العراق واستقراره، كما أشادت باستجابتها لطلب الحكومة العراقية إتاحة الفرصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات الكفيلة بمنع الاعتداءات المنطلقة من الأراضي العراقية تجاه المملكة ودول الجوار.

السعودية تحتفظ بحقها

وكانت وزارة الخارجية السعودية قد أدانت بأشد العبارات استهداف خط أنابيب شرق ـ غرب في منطقتي الرياض والمدينة المنورة بعدة مسيّرات قادمة من العراق، ما أسفر عن إصابات بشرية وأضرار.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن المملكة، وبناءً على طلب رئيس الوزراء العراقي، آثرت عدم الرد في هذه المرحلة، ودعم جهود الحكومة العراقية لاتخاذ الإجراءات الكفيلة بمنع الاعتداءات المنطلقة من الأراضي العراقية.

وأكدت المملكة احتفاظها بحقها في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات الكفيلة بحماية سيادتها وأمنها ومنشآتها ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها.

إيقاف خط الأنابيب احترازياً

وكان مصدر مسؤول في وزارة الطاقة قد أوضح أن خط أنابيب شرق ـ غرب تعرض صباح الخميس 10 سبتمبر 2026 لعدة استهدافات في منطقتي الرياض والمدينة المنورة، ما أدى إلى إيقاف الخط احترازياً ووقوع بعض الإصابات.

وباشرت فرق الطوارئ والفرق الفنية المختصة أعمالها فور وقوع الاستهدافات، واتخذت الإجراءات اللازمة لتأمين الخط والتحقق من سلامته، وفق إجراءات السلامة وخطط الطوارئ المعتمدة، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.