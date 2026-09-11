The Prime Minister of Iraq, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaydi, has directed an urgent investigation into the circumstances of the attacks targeting the Kingdom, to uncover the parties behind them, and to take legal action against anyone proven to be involved.

The Iraqi government has firmly rejected any aggression that affects the security and stability of Saudi Arabia or undermines the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries, emphasizing that it will not tolerate any activity that could jeopardize Iraq or its relationships with friendly nations.

Investigation to Uncover the Involved Parties

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the necessity of understanding the circumstances of the attacks and identifying the responsible party, and taking the necessary legal actions against those involved, affirming that Iraq will not allow any activity that threatens its security or harms its relationships with friendly countries.

Praise for the Saudi Position

The Iraqi government appreciated the Kingdom's position and its concern for Iraq's security and stability, as well as its response to the Iraqi government's request to provide the opportunity to take measures to prevent attacks originating from Iraqi territory towards the Kingdom and neighboring countries.

Saudi Arabia Retains Its Right

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the targeting of the East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions by several drones coming from Iraq, which resulted in human injuries and damages.

The ministry clarified that the Kingdom, based on the request of the Iraqi Prime Minister, preferred not to respond at this stage and to support the Iraqi government's efforts to take the necessary measures to prevent attacks originating from Iraqi territory.

The Kingdom affirmed its retention of the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, facilities, citizens, and residents.

Pipeline Stopped as a Precaution

A responsible source in the Ministry of Energy explained that the East-West pipeline was subjected to several attacks on the morning of Thursday, September 10, 2026, in the Riyadh and Medina regions, leading to the precautionary shutdown of the pipeline and some injuries.

Emergency teams and specialized technical teams began their work immediately after the attacks occurred, taking the necessary measures to secure the pipeline and verify its safety, in accordance with approved safety procedures and emergency plans, in coordination with the relevant authorities.