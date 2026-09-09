While the navy thwarted a Houthi attack in the Red Sea, the U.S. embassy in Yemen accused the Houthis today (Wednesday) of miscalculating in their attack on legitimate areas.



The U.S. embassy wrote on its account on "X": "The terrorist Houthis and their Iranian supporters miscalculated when they underestimated the determination of Yemen's legitimate government, the Yemeni armed forces, and the Yemeni people to end the Houthi aggression and its brutality.



It added: The UN Security Council, in its statement issued on August 7, acknowledged that the Houthi practices have ignited the current escalation with documented Iranian support, warning that the Houthis have brought nothing but suffering to Yemen and have turned the country into a base used by Iran to undermine Arab unity and security.



On another note, the National Resistance Navy thwarted a hostile operation today in Yemen's territorial waters in the Red Sea, coinciding with the continued armed forces' efforts to target militia elements across various fronts on the western coast.



The military media of the National Resistance announced the detection of boats belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia attempting to infiltrate and approach the liberated islands overlooking international shipping routes, explaining that the naval forces engaged with the militia's boats and forced them — as usual — to flee north towards the city of Hodeidah.



The Houthi attempts to reach the liberated Yemeni islands near Bab al-Mandab are the third such attempts thwarted by the National Resistance Navy in less than a month.