فيما أحبطت البحرية هجوماً حوثياً في البحر الأحمر، اتهمت السفارة الأمريكية في اليمن اليوم (الأربعاء) الحوثيين بالخطأ في حساباتهم بالهجوم على مناطق الشرعية.


وكتبت السفارة الأمريكية على حسابها في «إكس»: "أخطأ الحوثيون الإرهابيون وداعموهم الإيرانيون في حساباتهم عندما استهانوا بعزم الحكومة الشرعية لليمن، والقوات المسلحة اليمنية، والشعب اليمني على إنهاء العدوان الحوثي وحشيته.


وأضافت: أقر مجلس الأمن الدولي في بيانه الصادر في 7 أغسطس، أن ممارسات الحوثي أشعلت التصعيد الحالي بدعم إيراني موثق، منبهة أن الحوثيين لم يجلبوا لليمن سوى المعاناة، وحوّلوا البلاد إلى قاعدة تستخدمها إيران لتقويض وحدة العرب وأمنهم.


من جهة أخرى، أحبطت بحرية المقاومة الوطنية، اليوم، عملية عدائية في المياه الإقليمية اليمنية بالبحر الأحمر، تزامناً مع استمرار القوات المسلحة في التنكيل بعناصر المليشيا في مختلف محاور جبهات الساحل الغربي.


وأعلن الإعلام العسكري للمقاومة الوطنية عن رصد زوارق لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، تحاول التسلل والاقتراب من الجزر المحررة المطلة على حركة الملاحة الدولية، موضحاً أن القوات البحرية اشتبكت مع زوارق المليشيا الإرهابية وأجبرتها ـ كالعادة ـ على الفرار شمالاً نحو مدينة الحديدة.


وتعد المحاولات الحوثية بالوصول إلى الجزر اليمنية المحررة والقريبة من باب المندب الثالثة والتي يتم إحباطها من قِبل بحرية المقاومة الوطنية في أقل من شهر.