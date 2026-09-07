طرح الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية نبيل فهمي، اليوم (الإثنين)، ملامح أجندته للمرحلة القادمة، في أول اجتماع لمجلس الجامعة على المستوى الوزاري منذ توليه منصبه، داعياً إلى الانتقال بالعمل العربي المشترك من «القول إلى الفعل»، في ظل ما وصفه بتغليب «قانون القوة على قوة القانون».


وقال فهمي، خلال الجلسة الافتتاحية للدورة الـ166 لمجلس الجامعة إن العالم والشرق الأوسط يمران بمرحلة دقيقة تتسم بانتهاكات القانون الدولي، واستهداف المدنيين، واتساع النزاعات وسباقات التسلح، وتصاعد التطرف والكراهية، إلى جانب اللجوء إلى القوة والاستيلاء على أراضي الغير والتدخل في الشؤون الداخلية وتهديد حرية الملاحة.


وحذر من أن المنطقة تشهد إعادة تشكيل تفرض «تحديات ومخاطر وجودية»، مؤكداً أن القرار السيادي العربي لا يتحقق بالانعزال أو الاعتماد المفرط على الآخرين، وأن التكامل العربي يعزز القدرات الوطنية ولا ينتقص منها.


«التصدي والتطوير والتنمية»


وحدد فهمي ثلاثة محاور لأجندة عربية جديدة هي «التصدي والتطوير والتنمية»، تشمل تعزيز الأمن القومي العربي بمفهومه الشامل، والتطوير الإنساني والمؤسسي، ودفع التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز التعاون بين الدول العربية.


وأعلن اعتزامه التواصل مع القادة ووزراء الخارجية العرب لبلورة هذه الأجندة، مؤكداً أن العمل العربي المشترك يجب أن يتسم بالمبادرة والفاعلية وأن «يغلب الفعل على القول».


وكشف توجهه إلى تطوير الجامعة بما يمكنها من استشراف المخاطر قبل وقوعها وإدارة الأزمات عند حدوثها، معلناً العمل على بلورة «مركز للتميز» ليكون منصة عربية للخبرة والتحليل الإستراتيجي، مع إعطاء الأولوية للدبلوماسية الوقائية والإنذار المبكر وإدارة الأزمات ودعم جهود التسوية.


كما أعلن نيته الاستفادة من شخصيات عربية بارزة عبر مجلس استشاري، وتعيين مبعوثين خاصين لبعض الملفات ذات الأولوية.


فلسطين في صدارة الأولويات


وأكد الأمين العام أن فلسطين «قضيتنا الإقليمية الأولى»، مشيراً إلى مقتل نحو 300 طفل فلسطيني في غزة خلال نحو 300 يوم منذ وقف إطلاق النار، بمعدل «طفل كل يوم تقريباً»، متهماً إسرائيل بالمماطلة في تنفيذ استحقاقات اتفاق قمة شرم الشيخ للسلام، بما يقوض الانتقال إلى سلام حقيقي.


وحذر من استمرار العنف الإسرائيلي والاستيطان ومصادرة الأراضي وهدم المنازل والاقتحامات المتكررة للمسجد الأقصى في الضفة الغربية والقدس، معتبراً أن هذه الممارسات تدفع الصراع إلى «مساحات أشد خطورة».


وأعلن أن الجامعة ستدشن آلية تنسيقية موحدة لرصد وتوثيق الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، تربط بين المراصد العربية وإدارات الأمانة العامة، بهدف توحيد منهجيات التوثيق وإنتاج مخرجات دورية للتحرك السياسي والإعلامي والقانوني.


رسالة حازمة إلى إيران


وفيما يتعلق بإيران، أكد فهمي أن استهداف أراضٍ ومنشآت في دول عربية «لا تقبله جامعة الدول العربية ولا تجد له مسوغاً»، مشدداً على أن الدول العربية «ليست طرفاً في هذه الحرب، ولم تختر أن تكون ساحة لها».


وقال إن الجامعة منفتحة على علاقات جوار متوازنة مع إيران تقوم على احترام السيادة وسلامة الأراضي وعدم التدخل، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن «أمن دول الخليج العربية جزء من الأمن القومي العربي».


وحذر من تداعيات تعطيل مضيقي هرمز وباب المندب على الأمن والاقتصادات العربية والاقتصاد العالمي، قائلاً: «لن نقبل أن تتحول ممراتنا البحرية إلى ورقة في حسابات الآخرين».


السودان وسورية ولبنان والصومال وليبيا واليمن


وفي الأزمات العربية، أكد فهمي دعم الجامعة للسودان في مواجهة الحرب وتداعياتها الإنسانية، وللبنان في صون وحدته وسيادته، ولسورية في استعادة كامل أراضيها ودعم تعافيها، كما شدد على التمسك بوحدة الصومال ورفض أي ترتيبات تمس سيادته.


وأكد دعم ليبيا واليمن، مشدداً على أن الموقف العربي يقوم على وقف الاقتتال وإيجاد حلول سياسية وتوسيع المساعدات الإنسانية وصون وحدة الدول.


الاقتصاد والذكاء الاصطناعي


اقتصادياً، اعتبر فهمي أن التكامل العربي والتنمية المستدامة جزء من القدرة على حماية الأمن وصياغة المستقبل، مشيراً إلى أولوية التجارة والاستثمار، والأمن الغذائي والمائي، والتحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتوطين التكنولوجيا، وإعادة الإعمار، والمشاريع العربية المشتركة، والتعليم والصحة.


وشدد على ضرورة تحويل قرارات الجامعة إلى نتائج ملموسة، قائلاً إن «الاجتماعات والقرارات تكتسب قيمتها عندما تتحول إلى نتائج ملموسة يشعر بها المواطن العربي».


إعادة هيكلة الأمانة العامة


وعلى صعيد تطوير الجامعة، أعلن فهمي العمل على معالجة تداخل الاختصاصات وترشيد استخدام الموارد، مع اتجاه إلى إعادة هيكلة بعض المجالات واستحداث عدد محدود من المناصب والاستعانة بكفاءات إضافية بعد التشاور مع الدول الأعضاء.


واختتم فهمي بالتأكيد على أن التحديات العربية كبيرة، لكن «مقوماتنا أكبر»، مشيراً إلى الشباب والموارد والموقع الإستراتيجي والخبرات السياسية والدبلوماسية، ومتعهداً بالعمل على جعل الجامعة «حاضرة دوماً وفاعلة» في خدمة العمل العربي المشترك ومواجهة التحديات ودفع التطوير وتحقيق التنمية.