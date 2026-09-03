The Tripoli oil depot in Libya was targeted by a drone on Thursday. According to the Libyan Brega Petroleum Marketing Company, the drone fell next to one of the fuel tanks.



The company clarified that operations at the depot "were not affected by the targeting and are proceeding normally," indicating that the drone entered the airspace of the depot before falling next to one of the fuel tanks, with no injuries reported and no impact on operational activities or fuel distribution and supply.



The company called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the incident and to identify those responsible, emphasizing that the protection of oil facilities and ensuring the continuity of supplies represents a "top priority."



The National Oil Corporation of Libya condemned the attempt to target the fuel tanks at the depot, stressing that attempts to target oil facilities with such sabotage operations are a serious indicator that requires the concerted efforts of all security and military entities to assume their responsibilities and protect these vital and sensitive sites.



It pointed out that targeting oil facilities in any part of Libya in any form represents a direct threat to the supply and essential services system, due to their pivotal role in providing fuel for power stations and energy production, health facilities, and industrial and service sectors, as well as meeting the daily fuel needs of citizens. It called for keeping oil facilities and their workers away from any hostile actions and respecting their safety and sanctity, in a way that ensures the continuity of fuel supplies and maintains energy security and the safety of citizens.



The corporation announced the raising of alert status for emergency teams at all sites, explaining that specialized teams have begun the process of withdrawing fuel from the tanks to reduce the fuel levels within them, as part of precautionary measures.