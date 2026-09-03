تعرض مستودع طرابلس النفطي في ليبيا (الخميس) للاستهداف بطائرة مسيّرة. وبحسب شركة البريقة الليبية لتسويق النفط، فإن المسيّرة سقطت بجوار أحد خزانات الوقود.


وأوضحت الشركة أن العمليات بالمستودع «لم تتأثر بالاستهداف وتسير بصورة طبيعية»، مبينة أن المسيّرة دخلت أجواء المستودع قبل أن تسقط بجوار أحد خزانات الوقود، دون تسجيل إصابات، أو تأثير على العمليات التشغيلية أو عمليات توزيع وإمداد الوقود.


وطالبت الشركة بفتح تحقيق شامل في ملابسات الحادثة وتحديد المسؤولين عنها، مؤكدة أن حماية المنشآت النفطية وضمان استمرار الإمدادات تمثل «أولوية قصوى».


ودانت المؤسسة الوطنية الليبية للنفط محاولة استهداف خزانات الوقود بالمستودع، مشددة على أن محاولة استهداف المنشآت النفطية بهذه العمليات التخريبية يُعد مؤشراً خطيراً يستدعي تكاتف جهود جميع الجهات الأمنية والعسكرية، لتحمل مسؤولياتها، وحماية هذه المواقع الحيوية الحساسة.


وأشارت إلى أن استهداف المنشآت النفطية في أي مكان في ليبيا بأي شكل من الأشكال، يمثل تهديداً مباشراً لمنظومة الإمداد والخدمات الأساسية، لما تضطلع به من دور محوري في توفير الوقود لمحطات الكهرباء وإنتاج الطاقة، والمرافق الصحية، والقطاعات الصناعية والخدمية، فضلاً عن سداد حاجة المواطنين اليومية من الوقود، مطالبة بتجنيب المنشآت النفطية والعاملين بها أي أعمال عدائية، واحترام سلامتها وحرمتها، بما يضمن استمرارية إمدادات الوقود ويحافظ على أمن الطاقة وسلامة المواطنين.


وأعلنت المؤسسة رفع حالة التأهب لفرق الطوارئ في جميع المواقع، موضحة أن الفرق المختصة بدأت في عملية سحب الوقود من الخزانات لتقليل منسوب الوقود فيها، ضمن الإجراءات الاحترازية.