استقبل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بمقر الوزارة اليوم (الخميس)، سفير الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية لدى المملكة المختار ولد داهي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، و وكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد الفارس، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.