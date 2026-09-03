The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the ministry today (Thursday) the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Kingdom, Mokhtar Ould Dahi.

During the reception, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed.

Those present at the reception included the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Issa.