استعرضت المملكة العربية السعودية سير العمل في تنفيذ إستراتيجية الأمن الغذائي لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، والمبادرات ومؤشرات الأداء المعتمدة، في إطار تعزيز التكامل والتنسيق بين دول المجلس، بما يحقق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة، ويرسخ منظومة أمن غذائي مرنة تضمن استمرارية سلاسل إمداد السلع الزراعية والغذائية.

جاء ذلك خلال الاجتماع الـ38 للجنة الوزارية للتعاون الزراعي والأمن الغذائي بدول مجلس التعاون، الذي عُقد اليوم في مملكة البحرين، ورأس وفد المملكة رئيس الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز الفارس.

وثمّن الاجتماع الجهود المبذولة من قبل المملكة العربية السعودية في إعداد وتطوير إستراتيجية الأمن الغذائي لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، وإعداد التصور الشامل لبنك الأصول الوراثية النباتية، وما تبذله من جهود في مجال الإنذار المبكر لرصد وتحليل المؤشرات المرتبطة بسلاسل الإمداد، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاهزية منظومة الأمن الغذائي في مواجهة المتغيرات.

وناقش الاجتماع عدداً من الموضوعات المشتركة بين دول المجلس في مجالات الزراعة والثروة الحيوانية والسمكية والأمن الغذائي، واتخذت اللجنة القرارات المناسبة بشأنها، كما عُرض تقرير مشروع الخدمات الاستشارية لدراسة وتقييم التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي في إدارة المزرعة وزيادة الإنتاجية في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، بالتعاون مع المركز الدولي للبحوث الزراعية في المناطق الجافة «إيكاردا»، والتعاون مع المجموعة الدولية للبحوث الزراعية «سيجار»، بجانب متابعة قرارات الاجتماع الـ34، ومتابعة تنفيذ قرارات الاجتماع الـ37 للجنة التعاون الزراعي والأمن الغذائي.

واعتُمد خلال الاجتماع عدد من الأنظمة والقوانين واللوائح التنفيذية الموحدة، شملت: الموافقة على الإستراتيجية الخليجية للأمن الغذائي والعمل بها بصفة توجيهية، والاتفاق على إنشاء غرفة عمليات مشتركة لمتابعة تنفيذ الإستراتيجية، والتوجه للاستفادة من بعض بنوك الأصول الوراثية ذات الممكنات المناسبة؛ لتكون بنوكاً مرجعية خليجية لدول المجلس خلال هذه المرحلة، واعتماد التشريع لقوائم المبيدات المحظورة والمقيدة المرفقة بلائحة قانون المبيدات، ومشروع قانون (نظام) المبيدات (المعدل)، ومشروع اللائحة التنفيذية لقانون (نظام) الأسمدة ومحسنات التربة الزراعية (المعدلة)، والنظام (القانون) الموحد بشأن المدخلات والمنتجات العضوية لدول مجلس التعاون، ومشروع اللائحة التنفيذية لقانون الحجر البيطري (المعدلة)، واعتماد الجدول الزمني للشراء الموحد للأدوية واللقاحات البيطرية والتسجيل المركزي للمستحضرات البيطرية، وتمديد دراسة القائمة الموحدة للحد الأدنى من الأطوال المسموح بصيدها لبعض أنواع الأسماك المتداولة (القائمة المعدلة).

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة في أعمال الاجتماع الـ38 للجنة الوزارية للتعاون الزراعي والأمن الغذائي بدول مجلس التعاون، في إطار تعزيز منظومة الأمن الغذائي الخليجي، ورفع مستوى التكامل والتنسيق بين الدول الأعضاء، بما يسهم في تعزيز القدرة على مواجهة التحديات والمتغيرات الإقليمية والدولية التي تؤثر في سلاسل الإمداد الغذائي.

وفي ختام الاجتماع، رحبت المملكة العربية السعودية باستضافة ورئاسة أعمال الاجتماع الـ39 للجنة الوزارية للتعاون الزراعي والأمن الغذائي بدول مجلس التعاون، مؤكدةً تطلعها إلى مواصلة تعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك، وتبادل الخبرات والممارسات في المجالات الزراعية والغذائية، بما يدعم التكامل بين دول المجلس ويعزز منظومة الأمن الغذائي، كما أعربت عن شكرها وتقديرها لمملكة البحرين على استضافتها أعمال الاجتماع، وحسن التنظيم والضيافة، والجهود المبذولة لإنجاح أعماله وتحقيق أهدافه.