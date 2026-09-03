The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid on the occasion of her election as President of the Republic of Estonia.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to her Excellency, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Estonia, further progress and prosperity.



Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a congratulatory message to Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid on the occasion of her election as President of the Republic of Estonia.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to her Excellency, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Estonia, further progress and advancement.