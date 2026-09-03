بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، إلى السيدة أوله ماديسي بمناسبة انتخابها رئيسة لجمهورية إستونيا.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامتها، ولشعب جمهورية إستونيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، إلى السيدة أوله ماديسي بمناسبة انتخابها رئيسة لجمهورية إستونيا.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامتها، ولشعب جمهورية إستونيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.