بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، إلى السيدة أوله ماديسي بمناسبة انتخابها رئيسة لجمهورية إستونيا.
وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامتها، ولشعب جمهورية إستونيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، إلى السيدة أوله ماديسي بمناسبة انتخابها رئيسة لجمهورية إستونيا.
وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامتها، ولشعب جمهورية إستونيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid on the occasion of her election as President of the Republic of Estonia.
The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to her Excellency, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Estonia, further progress and prosperity.
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a congratulatory message to Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid on the occasion of her election as President of the Republic of Estonia.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to her Excellency, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Estonia, further progress and advancement.