بعد أن حملت برلين روسيا مسؤولية الواقعة، استدعت بريطانيا اليوم (الخميس) القائم بأعمال السفير الروسي للتنديد بمحاولة الهجوم بطائرة مسيرة على مطار لايبزيج هاله في ألمانيا، الشهر الماضي.


وقال المتحدث باسم الحكومة البريطانية: «تقف بريطانيا في تضامن تام مع ألمانيا في أعقاب الهجوم الفظيع والمتهور الذي شنته روسيا على مطار لايبزيج»، مضيفاً أن المحاولات الروسية لتقويض عزيمة حلفاء أوكرانيا «عقيمة».


وأشار إلى أن هذه هي أحدث حلقة في سلسلة واضحة من المحاولات التي تبذلها الدولة الروسية لتقويض الأمن الجماعي، ولهذا السبب تم استدعاء القائم بالأعمال الروسي للتنديد بالهجوم بأشد العبارات«.


ورفضت روسيا هذه الاتهامات، ووصفتها بـ»الملفقة بالكامل«، وبحسب بيان للسفارة الروسية في لندن فإن الاستدعاء البريطاني يأتي في إطار استفزاز منسق.


وقالت السفارة»قوبلت هذه الاتهامات غير المثبتة والعبثية، والمصاغة بأسلوب بريطاني مألوف على نحو لافت، بالرفض القاطع«، محذرة من أن أي خطوات تصعيدية من بريطانيا أو دول أوروبية أخرى ستقابل برد مناسب ومدروس.


وعثر عمال المطار الشهر الماضي، على طائرة مسيرة محملة بالمتفجرات وجهاز تفجير في المطار، الذي يُعد مركزاً هاماً للشحن المدني واللوجستيات لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، في شرق ألمانيا، كما أنه قاعدة لعدد من طائرات الشحن الأوكرانية العملاقة من طراز Antonov An-124، وقالت الحكومة الألمانية، (الثلاثاء)، إنها خلصت إلى أن روسيا مسؤولة عن محاولة الهجوم الذي استهدف مطار لايبزيج هاله.


وأمرت الحكومة الألمانية باتخاذ سلسلة من الإجراءات للرد، بما في ذلك إغلاق قنصلية ومركز ثقافي روسي في برلين.


وأوضح وزير الداخلية ألكسندر دوبريانت أن نتائج التحقيقات التي باشرتها أجهزة الاستخبارات تشير إلى أن الأفراد المتورطين في الهجوم كانوا يعملون لصالح أجهزة حكومية روسية، مضيفاً:»بالنظر إلى مجمل تحقيقات الشرطة، وأنماط الجرائم، ونتائج الاستخبارات، يتضح أن روسيا مسؤولة عن محاولة الهجوم على مطار لايبزيج".