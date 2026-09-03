After Berlin held Russia responsible for the incident, Britain today (Thursday) summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires to condemn the attempted drone attack on Leipzig Halle Airport in Germany last month.



The British government spokesperson said: "Britain stands in full solidarity with Germany following the horrific and reckless attack launched by Russia on Leipzig Airport," adding that Russia's attempts to undermine the resolve of Ukraine's allies are "futile."



He noted that this is the latest episode in a clear series of attempts by the Russian state to undermine collective security, which is why the Russian chargé d'affaires was summoned to condemn the attack in the strongest terms.



Russia rejected these accusations, describing them as "completely fabricated." According to a statement from the Russian embassy in London, the British summons comes as part of a coordinated provocation.



The embassy stated, "These unsubstantiated and absurd accusations, articulated in a strikingly familiar British style, were met with outright rejection," warning that any escalatory steps from Britain or other European countries would be met with an appropriate and measured response.



Last month, airport workers discovered a drone loaded with explosives and a detonator at the airport, which is an important center for civilian cargo and logistics for NATO in eastern Germany, and also serves as a base for several giant Ukrainian cargo planes of the Antonov An-124 type. The German government stated on Tuesday that it has concluded that Russia is responsible for the attempted attack on Leipzig Halle Airport.



The German government ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a Russian consulate and cultural center in Berlin.



Interior Minister Alexander Dobriant explained that the results of investigations conducted by intelligence agencies indicate that the individuals involved in the attack were working on behalf of Russian government agencies, adding: "Considering the overall police investigations, crime patterns, and intelligence results, it is clear that Russia is responsible for the attempted attack on Leipzig Airport."