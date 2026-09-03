قدّم نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، واجب العزاء والمواساة لشيخ قبيلة الحربيين حيان بن جابر الحربي بمحافظة العارضة في وفاة شقيقه، وذلك في محافظة العارضة.
وسأل الله تعالى أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان.
The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasir bin Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Sheikh of the Harbi tribe, Hayyan bin Jabir Al-Harbi, in the Al-Aridah Governorate, on the death of his brother, in the Al-Aridah Governorate.
He asked Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.