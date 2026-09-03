قدّم نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، واجب العزاء والمواساة لشيخ قبيلة الحربيين حيان بن جابر الحربي بمحافظة العارضة في وفاة شقيقه، وذلك في محافظة العارضة.


وسأل الله تعالى أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان.