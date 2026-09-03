The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasir bin Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Sheikh of the Harbi tribe, Hayyan bin Jabir Al-Harbi, in the Al-Aridah Governorate, on the death of his brother, in the Al-Aridah Governorate.



He asked Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.