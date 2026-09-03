Majdi bin Masoud Al-Abdullah celebrated the marriage of his son, engineer Marwan, a lecturer at the College of Architecture and Planning at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, to the daughter of Yusuf Hamad Al-Najdi, in one of the wedding halls in Dammam. The event was attended by a number of relatives and friends who shared in the joy of the newlyweds and offered them congratulations and best wishes.



The groom and his father expressed their happiness on this occasion and extended their thanks and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy, whether by attending or sending congratulations, asking God to continue to bless everyone with joy and happiness.