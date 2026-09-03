احتفل مجدي بن مسعود العبدالله بزواج ابنه المهندس مروان، المحاضر في كلية العمارة والتخطيط بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، من ابنة يوسف حمد النجدي، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بالدمام، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العروسين فرحتهما، وقدموا لهما التهاني والتبريكات.
وعبّر العريس ووالده عن سعادتهما بهذه المناسبة، وقدّما شكرهما وتقديرهما لكل من شاركهما فرحتهما بالحضور أو التهنئة، سائلين الله أن يديم الأفراح والمسرات على الجميع.
Majdi bin Masoud Al-Abdullah celebrated the marriage of his son, engineer Marwan, a lecturer at the College of Architecture and Planning at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, to the daughter of Yusuf Hamad Al-Najdi, in one of the wedding halls in Dammam. The event was attended by a number of relatives and friends who shared in the joy of the newlyweds and offered them congratulations and best wishes.
The groom and his father expressed their happiness on this occasion and extended their thanks and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy, whether by attending or sending congratulations, asking God to continue to bless everyone with joy and happiness.