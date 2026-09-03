احتفل مجدي بن مسعود العبدالله بزواج ابنه المهندس مروان، المحاضر في كلية العمارة والتخطيط بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، من ابنة يوسف حمد النجدي، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بالدمام، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العروسين فرحتهما، وقدموا لهما التهاني والتبريكات.


وعبّر العريس ووالده عن سعادتهما بهذه المناسبة، وقدّما شكرهما وتقديرهما لكل من شاركهما فرحتهما بالحضور أو التهنئة، سائلين الله أن يديم الأفراح والمسرات على الجميع.