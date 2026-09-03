In a Gulf presence that combines art with social awareness, Saudi visual artist Al-Hanouf Mohammed Omar Qadeemi was honored in Riyadh in recognition of her participation as a member of the evaluation committee for the painting category of the Gulf Smart Investor Award.

The honor came during the closing ceremony of the Gulf Smart Investor Award held in Riyadh, attended by the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and a number of officials, specialists, and participants from the member states.

Qadeemi participated in a specialized committee evaluating the submitted works in the painting category, assessing them according to artistic and creative standards. The award received submissions from Gulf Cooperation Council countries that employed arts and creative expression to address topics related to social awareness.

The recognition of Al-Hanouf Qadeemi extends her experience in visual arts and her participation in several exhibitions and artistic events both inside and outside the Kingdom, as her involvement in the evaluation committee provided a different space in her career, transitioning from presenting her artistic experience to interpreting and evaluating the experiences of others.

The presence of Saudi artists in evaluation committees and Gulf forums represents an extension of the movement witnessed in visual arts in the Kingdom, and what the Saudi artist has achieved in terms of presence has allowed them to contribute their expertise and artistic vision in experiences that transcend the local framework to a broader Gulf space.