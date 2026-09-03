في حضور خليجي يجمع الفن بالوعي المجتمعي، تم تكريم الفنانة التشكيلية السعودية الهنوف محمد عمر قديمي في الرياض تقديراً لمشاركتها عضواً في لجنة تقييم فئة الرسم بجائزة المستثمر الذكي الخليجي.

وجاء التكريم خلال الحفل الختامي لجائزة المستثمر الذكي الخليجي الذي أقيم في الرياض بحضور الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وعدد من المسؤولين والمختصين والمشاركين من دول المجلس.

وشاركت قديمي ضمن لجنة متخصصة في تقييم الأعمال المقدمة في فئة الرسم وقراءتها وفق معايير فنية وإبداعية، حيث استقبلت الجائزة مشاركات من دول مجلس التعاون وظفت الفنون ووسائل التعبير الإبداعي في تناول موضوعات مرتبطة بالوعي المجتمعي.

ويأتي تكريم الهنوف قديمي امتداداً لتجربتها في الفن التشكيلي ومشاركاتها في عدد من المعارض والفعاليات الفنية داخل المملكة وخارجها، حيث شكلت مشاركتها في لجنة التقييم مساحة مختلفة في مسيرتها انتقلت فيها من تقديم التجربة الفنية إلى قراءة تجارب الآخرين وتقييمها.

ويمثل حضور الفنانين السعوديين في لجان التقييم والمحافل الخليجية امتداداً للحراك الذي تشهده الفنون البصرية في المملكة، وما حققه الفنان السعودي من حضور أتاح له المشاركة بخبرته ورؤيته الفنية في تجارب تتجاوز الإطار المحلي إلى فضاء خليجي أوسع.