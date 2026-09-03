Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi confirmed today (Thursday) that Jordan will do whatever is necessary to protect its security, citizens, and sovereignty. Safadi stated: Iran attacked Jordan and countries in the region two hours after the war began, which means that its attack is not a reaction.



Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command spokesman Timothy Hawkins threatened that the military would continue to strike Iran as long as its threats persisted, clarifying that Iran's military capabilities have significantly declined.



Hawkins confirmed to Al-Sharq Bloomberg that the response to Iran would be strong and effective, indicating that Iran's military capabilities have weakened considerably under the impact of U.S. strikes.



The military spokesman revealed that U.S. forces destroyed Revolutionary Guard boats in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing: "The Strait of Hormuz is open, and we are assisting ships that pass through it, and we will not allow Iran to threaten the strait."



On another note, a U.S. official stated that none of the American bases in the region were hit in the Iranian attacks last night, including the American bases in Kuwait.



The recent U.S. military attack on Iran represents a qualitative shift in Washington's policy, which combines military action and diplomatic efforts in an attempt to strengthen its negotiating position.



U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the execution of more than 100 strikes targeting air defense sites, radar systems, maritime facilities, mine-laying capabilities, and communication sites.



The recent American attacks affected four Iranian provinces: Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Khuzestan, and Kerman, with the coastal province of Hormozgan being the most targeted, as islands and areas near the Strait of Hormuz, such as Qeshm, Sirik, and Lavan, were subjected to intense strikes, in addition to the provincial center Bandar Abbas, while the ports of Konarak and Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province faced similar strikes.