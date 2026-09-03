أكد وزير الخارجية الأردني أيمن الصفدي اليوم (الخميس) أن الأردن سيفعل كل ما هو ضروري لحماية أمنه ومواطنيه وسيادته. وقال الصفدي: إيران هاجمت الأردن ودولاً بالمنطقة بعد ساعتين من بدء الحرب، ما يعني أن هجومها ليس رد فعل.


في غضون ذلك، هدد المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تيموثي هوكينز، بمواصلة الجيش ضرب إيران طالما استمرت تهديداتها، موضحاً أن القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية تراجعت بشدة.


ونقلت قناة «الشرق بلومبرغ» عن هوكينز تأكيده أن الرد على إيران سيكون قوياً وفعالاً، مبيناً أن قدرات إيران العسكرية ضعفت بشكل كبير تحت تأثير الضربات الأمريكية.


وأفصح المتحدث العسكري عن تدمير القوات الأمريكية لزوارق الحرس الثوري في مضيق هرمز، مشدداً بالقول: «مضيق هرمز مفتوح ونقوم بمساعدة السفن التي تعبر من خلاله، ولن نسمح لإيران بتهديد المضيق».


من جهة أخرى، قال مسؤول أمريكي، إن أياً من القواعد الأمريكية في المنطقة لم تتعرض لإصابات في الهجمات الإيرانية الليلة الماضية، بما في ذلك القواعد الأمريكية في الكويت.


ويمثل الهجوم العسكري الأمريكي الأخير على إيران تحولاً نوعياً في سياسة واشنطن، التي تجمع بين العمل العسكري والفعل الدبلوماسي، في محاولة لتعزيز أوراق التفاوض.


وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) تنفيذ أكثر من 100 ضربة، استهدفت مواقع للدفاع الجوي وأنظمة رادار ومنشآت بحرية وقدرات لزرع الألغام ومواقع الاتصالات.


وطالت الهجمات الأمريكية الأخيرة 4 محافظات إيرانية هي هرمزغان وسيستان وبلوشستان وخوزستان وكرمان، وكانت محافظة هرمزغان الساحلية الأكثر استهدافاً، حيث تعرضت جزر ومناطق بالقرب من مضيق هرمز مثل قشم وسيريك ولوان لضربات مكثفة، إضافة إلى مركز المحافظة بندر عباس، في حين تعرض ميناءا كونارك وتشابهار في محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان لضربات مماثلة.