أعلن مركز الاتصال الوطني في البحرين اعتراض وتدمير طائرات مسيّرة إيرانية استهدفت أراضيها.
وأكد المركز في بيان نقلته وكالة أنباء البحرين «بنا»، استمرار منظومات الدفاع الجوي في حالة جاهزية عالية لحماية أمن وسلامة البحرين.
وكانت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية قد أصدرت في وقت سابق تنبيهاً بشأن وجود خطر، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى التزام الهدوء والتوجه إلى أقرب مكان آمن، ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية، حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.
The National Contact Center in Bahrain announced the interception and destruction of Iranian drones that targeted its territory.
The center confirmed in a statement reported by the Bahrain News Agency "BNA" that air defense systems remain in a high state of readiness to protect the security and safety of Bahrain.
The Bahraini Ministry of Interior had previously issued a warning regarding the existence of a threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow the news through official channels to ensure public safety.