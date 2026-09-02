أعلن مركز الاتصال الوطني في البحرين اعتراض وتدمير طائرات مسيّرة إيرانية استهدفت أراضيها.

وأكد المركز في بيان نقلته وكالة أنباء البحرين «بنا»، استمرار منظومات الدفاع الجوي في حالة جاهزية عالية لحماية أمن وسلامة البحرين.

وكانت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية قد أصدرت في وقت سابق تنبيهاً بشأن وجود خطر، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى التزام الهدوء والتوجه إلى أقرب مكان آمن، ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية، حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.