The National Contact Center in Bahrain announced the interception and destruction of Iranian drones that targeted its territory.

The center confirmed in a statement reported by the Bahrain News Agency "BNA" that air defense systems remain in a high state of readiness to protect the security and safety of Bahrain.

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior had previously issued a warning regarding the existence of a threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow the news through official channels to ensure public safety.