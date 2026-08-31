The spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Haider Al-Aboudi, revealed that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi rejected a proposal to keep some international coalition forces after September 30, which is the set date for their withdrawal.



Al-Aboudi announced during a press conference today (Monday) that the Prime Minister rejected a proposal to keep some international coalition forces beyond September 30, noting that the government is closely monitoring regional developments, and Iraq will not be part of the conflict.



The spokesperson emphasized that the government is proceeding with completing the procedures and commitments related to weapon control, organizing its contexts, and unifying decision-making. He pointed out that the state is exercising its legal authority to manage community affairs.



Al-Aboudi stated that the timeline for dialogues with factions is progressing regularly, and state decisions are based on national interests, affirming that the dialogues are positive and the file will be concluded before September 30, representing a transitional phase based on cooperation and common interests.



He mentioned that the Prime Minister will undertake a European tour to visit Paris and Berlin during the first half of September, in response to an official invitation, and the security file will be present during the visit.



Regarding the fight against corruption, the spokesperson stressed that "the government continues its campaign against corruption and pursuing the accused to dry up its sources," indicating that judicial orders represent an independent decision and are one of the pillars of the state, with clear results in the anti-corruption campaign.



He noted that "the government announces that what remains of anti-corruption indicators has not been achieved for many years," pointing out that "the value of recovered funds indicates financial data that we have not heard of in previous years."