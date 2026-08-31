كشف المتحدث باسم الحكومة العراقية حيدر العبودي أن رئيس الوزراء علي الزيدي رفض مقترحاً ببقاء بعض قوات التحالف الدولي بعد 30 سبتمبر، وهو اليوم المحدد لانتهاء وجودها.


وأعلن العبودي خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن رئيس الوزراء رفض مقترحاً ببقاء بعض قوات التحالف الدولي إلى ما بعد 30 سبتمبر، لافتاً إلى أن الحكومة تترقب باهتمام التطورات الإقليمية، والعراق لن يكون جزءاً من الصراع.


وشدد المتحدث على أن الحكومة ماضية في استكمال الإجراءات والالتزامات المتعلقة بحصر السلاح وتنظيم سياقاته وتوحيد القرار. وأشار إلى أن الدولة تمارس سلطتها القانونية لإدارة شؤون المجتمع.


وأفاد العبودي بأن السقف الزمني للحوارات مع الفصائل يسير بشكل منتظم، وقرارات الدولة تبنى على أساس المصالح الوطنية، مؤكداً أن الحوارات إيجابية، وسينتهي الملف قبل 30 سبتمبر، وهذا يمثل محطة انتقال قوامها التعاون والمصالح المشتركة.


وقال إن رئيس الوزراء سيجري جولة أوروبية لزيارة باريس وبرلين خلال النصف الأول من سبتمبر القادم، تلبية لدعوة رسمية، وإن الملف الأمني سيكون حاضراً خلال الزيارة.


وحول مكافحة الفساد، شدد المتحدث على أن «الحكومة مستمرة بصولة ضد الفساد وملاحقة المتهمين لتجفيف منابعه»، مشيراً إلى أن الأوامر القضائية تمثل قراراً مستقلاً، وهي واحدة من أركان الدولة، ونتائجها واضحة في صولة مكافحة الفساد.


وذكر أن «الحكومة تعلن أن ما تبقى من مؤشرات مكافحة الفساد لم يتحقق منذ سنوات كثيرة»، لافتاً إلى أن «قيمة الأموال المستردة تؤشر على معطيات مالية لم نسمع بها خلال السنوات السابقة».