أرسلت الجزائر أربع مقاتلات حربية من طراز «سوخوي سو-30» إلى العاصمة النيجرية نيامي، في خطوة قالت وزارة الدفاع الجزائرية إنها تأتي لمساندة الجيش النيجري، عقب الاضطرابات الأمنية التي شهدتها البلاد أخيراً.

مقاتلات جزائرية في نيامي

وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الجزائرية وصول المقاتلات صباح اليوم (30 أغسطس)، برفقة طائرة مخصصة للتزود بالوقود جواً، موضحة أن انتشارها جاء استجابة لطلب السلطات النيجرية، وبتوجيه من الرئيس الجزائري عبدالمجيد تبون.

وتتألف القوة الجوية الجزائرية من دوريتين، تضم كل منهما مقاتلتين، بما يعكس انتقال الدعم الجزائري للجيش النيجري إلى مستوى أكثر تقدماً، مقارنة بالمساعدات العسكرية التي قدمتها الجزائر خلال الأسابيع الماضية.

دعم عسكري متواصل

وسبق للجزائر أن أعلنت خلال الشهر الجاري إرسال أربع مروحيات عسكرية إلى النيجر، بينها مروحيتان من طراز «مي-24 في» ومروحيتان من طراز «مي-171»، إضافة إلى ذخائر وقطع غيار ومعدات للصيانة والدعم اللوجستي.

اضطرابات أمنية في نيامي

ويأتي نشر المقاتلات الجزائرية في توقيت حساس، بعد اندلاع تمرد عسكري في العاصمة نيامي استهدف مواقع أمنية وعسكرية رئيسية، بينها قاعدة في مطار ديوري هاماني الدولي ومناطق قريبة من القصر الرئاسي.

وتمكنت القوات الموالية للسلطات من استعادة السيطرة على القاعدة، بعد مواجهات استمرت عدة ساعات، فيما كشفت الاضطرابات عن توترات داخل المؤسسة العسكرية النيجرية.

وتواجه النيجر في الوقت ذاته ضغوطاً أمنية متصاعدة، على خلفية هجمات الجماعات المسلحة المرتبطة بتنظيمَي «القاعدة» و«داعش»، فيما تلقت السلطات في نيامي دعماً من «فيلق أفريقيا» الروسي خلال التعامل مع محاولة التمرد.

حسابات أمنية جزائرية

وتكتسب الخطوة الجزائرية أهمية خاصة في ظل الحدود المشتركة بين البلدين والموقع الجغرافي للنيجر، إذ تنظر الجزائر إلى استقرار منطقة الساحل باعتباره جزءاً من أمنها الوطني، خصوصاً مع تصاعد النشاط المسلح وتداخل الأزمات السياسية والعسكرية في دول المنطقة.

وخلال الفترة الأخيرة، كثفت الجزائر حضورها الأمني والسياسي في محيطها الجنوبي، مع تركيزها على دعم جيوش دول الساحل وتعزيز التعاون معها، بدلاً من الانخراط المباشر طويل الأمد في العمليات القتالية.

قدرات «سو-30»

وتتمتع مقاتلات «سو-30» بقدرات متعددة المهام ومدى عملياتي كبير، فيما يمنح وجود طائرة للتزود بالوقود جواً قدرة إضافية على تنفيذ مهام بعيدة المدى والبقاء في الأجواء لفترات أطول، ما يعزز القدرات العملياتية للقوة الجوية الجزائرية المنتشرة في النيجر.