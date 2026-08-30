أرسلت الجزائر أربع مقاتلات حربية من طراز «سوخوي سو-30» إلى العاصمة النيجرية نيامي، في خطوة قالت وزارة الدفاع الجزائرية إنها تأتي لمساندة الجيش النيجري، عقب الاضطرابات الأمنية التي شهدتها البلاد أخيراً.
مقاتلات جزائرية في نيامي
وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الجزائرية وصول المقاتلات صباح اليوم (30 أغسطس)، برفقة طائرة مخصصة للتزود بالوقود جواً، موضحة أن انتشارها جاء استجابة لطلب السلطات النيجرية، وبتوجيه من الرئيس الجزائري عبدالمجيد تبون.
وتتألف القوة الجوية الجزائرية من دوريتين، تضم كل منهما مقاتلتين، بما يعكس انتقال الدعم الجزائري للجيش النيجري إلى مستوى أكثر تقدماً، مقارنة بالمساعدات العسكرية التي قدمتها الجزائر خلال الأسابيع الماضية.
دعم عسكري متواصل
وسبق للجزائر أن أعلنت خلال الشهر الجاري إرسال أربع مروحيات عسكرية إلى النيجر، بينها مروحيتان من طراز «مي-24 في» ومروحيتان من طراز «مي-171»، إضافة إلى ذخائر وقطع غيار ومعدات للصيانة والدعم اللوجستي.
اضطرابات أمنية في نيامي
ويأتي نشر المقاتلات الجزائرية في توقيت حساس، بعد اندلاع تمرد عسكري في العاصمة نيامي استهدف مواقع أمنية وعسكرية رئيسية، بينها قاعدة في مطار ديوري هاماني الدولي ومناطق قريبة من القصر الرئاسي.
وتمكنت القوات الموالية للسلطات من استعادة السيطرة على القاعدة، بعد مواجهات استمرت عدة ساعات، فيما كشفت الاضطرابات عن توترات داخل المؤسسة العسكرية النيجرية.
وتواجه النيجر في الوقت ذاته ضغوطاً أمنية متصاعدة، على خلفية هجمات الجماعات المسلحة المرتبطة بتنظيمَي «القاعدة» و«داعش»، فيما تلقت السلطات في نيامي دعماً من «فيلق أفريقيا» الروسي خلال التعامل مع محاولة التمرد.
حسابات أمنية جزائرية
وتكتسب الخطوة الجزائرية أهمية خاصة في ظل الحدود المشتركة بين البلدين والموقع الجغرافي للنيجر، إذ تنظر الجزائر إلى استقرار منطقة الساحل باعتباره جزءاً من أمنها الوطني، خصوصاً مع تصاعد النشاط المسلح وتداخل الأزمات السياسية والعسكرية في دول المنطقة.
وخلال الفترة الأخيرة، كثفت الجزائر حضورها الأمني والسياسي في محيطها الجنوبي، مع تركيزها على دعم جيوش دول الساحل وتعزيز التعاون معها، بدلاً من الانخراط المباشر طويل الأمد في العمليات القتالية.
قدرات «سو-30»
وتتمتع مقاتلات «سو-30» بقدرات متعددة المهام ومدى عملياتي كبير، فيما يمنح وجود طائرة للتزود بالوقود جواً قدرة إضافية على تنفيذ مهام بعيدة المدى والبقاء في الأجواء لفترات أطول، ما يعزز القدرات العملياتية للقوة الجوية الجزائرية المنتشرة في النيجر.
Algeria has sent four Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to the Nigerien capital, Niamey, in a move that the Algerian Ministry of Defense stated is intended to support the Nigerien army, following the recent security disturbances in the country.
Algerian Fighters in Niamey
The Algerian Ministry of Defense announced the arrival of the fighter jets this morning (August 30), accompanied by a refueling aircraft, explaining that their deployment came in response to a request from the Nigerien authorities and under the direction of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The Algerian air force consists of two squadrons, each comprising two fighter jets, reflecting a more advanced level of Algerian support for the Nigerien army compared to the military assistance Algeria has provided in recent weeks.
Ongoing Military Support
Earlier this month, Algeria announced the dispatch of four military helicopters to Niger, including two Mi-24V helicopters and two Mi-171 helicopters, in addition to ammunition, spare parts, and maintenance and logistical support equipment.
Security Disturbances in Niamey
The deployment of the Algerian fighter jets comes at a sensitive time, following a military coup in the capital Niamey that targeted key security and military sites, including a base at Diori Hamani International Airport and areas near the presidential palace.
Pro-government forces managed to regain control of the base after several hours of clashes, while the disturbances revealed tensions within the Nigerien military establishment.
Niger is simultaneously facing escalating security pressures due to attacks by armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS, while the authorities in Niamey received support from the Russian "African Legion" during the attempt at the coup.
Algerian Security Calculations
The Algerian move holds particular significance given the shared borders between the two countries and Niger's geographical location, as Algeria views the stability of the Sahel region as part of its national security, especially with the rise in armed activity and the intertwining of political and military crises in the region's countries.
Recently, Algeria has intensified its security and political presence in its southern surroundings, focusing on supporting the armies of Sahel countries and enhancing cooperation with them, rather than engaging directly in long-term combat operations.
Capabilities of the Su-30
The Su-30 fighter jets possess multi-role capabilities and a large operational range, while the presence of a refueling aircraft provides additional capacity for long-range missions and extended airborne durations, enhancing the operational capabilities of the Algerian air force deployed in Niger.