Algeria has sent four Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to the Nigerien capital, Niamey, in a move that the Algerian Ministry of Defense stated is intended to support the Nigerien army, following the recent security disturbances in the country.

Algerian Fighters in Niamey

The Algerian Ministry of Defense announced the arrival of the fighter jets this morning (August 30), accompanied by a refueling aircraft, explaining that their deployment came in response to a request from the Nigerien authorities and under the direction of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Algerian air force consists of two squadrons, each comprising two fighter jets, reflecting a more advanced level of Algerian support for the Nigerien army compared to the military assistance Algeria has provided in recent weeks.

Ongoing Military Support

Earlier this month, Algeria announced the dispatch of four military helicopters to Niger, including two Mi-24V helicopters and two Mi-171 helicopters, in addition to ammunition, spare parts, and maintenance and logistical support equipment.

Security Disturbances in Niamey

The deployment of the Algerian fighter jets comes at a sensitive time, following a military coup in the capital Niamey that targeted key security and military sites, including a base at Diori Hamani International Airport and areas near the presidential palace.

Pro-government forces managed to regain control of the base after several hours of clashes, while the disturbances revealed tensions within the Nigerien military establishment.

Niger is simultaneously facing escalating security pressures due to attacks by armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS, while the authorities in Niamey received support from the Russian "African Legion" during the attempt at the coup.

Algerian Security Calculations

The Algerian move holds particular significance given the shared borders between the two countries and Niger's geographical location, as Algeria views the stability of the Sahel region as part of its national security, especially with the rise in armed activity and the intertwining of political and military crises in the region's countries.

Recently, Algeria has intensified its security and political presence in its southern surroundings, focusing on supporting the armies of Sahel countries and enhancing cooperation with them, rather than engaging directly in long-term combat operations.

Capabilities of the Su-30

The Su-30 fighter jets possess multi-role capabilities and a large operational range, while the presence of a refueling aircraft provides additional capacity for long-range missions and extended airborne durations, enhancing the operational capabilities of the Algerian air force deployed in Niger.