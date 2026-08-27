The Financial Times reported today (Thursday) that Israel is considering the possibility of expelling British officials, and possibly representatives from other European countries, from the International Coordination Center concerned with the post-war phase in the Gaza Strip, in a move that may come in response to the rising European criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies towards the Palestinians.



According to sources familiar with the matter, the Israeli government has discussed in recent weeks the possibility of removing Britain from the International Gaza Support Center (IGSC), which is the multinational headquarters established to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire mediated by the United States between Israel and Hamas.



Two sources indicated that Israel has also considered taking similar actions against representatives from Italy and Germany, at a time when relations between Israel and several of its European allies are deteriorating against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, the violence perpetrated by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, and Israeli settlement expansion.



An International Center Led by the U.S.



The International Gaza Support Center is located in southern Israel and is managed by American military leaders in collaboration with the Israeli army, along with dozens of military and diplomatic officials representing about 50 countries and international organizations.



The center was previously known as the Civil-Military Coordination Center and plays a role in monitoring aid flows and developments related to the situation inside the Gaza Strip.



The center operates from a massive three-story warehouse in the industrial city of Kiryat Gat, which has been equipped with coordination cells, meeting rooms, and modern equipment to monitor aid operations and other field developments.



The Netherlands and Spain Preceded Britain



The potential threat to expel British officials comes after Israel has already taken actions against other European representatives.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced this week the expulsion of Dutch representatives from the center in protest against the Netherlands' decision to boycott Israeli products sourced from settlements in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights.



Israel had also expelled Spanish representatives from the center earlier this year, accusing Madrid of what it described as "excessive bias against Israel."



Sa'ar stated, while announcing the action against the Netherlands, that Israel would not allow actions against it to go unanswered.



Britain Tightens Its Stance Towards Israel



The possibility of targeting Britain comes at a time when London is working to tighten its policy towards the Israeli government.



British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced last month his intention to exert pressure on the Israeli government, including discussing the imposition of a trade ban on goods coming from the settlements.



Britain, Germany, and Italy, along with about 20 other countries and the European Commission, joined a joint letter criticizing Israel's plan to proceed with tenders for building settlements under the E1 project near Jerusalem.



Analysts have warned that implementing the project could lead to the fragmentation of parts of the West Bank and seriously undermine the prospects for establishing a viable Palestinian state.



British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband stated that his country "will not stand idly by and accept the destruction of the two-state solution." Sa'ar responded that Britain should not "dictate to the Jewish people where they can live in their historic homeland."



Does the Expulsion Process Require U.S. Approval?



The British newspaper quoted two informed sources as saying that any decision to expel additional international representatives from the International Gaza Support Center may require the approval of the U.S.-led Peace Council, an international entity established by U.S. President Donald Trump this year to oversee the transitional phase and reconstruction of Gaza after the war, including the center's operations.



However, a third source disagreed with this assessment, stating that Israel, as a sovereign state, has the full right to determine who is allowed to enter its territory and who can stay in it.



A spokesperson for the Peace Council stated that the council continues to communicate with the Israeli side to maintain and enhance multilateral coordination and accelerate the implementation of the president's comprehensive peace plan for Gaza.

جنود إسرائيليين



The newspaper confirmed that the office of the Israeli Prime Minister and German officials declined to comment on the matter, while an Italian government official ruled out the possibility of expelling representatives from his country and Germany from the center.



Stalled Implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement



This diplomatic dispute comes at a time when efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States, reached in October, are facing increasing obstacles.



Israeli forces still control more than half of the area of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by the war, while continuing to carry out regular strikes within areas still under Hamas control.



In return, the movement has not yet agreed to disarm, nor has a large-scale reconstruction process begun in the sector.



A new attempt led by officials from the Peace Council to reach an agreement on disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli army forces from Gaza also stalled over the summer.



U.S. envoy Jared Kushner was unable to break the deadlock during his recent visit to the region, after holding meetings with representatives of Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Several sources described the four-hour meeting between Kushner and Netanyahu as having gone poorly and not achieving any tangible breakthrough.



Britain Prepares for the Possibility of Expulsion



Despite this, British officials do not seem overly concerned about the possibility of their representatives being expelled from the center.



One insider noted that Israel has previously taken similar actions against Spain and the Netherlands, so it is reasonable to expect some kind of "response" to Britain's increasing toughness towards the Israeli government's policies.



This comes after more than 140 British MPs recently signed a letter urging the Prime Minister to move forward with imposing a ban on goods coming from Israeli settlements.

جنود إسرائيليين



In a brief response to speculation about the expulsion of additional European officials, an Israeli official stated: "Israel has good relations with Germany and Italy."



The debate over the membership of European countries in the post-war coordination center in Gaza reveals the widening gap between Israel and several of its European allies, at a time when disagreements are increasing regarding the future of the sector, settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the prospects for a two-state solution.