ذكرت صحيفة فايننشال تايمز، اليوم (الخميس)، أن إسرائيل تدرس إمكانية طرد مسؤولين بريطانيين، وربما ممثلين عن دول أوروبية أخرى، من مركز التنسيق الدولي المعني بمرحلة ما بعد الحرب في قطاع غزة، في خطوة قد تأتي ردًا على تصاعد الانتقادات الأوروبية لسياسات رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو تجاه الفلسطينيين.


وبحسب أشخاص مطلعين على الملف، ناقشت الحكومة الإسرائيلية خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة إمكانية إخراج بريطانيا من مركز الدعم الدولي لغزة (IGSC)، وهو المقر متعدد الجنسيات الذي أُنشئ لمراقبة تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار الذي توسطت فيه الولايات المتحدة بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس.


وأشار مصدران إلى أن إسرائيل بحثت كذلك إمكانية اتخاذ إجراءات مماثلة بحق ممثلين من إيطاليا وألمانيا، في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين إسرائيل وعدد من حلفائها الأوروبيين تدهورًا متزايدًا على خلفية الحرب في غزة، والعنف الذي يمارسه المستوطنون ضد الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية، والتوسع الاستيطاني الإسرائيلي.


مركز دولي بقيادة أمريكية


ويقع مركز الدعم الدولي لغزة في جنوب إسرائيل، وتديره قيادات عسكرية أمريكية بالتعاون مع الجيش الإسرائيلي، إلى جانب عشرات المسؤولين العسكريين والدبلوماسيين الذين يمثلون نحو 50 دولة ومنظمة دولية.


وكان المركز يُعرف سابقًا باسم مركز التنسيق المدني-العسكري، ويؤدي دورًا في متابعة تدفقات المساعدات والتطورات المرتبطة بالوضع داخل قطاع غزة.


ويعمل المركز من داخل مستودع ضخم مكوّن من ثلاثة طوابق في مدينة كريات غات الصناعية، جرى تجهيزه بخلايا تنسيق وقاعات اجتماعات ومعدات حديثة لمتابعة عمليات المساعدات وغيرها من التطورات الميدانية.


هولندا وإسبانيا سبقتا بريطانيا


ويأتي التهديد المحتمل بإبعاد مسؤولين بريطانيين بعد إجراءات اتخذتها إسرائيل بالفعل ضد ممثلين أوروبيين آخرين.


فقد أعلن وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر هذا الأسبوع طرد ممثلين هولنديين من المركز، احتجاجًا على قرار هولندا مقاطعة منتجات إسرائيلية مصدرها المستوطنات في الضفة الغربية المحتلة والقدس الشرقية وهضبة الجولان.


كما كانت إسرائيل قد أخرجت ممثلين إسبان من المركز في وقت سابق من العام، متهمة مدريد بما وصفته بـ«التحيز المفرط ضد إسرائيل».


وقال ساعر، في معرض إعلانه الإجراء ضد هولندا، إن إسرائيل لن تسمح باتخاذ إجراءات ضدها دون رد.


بريطانيا تشدد موقفها تجاه إسرائيل


ويأتي احتمال استهداف بريطانيا في وقت تعمل فيه لندن على تشديد سياستها تجاه الحكومة الإسرائيلية.


وكان رئيس الوزراء البريطاني آندي بيرنهام قد أعلن الشهر الماضي عزمه ممارسة ضغوط على الحكومة الإسرائيلية، بما في ذلك بحث فرض حظر على التجارة في السلع القادمة من المستوطنات.


كما انضمت بريطانيا وألمانيا وإيطاليا، إلى جانب نحو 20 دولة أخرى والمفوضية الأوروبية، إلى رسالة مشتركة انتقدت خطة إسرائيل للمضي قدمًا في طرح مناقصات لبناء مستوطنات ضمن مشروع E1 بالقرب من القدس.


وحذر محللون من أن تنفيذ المشروع قد يؤدي إلى فصل أجزاء من الضفة الغربية، ويقوض بصورة خطيرة فرص إقامة دولة فلسطينية قابلة للحياة.


وقال وزير الخارجية البريطاني إد ميليباند إن بلاده «لن تقف مكتوفة الأيدي وتقبل بتدمير حل الدولتين». ورد ساعر بأن بريطانيا لا ينبغي لها أن «تملي على الشعب اليهودي أين يمكنه العيش في وطنه التاريخي».


هل تحتاج عملية الطرد إلى موافقة أمريكية؟


ونقلت الصحيفة البريطانية عن مصدرين مطلعين، أن أي قرار بإبعاد ممثلين دوليين إضافيين من مركز الدعم الدولي لغزة قد يحتاج إلى موافقة مجلس السلام الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة، وهو كيان دولي أنشأه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هذا العام للإشراف على المرحلة الانتقالية وإعادة إعمار غزة بعد الحرب، بما في ذلك أعمال المركز.


لكن مصدرًا ثالثًا اختلف مع هذا التقييم، وقال إن إسرائيل تمتلك، باعتبارها دولة ذات سيادة، الحق الكامل في تحديد من يُسمح له بدخول أراضيها ومن يمكنه البقاء فيها.


وقال متحدث باسم مجلس السلام إن المجلس يواصل التواصل مع الجانب الإسرائيلي من أجل الحفاظ على التنسيق متعدد الأطراف وتعزيزه، وتسريع تنفيذ خطة الرئيس الشاملة للسلام في غزة.

جنود إسرائيليين

جنود إسرائيليين


وأكدت الصحيفة رفض مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي ومسؤولون ألمان التعليق على المسألة، بينما استبعد مسؤول حكومي إيطالي إمكانية طرد ممثلي بلاده وألمانيا من المركز.


تعثر تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار


ويأتي هذا الخلاف الدبلوماسي في وقت تواجه فيه الجهود الرامية إلى تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي توسطت فيه الولايات المتحدة، وتم التوصل إليه في أكتوبر، عراقيل متزايدة.


ولا تزال القوات الإسرائيلية تسيطر على أكثر من نصف مساحة قطاع غزة الذي دمرته الحرب، فيما تواصل تنفيذ ضربات منتظمة داخل المناطق التي لا تزال تحت سيطرة حماس.


وفي المقابل، لم توافق الحركة حتى الآن على نزع سلاحها، كما لم تبدأ عملية إعادة إعمار واسعة النطاق في القطاع.


كما تعثرت خلال الصيف محاولة جديدة قادها مسؤولون في مجلس السلام للتوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن نزع سلاح حماس وانسحاب قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي من غزة.


ولم يتمكن المبعوث الأمريكي البارز جاريد كوشنر، خلال زيارته الأخيرة للمنطقة، من كسر حالة الجمود، بعدما عقد لقاءات مع ممثلين عن حماس ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو.


ووصف عدد من المصادر الاجتماع الذي استمر أربع ساعات بين كوشنر ونتنياهو بأنه سار بشكل سيئ ولم يحقق اختراقًا ملموسًا.


بريطانيا تستعد لاحتمال الإبعاد


ورغم ذلك، لا يبدو أن المسؤولين البريطانيين يشعرون بقلق بالغ من احتمال طرد ممثليهم من المركز.


وقال أحد المطلعين على الموقف إن إسرائيل سبق أن اتخذت إجراءات مماثلة ضد إسبانيا وهولندا، ولذلك فمن المنطقي توقع نوع من «الرد» على تشدد بريطانيا المتزايد تجاه سياسات الحكومة الإسرائيلية.


ويأتي ذلك أيضًا بعدما وقع أكثر من 140 نائبًا بريطانيًا أخيراً رسالة تطالب رئيس الوزراء بالمضي قدمًا في فرض حظر على السلع القادمة من المستوطنات الإسرائيلية.

جنود إسرائيليين

جنود إسرائيليين


وفي رد مقتضب على التكهنات بشأن طرد مسؤولين أوروبيين إضافيين، قال مسؤول إسرائيلي: «إسرائيل لديها علاقات جيدة مع ألمانيا وإيطاليا».


ويكشف الجدل حول عضوية الدول الأوروبية في مركز تنسيق ما بعد الحرب في غزة عن اتساع الفجوة بين إسرائيل وعدد من حلفائها الأوروبيين، في وقت تتزايد فيه الخلافات بشأن مستقبل القطاع، والاستيطان في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وآفاق حل الدولتين.