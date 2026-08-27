The Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs, Mohammad Jafar Baneh, announced that his country is unable to import sufficient quantities of gasoline to compensate for the local production shortfall due to the American maritime blockade.



These statements come amid Iranians lining up in long queues in front of gas stations over the past few days, as the conflict with the United States continues.



According to the official Iranian news agency "IRNA," Baneh stated: "Gasoline production is insufficient, and due to the American maritime blockade, we cannot import it."



The Harshest Sanctions in History



The United States recently announced its intention to impose the harshest sanctions in history on Tehran, as part of the largest coordinated economic isolation in world history.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Piesen reiterated his vow to impose the harshest sanctions in history on Iran, aiming to topple the regime and cut off all economic lifelines, warning any country facilitating the flow of funds to Iran that it would become a victim of isolation.



He announced that Washington would begin the largest financial blockade ever against Iran, as part of the escalating economic pressure campaign.



Financial Isolation



Piesen confirmed in statements to CNBC earlier that the administration of President Donald Trump is demanding that Washington's allies and the rest of the world cease trade dealings with Iran, stating: "Washington will use its full power against any entity that does not comply with the new sanctions."



Piesen threatened that any country supporting Iran would be considered "globally ostracized," emphasizing that the financial isolation to be imposed against Iran would render the use of force unnecessary in a message aimed at deterring any party from continuing dealings with Tehran, according to his expression.