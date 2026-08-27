أعلن نائب الرئيس الإيراني للشؤون التنفيذية محمد جعفر بناه أن بلاده تعجز عن استيراد كميات كافية من البنزين لتعويض نقص الإنتاج المحلي؛ بسبب الحصار البحري الأمريكي.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل اصطفاف الإيرانيين في طوابير طويلة أمام محطات الوقود خلال الأيام الماضية، مع استمرار الصراع مع الولايات المتحدة.

وبحسب وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية «إرنا»، صرح «قائم بناه» قائلاً: «إنتاج البنزين غير كاف، وبسبب الحصار البحري الأمريكي لا نستطيع استيراده».

أقسى عقوبات التاريخ

وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد أعلنت أخيراً عزمها فرض أقسى العقوبات في التاريخ على طهران، في إطار أكبر عزل اقتصادي منسق في تاريخ العالم.

وتوعد وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، مجددا بفرض أقسى عقوبات في التاريخ على إيران؛ بهدف إسقاط النظام وقطع كل شريان حياة اقتصادي له، محذرا أي دولة تسهل تدفق الأموال لإيران من أنها ستكون ضحية للعزلة.

وأعلن أن واشنطن ستبدأ أكبر حصار مالي على الإطلاق ضد إيران، في إطار حملة الضغط الاقتصادي المتصاعدة.

عزلة مالية

وأكد بيسنت في تصريحات لشبكة «سي إن بي سي»، في وقت سابق، أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب تطالب حلفاء واشنطن وبقية دول العالم بوقف التعاملات التجارية مع إيران. قائلاً: «إن واشنطن ستستخدم كامل قوتها ضد أي جهة لا تمتثل للعقوبات الجديدة».

وهدد بيسنت بأن أي دولة تدعم إيران ستعتبر «منبوذة عالمياً»، مؤكداً أن العزلة المالية التي سيتم فرضها ضد إيران ستغني عن استخدام القوة في رسالة تهدف إلى ردع أي طرف عن مواصلة التعامل مع طهران، وفق تعبيره.