دعت وزارة الخارجية القطرية إلى عدم إقحام الدوحة في المشكلات الداخلية لإيران. وأكد المتحدث باسمها ماجد الأنصاري، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن جهود بلاده تتركز في الوقت الراهن على وقف التصعيد والعودة إلى طاولة الحوار.
وقال إن الدوحة وجهت إلى طهران دعوة مفتوحة للاطلاع على التحقيقات المتعلقة بالطائرات الإيرانية التي أُسقطت، مشيراً إلى أن الطائرات التي اخترقت الأجواء القطرية جاءت الدوحة، بهدف الاعتداء على البلاد، وأن القوات القطرية تعاملت معها وفق قواعد الاشتباك.
وأعلن الأنصاري أن السلطات القطرية عثرت في 19 مارس الماضي على بقايا أحد الطيارين اللذين اخترقا الأجواء القطرية، وسلمنا الجانب الإيراني رفاة أحدهما.
وكانت إيران جددت التأكيد على أنها ستعتبر الطيارين الذين جرى إسقاط مقاتلاتهم مأسورين في الدوحة حتى التأكد من مصيرهم.
وزعم الحرس الثوري الإيراني، السبت، أن قطر تحتجز 3 طيارين إيرانيين منذ إسقاط مقاتلاتهم في شهر مارس الماضي.
وقالت هيئة الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية في رسالة نشرتها وكالة فارس شبه الرسمية للأنباء، إنها طلبت من اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر المساعدة في ضمان الإفراج عن ثلاثة طيارين إيرانيين تقول إن «قطر تحتجزهم».
وأضافت الهيئة ذاتها أن الطيارين احتجزوا بعد إصابة طائراتهم خلال مهمة نفذت في مارس ضد ما زعمت طهران بأنها «قاعدة عسكرية معادية».
ونفت الدوحة «ادعاءات طهران»، مستغربة من «التصريحات المضللة»، التي تزامنت في وقت تبذل قطر مساعيها لاستمرار الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد في المنطقة، حسب الخارجية القطرية.
وأكد الأنصاري أن الدعوة لا تزال قائمة لإيران لإرسال وفد للدوحة بشأن قضية الطيارين، لكن طهران لم ترد بعد.
وأضاف أن إيران وقطر على اتصال مباشر بشأن قضية الطيارين الإيرانيين، واعتبر أن طلب إيران تدخل اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر في القضية «حيلة إعلامية».
وأفاد المتحدث باسم الخارجية القطرية بأن الوسطاء ينتظرون توصل سلطنة عمان وإيران لاتفاق ثنائي بشأن مضيق هرمز قبل العودة إلى المحادثات الأوسع نطاقاً بين أمريكا وإيران.
وأضاف أن إبرام اتفاق بشأن مضيق هرمز من شأنه أن يسهل كثيراً استئناف المحادثات الأمريكية - الإيرانية.
The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for not involving Doha in Iran's internal problems. Its spokesperson, Majid Al-Ansari, confirmed during a press conference today (Tuesday) that his country's efforts are currently focused on stopping the escalation and returning to the dialogue table.
He stated that Doha has extended an open invitation to Tehran to review the investigations related to the Iranian aircraft that were shot down, noting that the planes that violated Qatari airspace came to Doha with the intention of attacking the country, and that Qatari forces dealt with them according to the rules of engagement.
Al-Ansari announced that Qatari authorities found the remains of one of the pilots who violated Qatari airspace on March 19, and we handed over the remains of one of them to the Iranian side.
Iran had reiterated that it would consider the pilots whose fighters were shot down as captives in Doha until their fate is confirmed.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed on Saturday that Qatar has been holding three Iranian pilots since their fighters were shot down in March.
The Iranian General Staff stated in a message published by the semi-official Fars news agency that it has requested assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross to ensure the release of three Iranian pilots that it claims "Qatar is holding."
The same authority added that the pilots were detained after their aircraft were hit during a mission carried out in March against what Tehran claimed was a "hostile military base."
Doha denied the "claims of Tehran," expressing astonishment at the "misleading statements," which coincided with Qatar's efforts to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing escalation in the region, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
Al-Ansari confirmed that the invitation for Iran to send a delegation to Doha regarding the pilots' issue is still open, but Tehran has not yet responded.
He added that Iran and Qatar are in direct contact regarding the issue of the Iranian pilots, and he considered Iran's request for the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene in the case as a "media ploy."
The spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry reported that mediators are waiting for Oman and Iran to reach a bilateral agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz before returning to broader talks between the U.S. and Iran.
He added that reaching an agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz would greatly facilitate the resumption of U.S.-Iranian talks.