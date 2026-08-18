دعت وزارة الخارجية القطرية إلى عدم إقحام الدوحة في المشكلات الداخلية لإيران. وأكد المتحدث باسمها ماجد الأنصاري، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن جهود بلاده تتركز في الوقت الراهن على وقف التصعيد والعودة إلى طاولة الحوار.


وقال إن الدوحة وجهت إلى طهران دعوة مفتوحة للاطلاع على التحقيقات المتعلقة بالطائرات الإيرانية التي أُسقطت، مشيراً إلى أن الطائرات التي اخترقت الأجواء القطرية جاءت الدوحة، بهدف الاعتداء على البلاد، وأن القوات القطرية تعاملت معها وفق قواعد الاشتباك.


وأعلن الأنصاري أن السلطات القطرية عثرت في 19 مارس الماضي على بقايا أحد الطيارين اللذين اخترقا الأجواء القطرية، وسلمنا الجانب الإيراني رفاة أحدهما.


وكانت إيران جددت التأكيد على أنها ستعتبر الطيارين الذين جرى إسقاط مقاتلاتهم مأسورين في الدوحة حتى التأكد من مصيرهم.


وزعم الحرس الثوري الإيراني، السبت، أن قطر تحتجز 3 طيارين إيرانيين منذ إسقاط مقاتلاتهم في شهر مارس الماضي.


وقالت هيئة الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية في رسالة نشرتها وكالة فارس شبه الرسمية للأنباء، إنها طلبت من اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر المساعدة في ضمان الإفراج عن ثلاثة طيارين إيرانيين تقول إن «قطر تحتجزهم».


وأضافت الهيئة ذاتها أن الطيارين احتجزوا بعد إصابة طائراتهم خلال مهمة نفذت في مارس ضد ما زعمت طهران بأنها «قاعدة عسكرية معادية».


ونفت الدوحة «ادعاءات طهران»، مستغربة من «التصريحات المضللة»، التي تزامنت في وقت تبذل قطر مساعيها لاستمرار الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد في المنطقة، حسب الخارجية القطرية.


وأكد الأنصاري أن الدعوة لا تزال قائمة لإيران لإرسال وفد للدوحة بشأن قضية الطيارين، لكن طهران لم ترد بعد.


وأضاف أن إيران وقطر على اتصال مباشر بشأن قضية الطيارين الإيرانيين، واعتبر أن طلب إيران تدخل اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر في القضية «حيلة إعلامية».


وأفاد المتحدث باسم الخارجية القطرية بأن الوسطاء ينتظرون توصل سلطنة عمان وإيران لاتفاق ثنائي بشأن مضيق هرمز قبل العودة إلى المحادثات الأوسع نطاقاً بين أمريكا وإيران.


وأضاف أن إبرام اتفاق بشأن مضيق هرمز من شأنه أن يسهل كثيراً استئناف المحادثات الأمريكية - الإيرانية.