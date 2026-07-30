بعد انتقادات متواصلة طوال الأيام الماضية، عقد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لقاء لمناقشة أسباب الخلاف بينهما.


ونقل موقع أكسيوس عن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير قوله إن نتنياهو تحدث إلى فانس خلال اجتماعهما حول انتقاده الأخير للحكومة الإسرائيلية ومكانة إسرائيل بين الجمهوريين، موضحاً أن المحادثة كانت صريحة وشفافة. بدوره، قال مسؤول أمريكي للموقع إن المحادثة كانت مباشرة حول خلافاتهما، وبحسب الموقع فإن التوترات بين الرجلين كانت تتصاعد في الخفاء، إذ لم يكن نتنياهو راضياً عن انتقادات فانس العلنية له، وفي الوقت نفسه اعتقد فانس أن نتنياهو كان ينشر معاونيه وحلفاءه في وسائل الإعلام المؤيدة له في إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة لمهاجمته وتقويض مكانته السياسية.


وأفاد الموقع بأنه مع استمرار الصراع، اضطلع فانس بدور أكبر في سياسات الحرب والمفاوضات مع إيران، وتُوِّجت جهوده بمذكرة التفاهم الأمريكية الإيرانية، التي دافع عنها فانس بقوة، بينما عارض نتنياهو الاتفاق، لكنه لم يُعلن معارضته علنًا، على أمل أن ينهار من تلقاء نفسه، وهو ما حدث بالفعل بعد عدة أسابيع.


وأشار موقع إكسيوس إلى أن فانس وجه تحذيراً علنياً في يونيو الماضي لأعضاء الحكومة الإسرائيلية الذين كانوا يهاجمون الاتفاق مع إيران، قائلاً: «لو كنتُ في حكومة إسرائيل، لما هاجمتُ الحليف القوي الوحيد المتبقي لي في العالم أجمع».


واتهم فانس الشهر الماضي بعض أعضاء الحكومة الإسرائيلية بشن حملة نفوذ لدفع الولايات المتحدة بعيداً عن الدبلوماسية وإطالة أمد الحرب.


من ناحية أخرى، التقى نتنياهو بوزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث وأربعة من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ من الحزبين، وقادة منظمة إيباك.