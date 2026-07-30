After continuous criticism over the past few days, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting to discuss the reasons for their disagreements.



Axios reported that a senior Israeli official stated that Netanyahu spoke to Vance during their meeting about his recent criticism of the Israeli government and Israel's standing among Republicans, clarifying that the conversation was candid and transparent. For his part, an American official told the site that the conversation was direct regarding their differences, and according to the site, tensions between the two men had been escalating behind the scenes, as Netanyahu was not pleased with Vance's public criticisms of him, while at the same time, Vance believed that Netanyahu was deploying his aides and allies in pro-Netanyahu media in Israel and the United States to attack him and undermine his political standing.



The site reported that as the conflict continued, Vance took on a larger role in war policies and negotiations with Iran, culminating in the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, which Vance strongly defended, while Netanyahu opposed the agreement but did not publicly announce his opposition, hoping it would collapse on its own, which indeed happened after several weeks.



Axios noted that Vance issued a public warning last June to Israeli government members who were attacking the agreement with Iran, saying, "If I were in the Israeli government, I would not attack the only remaining strong ally I have in the whole world."



Last month, Vance accused some members of the Israeli government of launching a lobbying campaign to push the United States away from diplomacy and prolong the war.



On the other hand, Netanyahu met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and four bipartisan senators, as well as leaders of the AIPAC organization.