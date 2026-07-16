أحبطت السلطات السورية (الخميس) محاولة لإدخال شحنة أسلحة وصواريخ عبر الحدود مع العراق، مؤكدة أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن الشحنة كانت معدة للمرور عبر الأراضي السورية لصالح حزب الله، في أحدث عملية تعلنها دمشق ضمن جهودها لمكافحة تهريب السلاح.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» عن مصدر في وزارة الداخلية قوله إن الجهات المختصة ضبطت شحنة تضم أسلحة نوعية وصواريخ خلال محاولة إدخالها عبر الحدود السورية العراقية، قبل أن تكشف التحقيقات الأولية أن وجهتها النهائية كانت حزب الله في لبنان.


ولم يحدد المصدر مكان ضبط الشحنة أو نوعية الأسلحة والصواريخ أو الكميات المضبوطة، مؤكداً أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة لاستكمال ملابسات القضية.


وتأتي العملية في ظل تشديد السلطات السورية إجراءاتها الأمنية على المعابر والحدود، بالتزامن مع تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية واتساع المواجهة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وما رافقها من مخاوف بشأن تنقل الأسلحة عبر المنطقة.


في غضون ذلك، بدأت محكمة الجنايات الرابعة بدمشق، ثاني جلسات محاكمة للمتهم بجرائم التحريض على العنف وتبرير القتل خلال عهد النظام السابق، أحمد حسون، بحضور ممثلين عن منظمات حقوقية وطنية ودولية، برئاسة القاضي فخر الدين العريان.


وكانت المحكمة قد عقدت أولى جلسات المحاكمة في 25 يونيو الماضي.


ووجهت المحكمة لحسون تهما باستغلال منصبه كمفتٍ للجمهورية لمصالحه الشخصية وإقامة علاقات موسعة خارج إطار العلاقة الرسمية مع رأس النظام المخلوع بشار الأسد، ومع مدير إدارة المخابرات العامة علي مملوك، وكبار ضباط الجيش، وزعماء المليشيات الطائفية التي كانت تقاتل في سورية، إضافة إلى إلقاء محاضرات أمام عناصر وضباط في جيش النظام البائد، حثهم فيها على دعم النظام في مواجهة معارضيه، والإدلاء بتصريحات إعلامية تضمنت تحريضاً على قتل المدنيين في المناطق الثائرة واللاجئين الفارين من بطش النظام، ولا سيما في حلب الشرقية وإدلب، كما تضمنت طلباً من جيش النظام بتدمير هذه المناطق.


كما اتهم بالتأييد العلني بصفته الرسمية والرمزية كمفتٍ للجمهورية لضباط وشخصيات متورطة بجرائم حرب، من بينهم عصام زهر الدين وقاسم سليماني، إضافة إلى تأييده التدخلين الروسي والإيراني في سورية، رغم ما ارتكبته تلك القوات والمليشيا من انتهاكات ومجازر بحق السوريين.


وأوضح القاضي العريان أن الأفعال المنسوبة إلى المتهم تجعله شريكاً أساسياً في التحريض والحث والمساعدة المعنوية وتوفير الشرعية الدينية والسياسية لأفعال نظام الأسد ومليشياته وحلفائه مع العلم بالسياق العام وبنمط الجرائم المرتكبة التي تتم كهجمات واسعة النطاق وبشكل منهجي، ما يندرج ضمن جرائم الحرب والجرائم ضد الإنسانية، التي لا تسقط بالتقادم أو العفو.


وأشار القاضي العريان إلى أن قانون العقوبات السوري يعاقب على أفعال حسون، ولا سيما جرائم التحريض على القتل قصداً، والتدخل في القتل، والتدخل في الاعتداء الهادف إلى إثارة الحرب الأهلية والاقتتال الطائفي، وإثارة النعرات المذهبية والعنصرية، وصرف النفوذ مقابل منفعة مادية.