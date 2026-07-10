كشفت وكالة «رويترز» أن مفاوضين قطريين يتواجدون في العاصمة طهران للقاء مسؤولين إيرانيين؛ في محاولة لتهدئة التوتر ومنع انهيار التفاهمات، وتهيئة الظروف لاستئناف مفاوضات أوسع نطاقاً.


ونقلت الوكالة، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن مصدر مطلوع قوله: إن المحادثات تجرى بالتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أنها تهدف إلى تناول مسألة تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم الأمريكية الإيرانية والتصعيد الأخير بين واشنطن وطهران، بما في ذلك الخلافات ذات الصلة بالملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


وأفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أن الوسطاء الإقليميين كثفوا جهودهم لمنع الولايات المتحدة وإيران من الانزلاق مجدداً إلى حرب واسعة، بعدما دخلت المواجهات بين البلدين في مرحلة من الهدوء الحذر عقب يومين من الضربات المتبادلة.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين مطلعين قولهم، إن «قطر تقود اتصالات مع الجانبين لخفض التصعيد». ورغم تراجع حدة المواجهات، الجمعة، لا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت جهود الوساطة ستنجح في منع تكرار هذا السيناريو، في ظل سعي كل طرف إلى إظهار قدرته على تحمل الضربات والرد عليها من دون الانزلاق إلى حرب شاملة.


من جانبها، أفادت وزارة الخارجية ‌الإيرانية بأن الوزير عباس عراقجي أجرى اتصالين هاتفيين مع نظيريه العُماني بدر البوسعيدي والتركي هاكان فيدان، ناقش خلالهما آخر التطورات في المنطقة، وبالأخص الوضع ‌المتعلق بمضيق هرمز.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان، إنه «‌ينبغي لجميع الأطراف اللجوء ‌إلى القنوات الدبلوماسية لتجنب التصعيد».


بدروها، حذرت وكالة الطاقة الدولية من أن أحدث موجة من التصعيد العسكري بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران قد تقوّض توقعاتها بتحول سوق النفط إلى فائض خلال العام القادم، في وقت ارتفعت فيه الإمدادات العالمية خلال يونيو مع إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، لكنها بقيت دون مستويات ما قبل الحرب.


وأوضحت الوكالة أن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت بين واشنطن وطهران ساهم الشهر الماضي في استئناف الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، ما دعم تعافي الإمدادات العالمية، التي زادت بنحو 4.1 مليون برميل يومياً خلال يونيو، لكنها ظلت أقل بنحو 9.4 مليون برميل يومياً مقارنة بمستويات ما قبل الحرب.


وتوقعت الوكالة نمو الإمدادات العالمية بنحو 7.5 مليون برميل يومياً خلال العام القادم، لكنها أشارت إلى أن هذا السيناريو يعتمد على استمرار تحسن حركة الناقلات عبر مضيق هرمز. وأضافت أن التصعيد العسكري في هذا الأسبوع يثير شكوكاً بشأن هذه التوقعات، وقد يحول دون تحقق السيناريو الأساسي الذي يرجح انتقال سوق النفط إلى فائض في العام القادم.