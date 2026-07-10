كشفت وكالة «رويترز» أن مفاوضين قطريين يتواجدون في العاصمة طهران للقاء مسؤولين إيرانيين؛ في محاولة لتهدئة التوتر ومنع انهيار التفاهمات، وتهيئة الظروف لاستئناف مفاوضات أوسع نطاقاً.
ونقلت الوكالة، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن مصدر مطلوع قوله: إن المحادثات تجرى بالتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أنها تهدف إلى تناول مسألة تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم الأمريكية الإيرانية والتصعيد الأخير بين واشنطن وطهران، بما في ذلك الخلافات ذات الصلة بالملاحة في مضيق هرمز.
وأفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أن الوسطاء الإقليميين كثفوا جهودهم لمنع الولايات المتحدة وإيران من الانزلاق مجدداً إلى حرب واسعة، بعدما دخلت المواجهات بين البلدين في مرحلة من الهدوء الحذر عقب يومين من الضربات المتبادلة.
ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين مطلعين قولهم، إن «قطر تقود اتصالات مع الجانبين لخفض التصعيد». ورغم تراجع حدة المواجهات، الجمعة، لا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت جهود الوساطة ستنجح في منع تكرار هذا السيناريو، في ظل سعي كل طرف إلى إظهار قدرته على تحمل الضربات والرد عليها من دون الانزلاق إلى حرب شاملة.
من جانبها، أفادت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بأن الوزير عباس عراقجي أجرى اتصالين هاتفيين مع نظيريه العُماني بدر البوسعيدي والتركي هاكان فيدان، ناقش خلالهما آخر التطورات في المنطقة، وبالأخص الوضع المتعلق بمضيق هرمز.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان، إنه «ينبغي لجميع الأطراف اللجوء إلى القنوات الدبلوماسية لتجنب التصعيد».
بدروها، حذرت وكالة الطاقة الدولية من أن أحدث موجة من التصعيد العسكري بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران قد تقوّض توقعاتها بتحول سوق النفط إلى فائض خلال العام القادم، في وقت ارتفعت فيه الإمدادات العالمية خلال يونيو مع إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، لكنها بقيت دون مستويات ما قبل الحرب.
وأوضحت الوكالة أن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت بين واشنطن وطهران ساهم الشهر الماضي في استئناف الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، ما دعم تعافي الإمدادات العالمية، التي زادت بنحو 4.1 مليون برميل يومياً خلال يونيو، لكنها ظلت أقل بنحو 9.4 مليون برميل يومياً مقارنة بمستويات ما قبل الحرب.
وتوقعت الوكالة نمو الإمدادات العالمية بنحو 7.5 مليون برميل يومياً خلال العام القادم، لكنها أشارت إلى أن هذا السيناريو يعتمد على استمرار تحسن حركة الناقلات عبر مضيق هرمز. وأضافت أن التصعيد العسكري في هذا الأسبوع يثير شكوكاً بشأن هذه التوقعات، وقد يحول دون تحقق السيناريو الأساسي الذي يرجح انتقال سوق النفط إلى فائض في العام القادم.
Reuters reported that Qatari negotiators are present in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to meet with Iranian officials; in an attempt to ease tensions and prevent the collapse of understandings, and to prepare the conditions for resuming broader negotiations.
The agency reported today (Friday) that a knowledgeable source stated that the talks are being conducted in coordination with the United States, indicating that they aim to address the issue of implementing the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding and the recent escalation between Washington and Tehran, including the related disputes over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The New York Times revealed that regional mediators have intensified their efforts to prevent the United States and Iran from slipping back into a large-scale war, after the confrontations between the two countries entered a phase of cautious calm following two days of mutual strikes.
The newspaper quoted informed officials as saying that "Qatar is leading communications with both sides to de-escalate." Despite the reduction in the intensity of confrontations on Friday, it remains unclear whether the mediation efforts will succeed in preventing the repetition of this scenario, as each side seeks to demonstrate its ability to withstand and respond to strikes without slipping into a full-scale war.
For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Minister Abbas Araghchi made two phone calls with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the situation related to the Strait of Hormuz.
The ministry stated in a statement that "all parties should resort to diplomatic channels to avoid escalation."
For its part, the International Energy Agency warned that the latest wave of military escalation between the United States and Iran could undermine its expectations for a shift in the oil market to surplus during the coming year, at a time when global supplies increased in June with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but remained below pre-war levels.
The agency explained that the temporary ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran contributed last month to the resumption of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which supported the recovery of global supplies, which increased by about 4.1 million barrels per day in June, but remained about 9.4 million barrels per day lower than pre-war levels.
The agency projected global supplies to grow by about 7.5 million barrels per day during the coming year, but noted that this scenario depends on the continued improvement of tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz. It added that the military escalation this week raises doubts about these expectations and may prevent the realization of the baseline scenario that anticipates a shift in the oil market to surplus next year.