Reuters reported that Qatari negotiators are present in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to meet with Iranian officials; in an attempt to ease tensions and prevent the collapse of understandings, and to prepare the conditions for resuming broader negotiations.



The agency reported today (Friday) that a knowledgeable source stated that the talks are being conducted in coordination with the United States, indicating that they aim to address the issue of implementing the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding and the recent escalation between Washington and Tehran, including the related disputes over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



The New York Times revealed that regional mediators have intensified their efforts to prevent the United States and Iran from slipping back into a large-scale war, after the confrontations between the two countries entered a phase of cautious calm following two days of mutual strikes.



The newspaper quoted informed officials as saying that "Qatar is leading communications with both sides to de-escalate." Despite the reduction in the intensity of confrontations on Friday, it remains unclear whether the mediation efforts will succeed in preventing the repetition of this scenario, as each side seeks to demonstrate its ability to withstand and respond to strikes without slipping into a full-scale war.



For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Minister Abbas Araghchi made two phone calls with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the situation related to the Strait of Hormuz.



The ministry stated in a statement that "all parties should resort to diplomatic channels to avoid escalation."



For its part, the International Energy Agency warned that the latest wave of military escalation between the United States and Iran could undermine its expectations for a shift in the oil market to surplus during the coming year, at a time when global supplies increased in June with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but remained below pre-war levels.



The agency explained that the temporary ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran contributed last month to the resumption of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which supported the recovery of global supplies, which increased by about 4.1 million barrels per day in June, but remained about 9.4 million barrels per day lower than pre-war levels.



The agency projected global supplies to grow by about 7.5 million barrels per day during the coming year, but noted that this scenario depends on the continued improvement of tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz. It added that the military escalation this week raises doubts about these expectations and may prevent the realization of the baseline scenario that anticipates a shift in the oil market to surplus next year.