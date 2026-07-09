ذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية اليوم (الخميس) أن انفجارات عنيفة سُمع دويها في مدينة بوشهر جنوب البلاد، والتي توجد فيها محطة بوشهر النووية كأول منشأة لتوليد الكهرباء بالطاقة النووية في إيران.


وذكرت وكالة مهر الإيرانية أنه جرى سماع دوي انفجارات في مدينة بوشهر الإيرانية، غير أن حاكم المدينة نفى ذلك قائلاً: «لا أساس للتقارير عن الهجوم على محطة بوشهر النووية وجزيرة خارك خلال الاعتداءات الأمريكية فجر اليوم».


وتقع مدينة بوشهر الساحلية جنوب غربي إيران، وهي عاصمة محافظة بوشهر، وتطل على الخليج.


في غضون ذلك، قالت وكالة أنباء «فارس» الإيرانية، إن الهجوم الأمريكي فجر اليوم استهدف جسراً للسكك الحديدية يُستخدم في مسارات تجارية للصين وروسيا، مبينة أن هذا المسار، الذي يمر عبر تركمانستان وكازاخستان، يعد طريقاً برياً مهماً إلى الصين، وازدادت أهميته خلال الحصار الأمريكي الذي فرض هذا العام على موانئ إيران.


وأضافت أن روسيا تستخدم هذا الطريق أيضاً لنقل البضائع إلى إيران منذ أواخر عام 2025.


وتبادلت الولايات المتحدة وإيران ضربات جديدة اليوم، أسفرت عن عدد من القتلى في إيران. وبحسب وزارة الصحة الإيرانية فإن 14 شخصاً على الأقل قتلوا وأصيب 78 خلال اليومين الماضيين، جراء غارات أمريكية.


وجاء التصعيد بعد هجمات استهدفت 3 سفن تجارية في مضيق هرمز، قالت واشنطن إن الضربات الأمريكية جاءت رداً عليها، بينما لم تعلن طهران مسؤوليتها عن تلك الهجمات.


وكتب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «هذا رد على قصف إيران للسفن، إذا تكرر الأمر فسيصبح الوضع أسوأ بكثير».