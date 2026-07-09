Iranian media reported today (Thursday) that loud explosions were heard in the city of Bushehr in the south of the country, which is home to the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the first facility for generating electricity using nuclear energy in Iran.



The Iranian Mehr news agency reported that the sound of explosions was heard in the Iranian city of Bushehr, but the city's governor denied this, stating: "There is no basis for the reports of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant and Khark Island during the American assaults early this morning."



The coastal city of Bushehr is located in southwestern Iran, is the capital of Bushehr Province, and overlooks the Gulf.



Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency "Fars" stated that the American attack early this morning targeted a railway bridge used for commercial routes for China and Russia, indicating that this route, which passes through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, is an important land route to China, and its significance has increased during the American blockade imposed this year on Iran's ports.



It added that Russia has also been using this route to transport goods to Iran since late 2025.



The United States and Iran exchanged new strikes today, resulting in several casualties in Iran. According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, at least 14 people were killed and 78 injured over the past two days due to American airstrikes.



The escalation came after attacks targeted three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington stated were the reason for the American strikes, while Tehran did not claim responsibility for those attacks.



U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on the "Truth Social" platform: "This is a response to Iran's bombing of the ships; if it happens again, the situation will become much worse."