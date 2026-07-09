ذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية اليوم (الخميس) أن انفجارات عنيفة سُمع دويها في مدينة بوشهر جنوب البلاد، والتي توجد فيها محطة بوشهر النووية كأول منشأة لتوليد الكهرباء بالطاقة النووية في إيران.
وذكرت وكالة مهر الإيرانية أنه جرى سماع دوي انفجارات في مدينة بوشهر الإيرانية، غير أن حاكم المدينة نفى ذلك قائلاً: «لا أساس للتقارير عن الهجوم على محطة بوشهر النووية وجزيرة خارك خلال الاعتداءات الأمريكية فجر اليوم».
وتقع مدينة بوشهر الساحلية جنوب غربي إيران، وهي عاصمة محافظة بوشهر، وتطل على الخليج.
في غضون ذلك، قالت وكالة أنباء «فارس» الإيرانية، إن الهجوم الأمريكي فجر اليوم استهدف جسراً للسكك الحديدية يُستخدم في مسارات تجارية للصين وروسيا، مبينة أن هذا المسار، الذي يمر عبر تركمانستان وكازاخستان، يعد طريقاً برياً مهماً إلى الصين، وازدادت أهميته خلال الحصار الأمريكي الذي فرض هذا العام على موانئ إيران.
وأضافت أن روسيا تستخدم هذا الطريق أيضاً لنقل البضائع إلى إيران منذ أواخر عام 2025.
وتبادلت الولايات المتحدة وإيران ضربات جديدة اليوم، أسفرت عن عدد من القتلى في إيران. وبحسب وزارة الصحة الإيرانية فإن 14 شخصاً على الأقل قتلوا وأصيب 78 خلال اليومين الماضيين، جراء غارات أمريكية.
وجاء التصعيد بعد هجمات استهدفت 3 سفن تجارية في مضيق هرمز، قالت واشنطن إن الضربات الأمريكية جاءت رداً عليها، بينما لم تعلن طهران مسؤوليتها عن تلك الهجمات.
وكتب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «هذا رد على قصف إيران للسفن، إذا تكرر الأمر فسيصبح الوضع أسوأ بكثير».
Iranian media reported today (Thursday) that loud explosions were heard in the city of Bushehr in the south of the country, which is home to the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the first facility for generating electricity using nuclear energy in Iran.
The Iranian Mehr news agency reported that the sound of explosions was heard in the Iranian city of Bushehr, but the city's governor denied this, stating: "There is no basis for the reports of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant and Khark Island during the American assaults early this morning."
The coastal city of Bushehr is located in southwestern Iran, is the capital of Bushehr Province, and overlooks the Gulf.
Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency "Fars" stated that the American attack early this morning targeted a railway bridge used for commercial routes for China and Russia, indicating that this route, which passes through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, is an important land route to China, and its significance has increased during the American blockade imposed this year on Iran's ports.
It added that Russia has also been using this route to transport goods to Iran since late 2025.
The United States and Iran exchanged new strikes today, resulting in several casualties in Iran. According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, at least 14 people were killed and 78 injured over the past two days due to American airstrikes.
The escalation came after attacks targeted three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington stated were the reason for the American strikes, while Tehran did not claim responsibility for those attacks.
U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on the "Truth Social" platform: "This is a response to Iran's bombing of the ships; if it happens again, the situation will become much worse."