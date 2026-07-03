In a surprising move that has disrupted the political scene in Moldova, Prime Minister Alexandru Montiano announced his resignation from his position, which automatically leads to the resignation of the entire government according to the constitution, opening the door for political consultations to form a new government at a time when the country continues its efforts to join the European Union.

Montiano, who has been in office since November 2025, did not provide detailed reasons for his decision, merely indicating that he could no longer perform his duties in accordance with his principles and convictions.

Surprising Resignation

Montiano stated in a message posted on the platform "X": "Today marks the end of my term as Prime Minister, and when I realized that I could no longer fulfill my term in accordance with my principles and convictions, I chose to resign."

He added that he would continue to serve his country from any position he holds in the future, without revealing his upcoming political plans.

A New Challenge for President Maia Sandu

The resignation poses a political challenge for President Maia Sandu and the ruling pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, which is leading the country for a second consecutive term.

According to constitutional procedures in Moldova, President Sandu will consult with parliamentary factions before assigning a new figure to form the government.

European Path

Montiano (62 years old) took over the government following the parliamentary elections held in September 2025, in which the Party of Action and Solidarity achieved a significant victory over its pro-Russian competitor, receiving a new mandate to continue Moldova's path towards joining the European Union.

Before entering the government, Montiano spent nearly 20 years outside Moldova, during which he held international positions, including working at the World Bank.

Delicate Balance Between Europe and Russia

Moldova is situated between Ukraine and Romania and is officially a candidate for EU membership.

The political scene in the country is characterized by ongoing competition between parties advocating for strengthened ties with Europe and those calling for closer relations with Russia, amid a majority Romanian-speaking population and a significant Russian-speaking minority.

Observers believe that the Prime Minister's resignation comes at a sensitive stage that could affect the course of reforms and efforts to accelerate Moldova's accession to the European Union.