في خطوة مفاجئة أربكت المشهد السياسي في مولدوفا، أعلن رئيس الوزراء ألكساندرو مونتيانو استقالته من منصبه، وهو ما يؤدي تلقائيًا إلى استقالة الحكومة بأكملها وفقًا للدستور، فاتحًا الباب أمام مشاورات سياسية لتشكيل حكومة جديدة في وقت تواصل فيه البلاد مساعيها للانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي.

ولم يقدم مونتيانو، الذي تولى رئاسة الوزراء منذ نوفمبر 2025، أسبابًا مفصلة وراء قراره، مكتفيًا بالإشارة إلى أنه لم يعد قادرًا على أداء مهماته بما يتوافق مع مبادئه وقناعاته.

استقالة مفاجئة

وقال مونتيانو، في بيان نشره عبر منصة «إكس»: «اليوم تنتهي ولايتي كرئيس للوزراء، وعندما أدركت أنني لم أعد قادرًا على تنفيذ ولايتي بما يتوافق مع مبادئي وقناعاتي، اخترت الاستقالة».

وأضاف أنه سيواصل خدمة بلاده من أي موقع يشغله مستقبلًا، دون أن يكشف عن خططه السياسية القادمة.

تحدٍ جديد للرئيسة مايا ساندو

وتشكل الاستقالة تحديًا سياسيًا للرئيسة مايا ساندو وحزب العمل والتضامن الحاكم المؤيد للاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي يقود البلاد لولاية ثانية متتالية.

وبموجب الإجراءات الدستورية في مولدوفا، ستجري الرئيسة ساندو مشاورات مع الكتل البرلمانية قبل تكليف شخصية جديدة بتشكيل الحكومة.

مسيرة أوروبية

وكان مونتيانو (62 عامًا) قد تولى رئاسة الحكومة عقب الانتخابات البرلمانية التي جرت في سبتمبر 2025، والتي حقق فيها حزب العمل والتضامن فوزًا كبيرًا على منافسه الموالي لروسيا، ليحصل على تفويض جديد لمواصلة مسار انضمام مولدوفا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وقبل دخوله الحكومة، أمضى مونتيانو نحو 20 عامًا خارج مولدوفا، شغل خلالها مناصب دولية، من بينها العمل في البنك الدولي.

توازن دقيق بين أوروبا وروسيا

وتقع مولدوفا بين أوكرانيا ورومانيا، وهي دولة مرشحة رسميًا لعضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي.

ويتميز المشهد السياسي في البلاد بتنافس مستمر بين الأحزاب المؤيدة لتعزيز العلاقات مع أوروبا وتلك التي تدعو إلى علاقات أوثق مع روسيا، في ظل وجود أغلبية ناطقة بالرومانية وأقلية كبيرة تتحدث الروسية.

ويرى مراقبون أن استقالة رئيس الوزراء تأتي في مرحلة حساسة قد تؤثر على مسار الإصلاحات والجهود الرامية إلى تسريع انضمام مولدوفا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي.