في خطوة مفاجئة أربكت المشهد السياسي في مولدوفا، أعلن رئيس الوزراء ألكساندرو مونتيانو استقالته من منصبه، وهو ما يؤدي تلقائيًا إلى استقالة الحكومة بأكملها وفقًا للدستور، فاتحًا الباب أمام مشاورات سياسية لتشكيل حكومة جديدة في وقت تواصل فيه البلاد مساعيها للانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي.
ولم يقدم مونتيانو، الذي تولى رئاسة الوزراء منذ نوفمبر 2025، أسبابًا مفصلة وراء قراره، مكتفيًا بالإشارة إلى أنه لم يعد قادرًا على أداء مهماته بما يتوافق مع مبادئه وقناعاته.
استقالة مفاجئة
وقال مونتيانو، في بيان نشره عبر منصة «إكس»: «اليوم تنتهي ولايتي كرئيس للوزراء، وعندما أدركت أنني لم أعد قادرًا على تنفيذ ولايتي بما يتوافق مع مبادئي وقناعاتي، اخترت الاستقالة».
وأضاف أنه سيواصل خدمة بلاده من أي موقع يشغله مستقبلًا، دون أن يكشف عن خططه السياسية القادمة.
تحدٍ جديد للرئيسة مايا ساندو
وتشكل الاستقالة تحديًا سياسيًا للرئيسة مايا ساندو وحزب العمل والتضامن الحاكم المؤيد للاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي يقود البلاد لولاية ثانية متتالية.
وبموجب الإجراءات الدستورية في مولدوفا، ستجري الرئيسة ساندو مشاورات مع الكتل البرلمانية قبل تكليف شخصية جديدة بتشكيل الحكومة.
مسيرة أوروبية
وكان مونتيانو (62 عامًا) قد تولى رئاسة الحكومة عقب الانتخابات البرلمانية التي جرت في سبتمبر 2025، والتي حقق فيها حزب العمل والتضامن فوزًا كبيرًا على منافسه الموالي لروسيا، ليحصل على تفويض جديد لمواصلة مسار انضمام مولدوفا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي.
وقبل دخوله الحكومة، أمضى مونتيانو نحو 20 عامًا خارج مولدوفا، شغل خلالها مناصب دولية، من بينها العمل في البنك الدولي.
توازن دقيق بين أوروبا وروسيا
وتقع مولدوفا بين أوكرانيا ورومانيا، وهي دولة مرشحة رسميًا لعضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي.
ويتميز المشهد السياسي في البلاد بتنافس مستمر بين الأحزاب المؤيدة لتعزيز العلاقات مع أوروبا وتلك التي تدعو إلى علاقات أوثق مع روسيا، في ظل وجود أغلبية ناطقة بالرومانية وأقلية كبيرة تتحدث الروسية.
ويرى مراقبون أن استقالة رئيس الوزراء تأتي في مرحلة حساسة قد تؤثر على مسار الإصلاحات والجهود الرامية إلى تسريع انضمام مولدوفا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي.
In a surprising move that has disrupted the political scene in Moldova, Prime Minister Alexandru Montiano announced his resignation from his position, which automatically leads to the resignation of the entire government according to the constitution, opening the door for political consultations to form a new government at a time when the country continues its efforts to join the European Union.
Montiano, who has been in office since November 2025, did not provide detailed reasons for his decision, merely indicating that he could no longer perform his duties in accordance with his principles and convictions.
Surprising Resignation
Montiano stated in a message posted on the platform "X": "Today marks the end of my term as Prime Minister, and when I realized that I could no longer fulfill my term in accordance with my principles and convictions, I chose to resign."
He added that he would continue to serve his country from any position he holds in the future, without revealing his upcoming political plans.
A New Challenge for President Maia Sandu
The resignation poses a political challenge for President Maia Sandu and the ruling pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, which is leading the country for a second consecutive term.
According to constitutional procedures in Moldova, President Sandu will consult with parliamentary factions before assigning a new figure to form the government.
European Path
Montiano (62 years old) took over the government following the parliamentary elections held in September 2025, in which the Party of Action and Solidarity achieved a significant victory over its pro-Russian competitor, receiving a new mandate to continue Moldova's path towards joining the European Union.
Before entering the government, Montiano spent nearly 20 years outside Moldova, during which he held international positions, including working at the World Bank.
Delicate Balance Between Europe and Russia
Moldova is situated between Ukraine and Romania and is officially a candidate for EU membership.
The political scene in the country is characterized by ongoing competition between parties advocating for strengthened ties with Europe and those calling for closer relations with Russia, amid a majority Romanian-speaking population and a significant Russian-speaking minority.
Observers believe that the Prime Minister's resignation comes at a sensitive stage that could affect the course of reforms and efforts to accelerate Moldova's accession to the European Union.