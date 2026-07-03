The halls of the State Security Appeals Court in Kuwait witnessed a heavy judicial ruling that resonated in political and security circles, following a final decision to imprison a Kuwaiti citizen for 10 years with hard labor and enforcement, after being convicted of charges related to joining the banned organization "Hezbollah" and holding suspicious secret meetings with elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The shocking surprise in the case is that the accused is not a stranger to security circles; rather, he was a prominent name associated with one of the most famous security cases in the country's history.

The judicial reasoning revealed that the convicted defendant had previously received a special amnesty from the Emir, which exempted him from a 10-year prison sentence in the well-known case known as the "Abdali Cell."

However, instead of taking advantage of the amnesty and returning to the side of the nation, investigations indicate that he returned to engage in organizational activities and held direct meetings with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, prompting the State Security Appeals Court in Kuwait to intervene decisively and put an end to these movements with a harsh prison sentence extending for a full decade without mercy.

Digital Account Regulation

The same session witnessed a series of decisive judicial decisions affecting social media platforms and promoters of extremist ideas: