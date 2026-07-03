شهدت قاعات محكمة استئناف أمن الدولة في الكويت حكماً قضائياً ثقيلاً دوى صداه في الأوساط السياسية والأمنية، بعد صدور قرار نهائي بحبس مواطن كويتي لمدة 10 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ، إثر إدانته بتهم تتعلق بالانضمام إلى تنظيم «حزب الله» المحظور، وعقد اجتماعات سرية مشبوهة مع عناصر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني.
المفاجأة الصادمة في القضية، أن المتهم ليس غريباً على الدوائر الأمنية، بل كان اسماً بارزاً ارتبط بواحدة من أشهر القضايا الأمنية في تاريخ البلاد.
وكشفت الحيثيات القضائية أن المتهم المدان كان قد نال سابقاً عفواً أميرياً خاصاً أعفاه من عقوبة الحبس 10 سنوات في القضية الشهيرة المعروفة بـ«خلية العبدلي».
لكن بدلاً من استغلال فرصة العفو والعودة لصف الوطن، تشير التحقيقات إلى أنه عاد مجدداً للانخراط في الأنشطة التنظيمية، وعقد لقاءات مباشرة مع الحرس الثوري الإيراني، مما دفع محكمة استئناف أمن الدولة في الكويت إلى التدخل بحسم وقطع دابر هذه التحركات بحكم سجن مشدد يمتد لعقد كامل دون رأفة.
ضبط الحسابات الرقمية
شهدت نفس الجلسة حزمة من القرارات القضائية الحاسمة التي طالت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومروجي الأفكار المتطرفة:
- تأييد البراءة: قضت المحكمة بتأييد براءة مواطن كويتي آخر كان متلفعاً بتهمة نشر مقاطع فيديو ومواد برمجية تؤيد وتدعم «حزب الله» وجماعة الحوثي عبر الفضاء الرقمي.
- عقوبة «البدون»: في المقابل، أيّدت المحكمة حبس شخص من فئة «البدون» لمدة 5 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ، بتهمة الطعن علناً في حقوق الأمير الذاتية عبر منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً)، متضمنةً حكماً إضافياً بمنع تفعيل أو استخدام حسابه الرقمي لمدة سنة كاملة كإجراء تأديبي رادع.
The halls of the State Security Appeals Court in Kuwait witnessed a heavy judicial ruling that resonated in political and security circles, following a final decision to imprison a Kuwaiti citizen for 10 years with hard labor and enforcement, after being convicted of charges related to joining the banned organization "Hezbollah" and holding suspicious secret meetings with elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
The shocking surprise in the case is that the accused is not a stranger to security circles; rather, he was a prominent name associated with one of the most famous security cases in the country's history.
The judicial reasoning revealed that the convicted defendant had previously received a special amnesty from the Emir, which exempted him from a 10-year prison sentence in the well-known case known as the "Abdali Cell."
However, instead of taking advantage of the amnesty and returning to the side of the nation, investigations indicate that he returned to engage in organizational activities and held direct meetings with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, prompting the State Security Appeals Court in Kuwait to intervene decisively and put an end to these movements with a harsh prison sentence extending for a full decade without mercy.
Digital Account Regulation
The same session witnessed a series of decisive judicial decisions affecting social media platforms and promoters of extremist ideas:
- Upholding Acquittal: The court upheld the acquittal of another Kuwaiti citizen who was charged with publishing videos and software materials supporting and endorsing "Hezbollah" and the Houthi group through the digital space.
- Penalty for "Bidoon": Conversely, the court upheld the imprisonment of a person from the "Bidoon" category for 5 years with hard labor and enforcement, on the charge of publicly insulting the personal rights of the Emir via the "X" platform (formerly Twitter), including an additional ruling to prohibit the activation or use of his digital account for a full year as a deterrent disciplinary measure.