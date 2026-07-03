شهدت قاعات محكمة استئناف أمن الدولة في الكويت حكماً قضائياً ثقيلاً دوى صداه في الأوساط السياسية والأمنية، بعد صدور قرار نهائي بحبس مواطن كويتي لمدة 10 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ، إثر إدانته بتهم تتعلق بالانضمام إلى تنظيم «حزب الله» المحظور، وعقد اجتماعات سرية مشبوهة مع عناصر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني.

المفاجأة الصادمة في القضية، أن المتهم ليس غريباً على الدوائر الأمنية، بل كان اسماً بارزاً ارتبط بواحدة من أشهر القضايا الأمنية في تاريخ البلاد.

وكشفت الحيثيات القضائية أن المتهم المدان كان قد نال سابقاً عفواً أميرياً خاصاً أعفاه من عقوبة الحبس 10 سنوات في القضية الشهيرة المعروفة بـ«خلية العبدلي».

لكن بدلاً من استغلال فرصة العفو والعودة لصف الوطن، تشير التحقيقات إلى أنه عاد مجدداً للانخراط في الأنشطة التنظيمية، وعقد لقاءات مباشرة مع الحرس الثوري الإيراني، مما دفع محكمة استئناف أمن الدولة في الكويت إلى التدخل بحسم وقطع دابر هذه التحركات بحكم سجن مشدد يمتد لعقد كامل دون رأفة.

ضبط الحسابات الرقمية

شهدت نفس الجلسة حزمة من القرارات القضائية الحاسمة التي طالت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومروجي الأفكار المتطرفة:

  • تأييد البراءة: قضت المحكمة بتأييد براءة مواطن كويتي آخر كان متلفعاً بتهمة نشر مقاطع فيديو ومواد برمجية تؤيد وتدعم «حزب الله» وجماعة الحوثي عبر الفضاء الرقمي.
  • عقوبة «البدون»: في المقابل، أيّدت المحكمة حبس شخص من فئة «البدون» لمدة 5 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ، بتهمة الطعن علناً في حقوق الأمير الذاتية عبر منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً)، متضمنةً حكماً إضافياً بمنع تفعيل أو استخدام حسابه الرقمي لمدة سنة كاملة كإجراء تأديبي رادع.