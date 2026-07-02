أثار مقطع فيديو يوثق لحظة غضب سارة نتنياهو، زوجة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، خلال حفل افتتاح دورة ألعاب «المكابيه» في القدس، مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، جدلاً واسعاً في إسرائيل.


وظهرت سارة وهي تتحدث بغضب إلى زوجها وعدد من مرافقيه داخل المقصورة الشرفية، قائلة: «بسببك تشاجرت مع أشخاص هنا، لقد تركتني أتشاجر مع الناس»، كما هاجمت مستشاري رئيس الوزراء، مطالبة إياهم بالاهتمام بها.


وذكرت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» أن سارة وجهت سؤالاً إلى زوجها قائلة: «لماذا لا يسمحون لي بالمرور؟»، مشيرة إلى أن المشادة استمرت عدة دقائق أمام الحضور.


وأفادت بأنها تعرضت للدفع والازدحام نتيجة عدم إدخالها إلى المقصورة الشرفية بصورة منظمة، وفقاً لما نقلته القناة 13 الإسرائيلية.


ووصفت صحيفة «معاريف» ما جرى بأنه حادثة محرجة، مشيرة إلى أن سارة نتنياهو دخلت في نوبة غضب ووجهت الصراخ إلى زوجها وأفراد طاقمه أمام عدد كبير من الحضور.


وأثارت الواقعة موجة واسعة من التعليقات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ استغل كثيرون الحادثة لمهاجمة زوجة رئيس الوزراء، فيما سخر آخرون من سارة وطالبوها بتغيير سلوكها.


وكانت سارة نتنياهو قد اشتكت، قبل بدء مراسم الافتتاح الرسمية، من طريقة دخولها إلى المقصورة الشرفية، وحمّلت زوجها مسؤولية ما تعرضت له.


وألقت الحادثة بظلالها على الجدل الدائر بشأن دور سارة نتنياهو وتصرفاتها العلنية خلال المناسبات الرسمية.


وتُعد دورة ألعاب «المكابيه»، التي تُقام كل أربع سنوات، أكبر حدث رياضي دولي مخصص للرياضيين اليهود، وتهدف إلى جمع المشاركين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.