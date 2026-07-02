A video clip documenting the moment of anger from Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during the opening ceremony of the "Maccabiah" Games in Jerusalem last night (Wednesday), has sparked widespread controversy in Israel.



Sara was seen speaking angrily to her husband and several of his companions inside the VIP box, saying: "Because of you, I fought with people here; you left me to argue with them." She also criticized the Prime Minister's advisors, demanding that they pay attention to her.



The newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported that Sara asked her husband: "Why aren't they allowing me to pass?" noting that the altercation lasted several minutes in front of the attendees.



It was reported that she was pushed and crowded due to not being allowed into the VIP box in an organized manner, according to Israeli Channel 13.



The newspaper "Maariv" described the incident as an embarrassing situation, indicating that Sara Netanyahu had a fit of anger and shouted at her husband and his staff in front of a large audience.



The incident triggered a wave of comments on social media, with many taking the opportunity to criticize the Prime Minister's wife, while others mocked Sara and called for her to change her behavior.



Before the official opening ceremony began, Sara Netanyahu had complained about the way she was allowed to enter the VIP box, holding her husband responsible for what she experienced.



The incident has cast a shadow over the ongoing debate regarding Sara Netanyahu's role and her public behavior during official events.



The "Maccabiah" Games, held every four years, are the largest international sporting event dedicated to Jewish athletes, aiming to bring together participants from around the world.